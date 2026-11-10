Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Deeper League Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE)

Dan's top fantasy football Week 10 waiver wire pickups, sleepers, stashes for deeper leagues for 2026. His waiver targets include Jacoby Brissett, Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, and more
Injuries are starting to pile up. Players are starting to emerge in new roles, whether it’s due to missing players, strong play, or bye week adjustments. That means there are plenty of opportunities for fantasy managers to improve their rosters.
Week 10 will be a difficult one with the Bears, Eagles, Broncos, and Buccaneers out of action. Thankfully, there are several options widely available in fantasy leagues that can supplement those losses.
This article will focus on fantasy football players who are at or below a 30% roster rate on Yahoo -- and can be considered deeper-league waiver wire options. We'll cover a few players from QB, RB, WR, and TE. Let's get to it!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All QBs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens- 21% rostered
It seemed like Jacoby Brissett’s fantasy season was over after the veteran quarterback was benched for Gardner Minshew in Week 8’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran quarterback was brutal against the Cowboys, completing just 43.5% of his passes for 119 yards and an interception in three quarters against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
However, fantasy managers got new life after it was announced that the Cardinals were going to trade Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens after the Ravens lost both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) for the foreseeable future.
Brissett was a fantasy revelation in 2025, putting up big fantasy production thanks to ridiculous passing volume. He’s shown flashes of that in 2026 with four 16.0+ point performances, but he’s also struggled thanks to turnovers and a lack of consistency.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants- 13% rostered
J.J. McCarthy struggled to get anything going against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, completing just 12 of 19 passes for 127 yards in a 19-11 win against the New York Giants. McCarthy missed a stretch of time in the second half with a hip injury after taking a brutal hit on a scramble attempt.
Assuming he is healthy, McCarthy is set to face off against a Commanders’ secondary that has been consistently exploited throughout the season, despite a strong game against the Rams.
There is a chance that McCarthy could have his best performance of the season if he can get the ball to Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely so they can make plays after the catch.
Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals- 1% rostered
Gardner Minshew’s time as the Arizona Cardinals’ starting quarterback lasted just one game. The veteran quarterback suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
His injury, combined with the Jacoby Brissett trade, clears the runway for Carson Beck to make his starting debut in Week 10 against a banged-up Rams defense. Beck impressed in his lone preseason performance, but suffered a back injury that forced him to miss the rest of the preseason (and serve as the QB3 for most the of the regular season).
Tight end Trey McBride is an excellent weapon, but Beck will have his work cut out for him with Michael Wilson (season-ending neck injury) and Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out of the pass game.
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All RBs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Corey Kiner, New England Patriots- 4% rostered
Corey Kiner has had a consistent role as the change-of-pace back with TreVeyon Henderson sidelined due to a medical issue. Since Week 5, he’s averaged 7.2 carries and 43 rushing yards per game.
A knee injury to Rhamondre Stevenson led Kiner to his best game of the season in Week 9. The second-year back scored 11.5 PPR points thanks to eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Corey Kiner gets 20 yards and past midfield 😤
NEvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6dzSrks8bh
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Henderson has no timeline to return, and the severity of Stevenson’s injury is unknown, so Kiner could be looking at the lead back role for the Patriots in Week 10, especially since New England will have their bye week in Week 11.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns- 28% rostered
Dylan Sampson remains a consistent part of the Cleveland Browns’ offense since being activated from injured reserve in Week 7, even if that role doesn’t necessarily translate to consistent fantasy production.
Over three games, Sampson has handled 15 carries for 73 yards and 16 targets, 12 receptions, and 121 yards. Week 9 was Sampson’s highest volume game this season (14 opportunities), but it was also the first game this season he failed to score double-digit points.
Finding any running back value on the waiver wire is difficult, but Sampson is a pass-catching back who would be an intriguing handcuff if Quinshon Judkins is ever forced to miss games.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers- 11% rostered
The Los Angeles Chargers offense is disgusting in both real life and fantasy, but Kimani Vidal is getting enough rushing volume in a three-headed backfield to warrant monitoring on the waiver wire.
Vidal has at least five carries and two targets in five straight games. He had double-digit fantasy production in Weeks 4 and 5, but that was due to touchdowns, which are very hard to come by in this offense.
We have seen Vidal rip off big plays over the last two seasons, so as long as he’s getting volume, he’s a worthwhile streamer if your team is ravaged by injuries or bye weeks.
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All WRs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers- 25% rostered
Michael Pittman Jr. hasn’t played since Week 4 due to a left foot injury. His production over the first three weeks wasn’t especially helpful in fantasy football (12 targets, seven receptions, and 89 receiving yards), but the passing attack has found their footing in recent weeks while working as a complement to a powerful rushing attack.
Pittman is eligible to return off injured reserve and is reportedly targeting a Week 10 return to the field. Beat reports have stated that he looks further away, but he’s still worth adding in an offense that had stretches of high-level play with Aaron Rodgers getting the ball out quickly.
Tank Dell, Houston Texans- 13% rostered
Tank Dell emerged from the Houston Texans’ bye week with a key role in the team’s offense, leading the Texans in targets (9) and catching four passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dell has made a 40+ yard reception in both games he’s played in this season and looks to have retained most of his speed after a catastrophic knee injury in 2024.
C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell for the TD 🗣️
HOUvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/r0q9mBmr5d
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Jaylin Noel is on injured reserve, leaving Houston’s offense searching for a wide receiver who can generate explosives downfield and after the catch.
Van Jefferson, Washington Commanders- 0% rostered
Veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson had his most prominent role of the season for the Washington Commanders thanks to Treylon Burks being inactive. Jefferson led Washington’s wide receivers against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, catching five of seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown.
There is a chance that Jefferson falls back into the background when Burks is active again, so he’s a risky addition on the waiver wire if you need immediate production.
Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos- 3% rostered
Second-year wide receiver Pat Bryant was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and immediately made an impact for the Broncos, catching four of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Bryant was getting consistent work before his injury, recording at least two receptions and 40 receiving yards in three of his first four games. He will fly under the radar this week because the Broncos are on their bye week, but should be considered a good bench stash if you want to get ahead of your opponents and have the space for a bench stash.
Tight End Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All TEs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders- 22% rostered
Chig Okonkwo has seen a consistent target share since Jayden Daniels returned from his elbow injury in Week 5. Over the last four games, Okonkwo has earned 24 targets, 19 receptions, and 218 receiving yards. He’s yet to have a big blow-up performance due to a lack of touchdowns, but he’s still scored at least 10.0 fantasy points in three of his last four games.
Jayden Daniels has been spreading the ball around to various pass catchers since his return, but Okonkwo is getting more than enough target share to be a fantasy relevant tight end week in and week out. He should be rostered in all formats going forward.
Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins- 10% rostered
Week 9 was a poor showing for Greg Dulcich in arguably the best matchup of the season against the Detroit Lions. Dulcich caught just two of four targets for 14 yards, struggling to make an impact thanks to an inconsistent passing day from quarterback Malik Willis.
However, the reason Dulcich finds himself on this list is the stretch of four games from Weeks 3 to 8 where he earned 23 targets, 18 receptions, and 221 yards (that includes a Week 4 game with zero targets).
Dulcich hit 8.0+ fantasy points in four of his last six games, hitting double digits twice. He’s proven to be a solid streaming tight end in a pinch during that time and can be leaned on going forward.
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