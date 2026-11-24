When is Omar Cooper Jr. coming back? Will Omar Cooper Jr. play again this season? Read about Omar Cooper Jr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.
New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/hip) has been dealing with a multitude of injuries this season, unfortunately. The rookie appeared poised to burst on to the scene after his efforts in Week 6 and Week 7.
In those games, he eclipsed 20 PPR fantasy points each and looked like he could challenge for the WR1 role for the Jets. But just a week later, he put up a goose egg, and aggravated an injury in Week 8 that's had him sidelined ever since.
The Jets interestingly have plenty of talent at wideout now, but Cooper will have to get healthy before he can look to continue displaying his impressive upside. When will that happen? And what's his fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Omar Cooper Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Cooper isn't currently on injured reserve, and it looks like he has a good chance of playing in Week 12. There's been speculation that his injury occurred on the play shown in the video below.
He eludes multiple defenders, but near the end of his run, it looks as if one of his ankles gets twisted when his foot is trapped under a player attempting to tackle him. It's unclear where the hip injury came from.
Omar Cooper Jr looking elusive in his debut 👀 https://t.co/6ZpODPEwgw
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 13, 2026
Cooper actually played one snap in Week 10. It appears the Jets gave him an opportunity to test out his injuries beyond pre-game warmups. It could be that he decided against playing at that point or aggravated one of his injuries further after trying his best to fight against it.
That at least suggests that Cooper was nearly well enough to play, and might not need much more time to get healthy. Interestingly, the Jets have a bye week in Week 13, so holding Cooper out of Week 12 would give him three continuous weeks to heal while only missing two games.
We'll have to wait and see how the practice reports go, though things seem to be trending in the direction of him being active.
Omar Cooper Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Cooper is a tough player to project. While he's shown his clear upside, he's on a team that has two more highly efficient wideouts in Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell has had problems with drops, but Wilson is both sure-handed and highly talented.
Cooper out-targeted and outproduced Wilson by a wide margin in that wild two-game stretch, so it appears he's at least not buried on the depth chart. The lack of consistency is concerning, though. It's not totally clear if Cooper was hampered by injuries in Week 8.
The rookie Omar Cooper Jr. makes the 48-yard touchdown catch!
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/y88N5gruHa
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Cooper bounced back in Week 9 with an 86 percent snap share and eight catches for 58 yards on 11 targets. We don't have enough of a sample size yet to determine how consistent he may be in the future, and the presence of Wilson and Mitchell makes his outlook more opaque.
The talent is undeniable, though, as the freshman has especially shined after the catch. He also boasts an impressive success rate on most of the routes in his route tree, and hasn't had issues with drops.
Here comes Omar Cooper Jr. 👀
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dSXEZjYYD4
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Cooper arguably had the best yards after catch capabilities of the 2026 NFL Draft class and had just a four percent career drop rate in college, meaning he should be pretty competitive with Mitchell for targets moving forward, if nothing else.
We saw Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith distribute the ball around in his last few stops with the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. He doesn't tend to hyper-target one wideout, which is good depending on how you look at it.
Cooper should be held onto in all redraft leagues for now for his upside. An injury to Mitchell or Wilson would make him a must-start, though for now, he can be stashed with hopes that his role will become more consistent and that he can get fully healthy after the bye.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr.:
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