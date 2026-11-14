When Is Romeo Doubs Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Romeo Doubs coming back? Will Romeo Doubs play again this season? Read about Romeo Doubs return date and injury updates for 2026.
Could New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) return to the lineup in the near future? When healthy, Doubs played an elevated role for the Patriots due to injuries to fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee), although Doubs' production left a lot to be desired for fantasy managers, and likely for New England, too.
However, Doubs suffered an injury himself, hurting his shoulder, in a Week 6 win against the New York Jets. Shortly after he sustained the injury, Doubs was placed on injured reserve, and he remains unavailable as of press time.
How long is Doubs expected to be out? What will his role look like once he is able to return? RotoBaller breaks it all down below.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Romeo Doubs Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Doubs played in New England's first six games in 2026 and earned 236 offensive snaps. He played at least 37 snaps in each of the first five games of the campaign, according to Pro Football Focus.
However, as mentioned, Doubs suffered a shoulder injury in a 26-19 victory over the Jets. He exited in the first quarter after landing hard on his right shoulder, while making an impressive, diving 42-yard touchdown reception against New York. Doubs played just two offensive snaps versus the Jets.
Following the incident, Doubs was officially placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19. Getting placed on IR forced Doubs to miss a minimum of four games. The Patriots have played three games since then — a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7, a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and a defeat by the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 — meaning that Doubs will miss at least one more contest.
New England plays the Detroit Lions in Munich, Bavaria, Germany in Week 10. We already know that Doubs will miss that game.
The Patriots then have a bye week in Week 11, which could work to Doubs' advantage for his recovery timeline, given that he will have an extra week to get healthy and prepare for a Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, there is no guarantee of that.
When Doubs was placed on IR, ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported on Oct. 19 that Doubs was "hopeful" that he could return in Week 12, and that the injury was not expected to be "long-term."
Assuming there are no setbacks with Doubs' shoulder, a Week 12 return for the wide receiver against the Chargers feels like a very real possibility, but only time will tell.
As usual with players on injured reserve, the most telling sign that Doubs is getting closer to a return would be when the Patriots activate his 21-day practice window.
Patriots WR Romeo Doubs (IR, shoulder) is hopeful to return after the Week 11 bye, per source. Not expected to be a long-term absence at this point. https://t.co/l0Hjc7BiRk
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 19, 2026
Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Outlook
Doubs saw 24 total targets and recorded 14 receptions for 261 yards (18.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns through those six aforementioned appearances in 2026.
He has recorded more than three receptions in a game just once in 2026, when he had six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
Doubs posted a season-high 96 receiving yards (on three receptions) in a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, but he has failed to reach 60 receiving yards in any of the other five games he has played in this season.
Of note, in Week 1, Brown suffered a right high-ankle sprain in New England's 13-10 season-opening loss. Brown was subsequently placed on injured reserve and missed four games from Week 2 through Week 5. In that first game against the Seahawks, Doubs was targeted three times, but did not record a reception.
With Brown out of the lineup, Doubs essentially operated as New England's de facto No. 1 wideout. His workload was expected to increase during that span, but his output was perhaps not what many fantasy managers hoped it would be.
In the four games without Brown, Doubs saw 20 targets and turned those opportunities into 13 receptions for 219 yards (16.8 yards per catch) and two touchdowns (which both came against the Bills).
In the Week 6 game against the Jets, Brown returned to play alongside Doubs, but of course, Doubs got injured after two offensive plays. So Doubs and Brown have not had many opportunities to play together so far in 2026.
Brown played 35 snaps in a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7, but then missed the Week 8 and Week 9 games due to the lingering ankle and knee issues.
Ahead of the Week 10 game in Germany against the Lions, Brown traveled with the team to Europe and was a limited participant during practice throughout the week. Brown is officially questionable for Sunday.
It appears that Brown could possibly return this week or after the bye week, potentially giving the Patriots their top-two options at wide receiver for Week 12 against the Chargers if Doubs is able to return then.
While Doubs and Brown have been out with injuries, quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots have relied on wide receivers DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams, along with tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon, in the passing game.
When Doubs is healthy and returns to the lineup, it feels highly likely he will immediately see a fair number of targets. Doubs is not necessarily a wide receiver who is going to put up big fantasy numbers on a week-to-week basis, but he averages 8.5 fantasy points per game (half-PPR scoring), according to RotoBaller, which ranks 39th in the NFL.
When he is in the lineup, Doubs is somewhat of a touchdown-dependent option in fantasy football, but has flex and WR3 appeal.
42-yard touchdown from Maye to Doubs!
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tKpDzX136o
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins:
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