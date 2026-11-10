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When Is Travis Etienne Jr. Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Travis Etienne Jr. coming back? Will Travis Etienne Jr. play again this season? Read about Travis Etienne Jr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. was brought in as a high-priced free-agent addition to the team's offense, and he was expected to be the team's featured running back. He was drafted in most fantasy leagues as a regular fantasy starter, but he has been missing from the lineup for multiple weeks.

Etienne began dealing with a hamstring injury in preparation for Week 3 and aggravated it in that contest. Ultimately, he landed on the IR and has yet to return.

When is Etienne coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Etienne's injury first appeared on the practice report in preparation for Week 3. He was limited in practice that week, and then was forced to leave the game after pulling up and grabbing at his hamstring at the end of a 16-yard run in the third quarter.

The Saints opted to put Etienne on IR after that game, meaning he was required to miss at least four games. With a Week 8 bye, he could have returned as early as Week 9, when the Saints played the Browns.

However, Etienne is still not ready to return to action, and he remains on IR. Last week, coach Kellen Moore indicated that he was hopeful that Etienne could return to practice before the team's Week 9 contest, but ultimately his 21-day practice window was not opened yet.

When asked about Etienne returning in Week 10, Moore said, "We'll see. He is progressing well." Etienne is eligible to return at any point, but that doesn't guarantee that he will, as we saw last week. Watch for his 21-day practice window to be opened; then the team will have three weeks to activate him before he is required to remain on IR for the rest of the season. There hasn't been any indication that there is concern that he'll miss any more extended time, and it seems like he's nearing a return.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

If Etienne is able to get back this week, he'll come back into a great matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed the second-most PPR fantasy points to RBs this season, including 12 total running back touchdowns and an average of 110.5 rushing yards and 28.8 receiving yards per game to the position over eight games.

Etienne showed potential as both a rusher and a receiver throughout his career with the Jaguars, and before he was injured, he took 30 carries for 128 rushing yards and caught 11 of 13 targets for 51 yards. He didn't get into the end zone in any of those games, and will still be searching for his first Saints touchdown when he returns.

The Saints have used a mix of Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, CJ Donaldson, and Audric Estime while Etienne has been out. The team signed Estime after he was waived by the Browns last Monday and released Miller on Saturday. Donaldson was inactive in Week 9 as well, while Estime had a big game with 15 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown against the Browns. He will likely remain the lead back if Etienne is forced to miss any more time.

Estime could remain a short-yardage consideration and change-of-pace play even after Etienne returns, so he's worth a look if you need help from the waiver wire.

Etienne is still likely to regain his lead back role, but Estime's arrival and emergence could allow the Saints to bring their top running back along more slowly. If Etienne returns, he'll be a high-risk, high-reward play in Week 10 against the Panthers, and if Etienne is out another week, Estime will be a solid RB3 or FLEX option.

 

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Audric Estime, Alvin Kamara, Jordyn Tyson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Audric Estime, Alvin Kamara, Jordyn Tyson:

Audric Estime
vs
Courtland Sutton
Audric Estime
vs
AJ Barner
Audric Estime
vs
Michael Mayer
Audric Estime
vs
Cade Otton
Audric Estime
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Audric Estime
vs
Hunter Henry
Audric Estime
vs
Eli Raridon
Audric Estime
vs
Emmett Johnson
Audric Estime
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Audric Estime
vs
Mason Taylor
Audric Estime
vs
Austin Ekeler
Audric Estime
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Audric Estime
vs
Mack Hollins
Audric Estime
vs
Kimani Vidal
Audric Estime
vs
Juwan Johnson
Audric Estime
vs
Kaelon Black
Audric Estime
vs
Devaughn Vele
Audric Estime
vs
Samaje Perine
Audric Estime
vs
Xavier Worthy
Audric Estime
vs
Darren Waller
Audric Estime
vs
Dalton Schultz
Audric Estime
vs
Keon Coleman
Audric Estime
vs
Demario Douglas
Audric Estime
vs
Justice Hill
Audric Estime
vs
Khalil Shakir
Audric Estime
vs
Chris Bell
Audric Estime
vs
Makai Lemon
Audric Estime
vs
Cooper Kupp
Audric Estime
vs
Tyler Higbee
Audric Estime
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Audric Estime
vs
Omarion Hampton
Audric Estime
vs
Roschon Johnson
Audric Estime
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Audric Estime
vs
Quentin Johnston
Audric Estime
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Audric Estime
vs
Brandin Cooks
Audric Estime
vs
Dylan Sampson
Audric Estime
vs
Seth McGowan
Audric Estime
vs
Mike Gesicki
Audric Estime
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Audric Estime
vs
Greg Dulcich
Audric Estime
vs
Kalif Raymond
Audric Estime
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Audric Estime
vs
Malachi Fields
Audric Estime
vs
Brenton Strange
Audric Estime
vs
Tyler Goodson
Audric Estime
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Corey Kiner
Audric Estime
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Audric Estime
vs
Darius Cooper
Audric Estime
vs
Dallas Goedert
Audric Estime
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Audric Estime
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Audric Estime
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Audric Estime
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Audric Estime
vs
Antonio Williams
Audric Estime
vs
Tre Harris
Audric Estime
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Jahan Dotson
Audric Estime
vs
Josh Downs
Audric Estime
vs
Ty Johnson
Audric Estime
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Audric Estime
vs
Efton Chism III
Audric Estime
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Audric Estime
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Audric Estime
vs
Jordan Addison
Audric Estime
vs
Mark Andrews
Audric Estime
vs
KC Concepcion
Audric Estime
vs
Evan Engram
Audric Estime
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Audric Estime
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Audric Estime
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Audric Estime
vs
Bijan Robinson
Audric Estime
vs
Javonte Williams
Audric Estime
vs
Kyren Williams
Audric Estime
vs
Chase Brown
Audric Estime
vs
D'Andre Swift
Audric Estime
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Audric Estime
vs
James Cook III
Audric Estime
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Audric Estime
vs
Bucky Irving
Audric Estime
vs
Jonah Coleman
Audric Estime
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Audric Estime
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Audric Estime
vs
Josh Jacobs
Audric Estime
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Audric Estime
vs
Woody Marks
Audric Estime
vs
Saquon Barkley
Audric Estime
vs
Devin Singletary
Audric Estime
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Audric Estime
vs
Derrick Henry
Audric Estime
vs
Rachaad White
Audric Estime
vs
Jadarian Price
Audric Estime
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Audric Estime
vs
Blake Corum
Audric Estime
vs
Breece Hall
Audric Estime
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Audric Estime
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Audric Estime
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Breece Hall
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zay Flowers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jadarian Price
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Mason
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
DJ Moore
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Antonio Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jalen Coker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devin Singletary
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sam Laporta
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brenton Strange
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Trey McBride
Alvin Kamara
vs
Greg Dulcich
Alvin Kamara
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Gesicki
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Sampson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jameson Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashee Rice
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Parker Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Matthew Golden
Alvin Kamara
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
James Cook III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonah Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Austin Ekeler
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kimani Vidal
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Roschon Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Corey Kiner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ty Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mason Taylor
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cade Otton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Darren Waller
Jordyn Tyson
vs
AJ Barner
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Audric Estime
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justice Hill
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Bell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Eli Raridon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mack Hollins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malachi Fields
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Corey Kiner
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Darius Cooper
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Harris
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ty Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Efton Chism III
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Evan Engram
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Savion Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ted Hurst
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Parker Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Denzel Boston

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