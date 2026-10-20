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When Is Saquon Barkley Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Saquon Barkley coming back? Will Saquon Barkley play again this season? Read about Saquon Barkley's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Saquon Barkley Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) has had an extremely disappointing campaign for the 2026 NFL season so far.

Even if you set aside his injury, he's been nowhere near his 2024 self for fantasy football. Now, he's dealing with a hamstring issue.

When will Barkley return to play? Can he get back to 100 percent? And will he get back on track to being one of the NFL's best RBs for fantasy football? Let's dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Saquon Barkley Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Barkley's hamstring injury didn't land him on injured reserve, so it's likely that he could push through the ailment and come back in Week 7. The dynamic of the situation has changed, though.

Due to the Eagles now having to start a backup QB all season, it's possible we could see Barkley held out for longer out of an abundance of caution. Due to the injury situation with their starting quarterback, the Eagles may throw in the towel and call it a lost season.

Barkley simply pulled up on a run while sprinting. It's a classic mechanism for a hamstring strain. Still, we'll need to see if the Eagles re-evaluate how much time they want to rest him, considering the state of their season moving forward.

We've seen players get shut down for full seasons when a team decides it wants to tank. That's probably not going to happen here, at least not immediately, but late in the season, it's something worth keeping an eye on.

 

Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Outlook

We can answer the last question of the introduction pretty simply. There is almost zero chance that Barkley comes anywhere near where he was in 2024. That year was an extreme outlier for RB production in NFL history.

The Eagles had the best offensive line in the NFL by a wide margin. They still had elite offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland coaching up some of the best linemen in the NFL. And they opened gaping, truly chasmic holes for Barkley to run through. He thrives in open space.

The only thing he didn't have was high-end receiving upside. Now, the team's offensive line is a shadow of its former self. The only one of the elite offensive linemen that remains is left tackle Jordan Mailata.

The play of right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) diminished greatly after 2024. Johnson recently retired, and Dickerson is struggling with a knee injury that ruled him out for Week 6.

And Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts now has deep vein thrombosis, and will miss the rest of the season. Philadelphia's medical staff allowed him to play with superficial blood clots. It was a move that could have caused him serious harm.

It's pretty much over for Barkley as a high-end fantasy RB. His film shows a player on the decline, too. Philly's offense will struggle with a backup QB for the rest of the year -- as if they weren't already struggling with Hurts.

 

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Saquon Barkley, Dameon Pierce, DeVonta Smith. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Saquon Barkley, Dameon Pierce, DeVonta Smith:

Saquon Barkley
vs
Matthew Golden
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Saquon Barkley
vs
Malik Nabers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bucky Irving
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake London
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Olave
Saquon Barkley
vs
Garrett Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Nico Collins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Jacobs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Trey McBride
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brock Bowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Braelon Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian Watson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Kittle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Zay Flowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Pickens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jalen Coker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devonta Smith
Saquon Barkley
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tee Higgins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
DK Metcalf
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Michael Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Saquon Barkley
vs
Woody Marks
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
A.J. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sam Laporta
Saquon Barkley
vs
Puka Nacua
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chase Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Luther Burden III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rashee Rice
Saquon Barkley
vs
Carnell Tate
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jameson Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dameon Pierce
Saquon Barkley
vs
Denzel Boston
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tony Pollard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Saquon Barkley
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Germie Bernard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devaughn Vele
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tucker Kraft
Saquon Barkley
vs
Isaiah Likely
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Travis Kelce
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dallas Goedert
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rome Odunze
Saquon Barkley
vs
Colston Loveland
Saquon Barkley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Xavier Worthy
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tre Tucker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Downs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jordan Mason
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kendre Miller
Saquon Barkley
vs
Blake Corum
Saquon Barkley
vs
Samaje Perine
Saquon Barkley
vs
Alvin Kamara
Saquon Barkley
vs
RJ Harvey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyjae Spears
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rico Dowdle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Saquon Barkley
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Roschon Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Saquon Barkley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Holani
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justice Hill
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bam Knight
Saquon Barkley
vs
Najee Harris
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kaelon Black
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emmett Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Goodson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Saquon Barkley
vs
Seth McGowan
Saquon Barkley
vs
CJ Donaldson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jameson Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Denzel Boston
Dameon Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashee Rice
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Luther Burden III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chase Brown
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dameon Pierce
vs
Sam Laporta
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dameon Pierce
vs
A.J. Brown
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dameon Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dameon Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dameon Pierce
vs
DK Metcalf
Dameon Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tee Higgins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rome Odunze
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Dameon Pierce
vs
Colston Loveland
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jalen Coker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Dameon Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Dameon Pierce
vs
Josh Downs
Dameon Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Braelon Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Trey McBride
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bucky Irving
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Dameon Pierce
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dameon Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Dameon Pierce
vs
Matthew Golden
Dameon Pierce
vs
Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
vs
Malik Nabers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Drake London
Dameon Pierce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Nico Collins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Demario Douglas
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Derrick Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Javonte Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dameon Pierce
vs
George Holani
Dameon Pierce
vs
Justice Hill
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bam Knight
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Goodson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
George Kittle
Devonta Smith
vs
Woody Marks
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Braelon Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Sam Laporta
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Dameon Pierce
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devonta Smith
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devonta Smith
vs
Germie Bernard
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Kelce
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Mason
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Keenan Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devonta Smith
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Demario Douglas
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Devonta Smith
vs
Brandin Cooks
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylin Noel
Devonta Smith
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devonta Smith
vs
Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devonta Smith
vs
Malachi Fields
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahan Dotson
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Devonta Smith
vs
Cooper Kupp
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Royals
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Kirk
Devonta Smith
vs
Efton Chism III
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Nailor

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
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Officially Active on Monday Night
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Expected to Return Wednesday
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a Game-Time Call Monday
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Sebastian Aho

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Morgan Frost

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Kirill Kaprizov

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Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

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Anthony Black

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Not Close to Returning
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Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
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Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
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Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
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Misses Practice
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Scratched on Sunday
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Expected to Play Sunday
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Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
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