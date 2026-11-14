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When Is Romeo Doubs Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Romeo Doubs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL, Injury News

When is Romeo Doubs coming back? Will Romeo Doubs play again this season? Read about Romeo Doubs return date and injury updates for 2026.

Could New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) return to the lineup in the near future? When healthy, Doubs played an elevated role for the Patriots due to injuries to fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee), although Doubs' production left a lot to be desired for fantasy managers, and likely for New England, too.

However, Doubs suffered an injury himself, hurting his shoulder, in a Week 6 win against the New York Jets. Shortly after he sustained the injury, Doubs was placed on injured reserve, and he remains unavailable as of press time.

How long is Doubs expected to be out? What will his role look like once he is able to return? RotoBaller breaks it all down below.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Romeo Doubs Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Doubs played in New England's first six games in 2026 and earned 236 offensive snaps. He played at least 37 snaps in each of the first five games of the campaign, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, as mentioned, Doubs suffered a shoulder injury in a 26-19 victory over the Jets. He exited in the first quarter after landing hard on his right shoulder, while making an impressive, diving 42-yard touchdown reception against New York. Doubs played just two offensive snaps versus the Jets.

Following the incident, Doubs was officially placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19. Getting placed on IR forced Doubs to miss a minimum of four games. The Patriots have played three games since then — a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7, a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and a defeat by the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 — meaning that Doubs will miss at least one more contest.

New England plays the Detroit Lions in Munich, Bavaria, Germany in Week 10. We already know that Doubs will miss that game.

The Patriots then have a bye week in Week 11, which could work to Doubs' advantage for his recovery timeline, given that he will have an extra week to get healthy and prepare for a Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, there is no guarantee of that.

When Doubs was placed on IR, ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported on Oct. 19 that Doubs was "hopeful" that he could return in Week 12, and that the injury was not expected to be "long-term."

Assuming there are no setbacks with Doubs' shoulder, a Week 12 return for the wide receiver against the Chargers feels like a very real possibility, but only time will tell.

As usual with players on injured reserve, the most telling sign that Doubs is getting closer to a return would be when the Patriots activate his 21-day practice window.

 

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Outlook

Doubs saw 24 total targets and recorded 14 receptions for 261 yards (18.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns through those six aforementioned appearances in 2026.

He has recorded more than three receptions in a game just once in 2026, when he had six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Doubs posted a season-high 96 receiving yards (on three receptions) in a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, but he has failed to reach 60 receiving yards in any of the other five games he has played in this season.

Of note, in Week 1, Brown suffered a right high-ankle sprain in New England's 13-10 season-opening loss. Brown was subsequently placed on injured reserve and missed four games from Week 2 through Week 5. In that first game against the Seahawks, Doubs was targeted three times, but did not record a reception.

With Brown out of the lineup, Doubs essentially operated as New England's de facto No. 1 wideout. His workload was expected to increase during that span, but his output was perhaps not what many fantasy managers hoped it would be.

In the four games without Brown, Doubs saw 20 targets and turned those opportunities into 13 receptions for 219 yards (16.8 yards per catch) and two touchdowns (which both came against the Bills).

In the Week 6 game against the Jets, Brown returned to play alongside Doubs, but of course, Doubs got injured after two offensive plays. So Doubs and Brown have not had many opportunities to play together so far in 2026.

Brown played 35 snaps in a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7, but then missed the Week 8 and Week 9 games due to the lingering ankle and knee issues.

Ahead of the Week 10 game in Germany against the Lions, Brown traveled with the team to Europe and was a limited participant during practice throughout the week. Brown is officially questionable for Sunday.

It appears that Brown could possibly return this week or after the bye week, potentially giving the Patriots their top-two options at wide receiver for Week 12 against the Chargers if Doubs is able to return then.

While Doubs and Brown have been out with injuries, quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots have relied on wide receivers DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams, along with tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon, in the passing game.

When Doubs is healthy and returns to the lineup, it feels highly likely he will immediately see a fair number of targets. Doubs is not necessarily a wide receiver who is going to put up big fantasy numbers on a week-to-week basis, but he averages 8.5 fantasy points per game (half-PPR scoring), according to RotoBaller, which ranks 39th in the NFL.

When he is in the lineup, Doubs is somewhat of a touchdown-dependent option in fantasy football, but has flex and WR3 appeal.

 

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins:

A.J. Brown
vs
Brenton Strange
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Gesicki
A.J. Brown
vs
Adonai Mitchell
A.J. Brown
vs
Colby Parkinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
A.J. Brown
vs
Pat Freiermuth
A.J. Brown
vs
Chig Okonkwo
A.J. Brown
vs
Antonio Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Germie Bernard
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Higbee
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
A.J. Brown
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Demario Douglas
A.J. Brown
vs
Ryan Flournoy
A.J. Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Khalil Shakir
A.J. Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
A.J. Brown
vs
Keenan Allen
A.J. Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
A.J. Brown
vs
Tank Dell
A.J. Brown
vs
Tucker Kraft
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
A.J. Brown
vs
Woody Marks
A.J. Brown
vs
Dylan Sampson
A.J. Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
A.J. Brown
vs
Denzel Boston
A.J. Brown
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Corey Kiner
A.J. Brown
vs
Juwan Johnson
A.J. Brown
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Kaleb Johnson
A.J. Brown
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
vs
Hunter Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Darren Waller
A.J. Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Kaelon Black
A.J. Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
A.J. Brown
vs
Caleb Douglas
A.J. Brown
vs
Rachaad White
A.J. Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
A.J. Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
A.J. Brown
vs
Dalton Kincaid
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
A.J. Brown
vs
Emmett Johnson
A.J. Brown
vs
Zach Charbonnet
A.J. Brown
vs
David Montgomery
A.J. Brown
vs
Blake Corum
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Watkins
A.J. Brown
vs
Sam Laporta
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Kelce
A.J. Brown
vs
Konata Mumpfield
A.J. Brown
vs
Isaiah Likely
A.J. Brown
vs
Darnell Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
A.J. Brown
vs
Mark Andrews
A.J. Brown
vs
Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
vs
Alvin Kamara
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
A.J. Brown
vs
Dalton Schultz
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
vs
Mack Hollins
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Parker Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
DJ Moore
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
A.J. Brown
vs
Keon Coleman
A.J. Brown
vs
Laquon Treadwell
A.J. Brown
vs
Quentin Johnston
A.J. Brown
vs
Demarcus Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Devaughn Vele
A.J. Brown
vs
Reggie Virgil
A.J. Brown
vs
Tutu Atwell
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Savion Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Germie Bernard
Demario Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Demario Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Demario Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
Corey Kiner
Demario Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demario Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Colby Parkinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demario Douglas
vs
DK Metcalf
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Demario Douglas
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Demario Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Demario Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Demario Douglas
vs
Cam Skattebo
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Jadarian Price
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Demario Douglas
vs
Tank Dell
Demario Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Demario Douglas
vs
Sam Laporta
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Isaiah Likely
Demario Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Stefon Diggs
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Trey McBride
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
Breece Hall
Demario Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Demario Douglas
vs
Tony Pollard
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Demario Douglas
vs
Caleb Douglas
Demario Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Demario Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Demario Douglas
vs
Chase Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Demario Douglas
vs
David Montgomery
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demario Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Demario Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Watkins
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Demario Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Reggie Virgil
Demario Douglas
vs
Tutu Atwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Savion Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mack Hollins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mack Hollins
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mack Hollins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mack Hollins
vs
Bam Knight
Mack Hollins
vs
Mark Andrews
Mack Hollins
vs
Samaje Perine
Mack Hollins
vs
Darnell Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Devin Singletary
Mack Hollins
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mack Hollins
vs
Keon Coleman
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Eli Raridon
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordan Watkins
Mack Hollins
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mack Hollins
vs
David Montgomery
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Mayer
Mack Hollins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Justice Hill
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Tucker
Mack Hollins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mack Hollins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mack Hollins
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
AJ Barner
Mack Hollins
vs
Kaelon Black
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
Darren Waller
Mack Hollins
vs
Reggie Virgil
Mack Hollins
vs
Josh Downs
Mack Hollins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mack Hollins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mack Hollins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Tutu Atwell
Mack Hollins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Seth McGowan
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mack Hollins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordan Addison
Mack Hollins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mack Hollins
vs
Tank Dell
Mack Hollins
vs
Savion Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Keenan Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mack Hollins
vs
Malachi Fields
Mack Hollins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mack Hollins
vs
Audric Estime
Mack Hollins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mack Hollins
vs
Mason Taylor
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mack Hollins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordan Mason
Mack Hollins
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Mack Hollins
vs
Antonio Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mack Hollins
vs
Ty Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mack Hollins
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mack Hollins
vs
A.J. Brown
Mack Hollins
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mack Hollins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mack Hollins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mack Hollins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mack Hollins
vs
Tee Higgins
Mack Hollins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mack Hollins
vs
Zay Flowers
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Nabers
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Olave
Mack Hollins
vs
Matthew Golden
Mack Hollins
vs
Christian Watson
Mack Hollins
vs
Drake London
Mack Hollins
vs
Parker Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mack Hollins
vs
Nico Collins
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashee Rice
Mack Hollins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
DJ Moore
Mack Hollins
vs
Jameson Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
George Pickens
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen Coker
Mack Hollins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mack Hollins
vs
DK Metcalf
Mack Hollins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Denzel Boston
Mack Hollins
vs
KC Concepcion
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Germie Bernard
Mack Hollins
vs
Adonai Mitchell

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Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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