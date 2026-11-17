When is Jonathon Brooks coming back? Will Jonathon Brooks play again this season? Read about Jonathon Brooks' return date and injury updates for 2026.
Carolina Panthers third-year running back Jonathon Brooks was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has only played five games in the NFL thus far. After tearing his right ACL to end his college career, he tore the same ACL once again in his third game back in the 2024 season, causing him to miss the entire 2025 NFL season. Finally, after overwhelmingly positive camp buzz earlier this year, Brooks made his return for Week 1 of 2026, only to be placed on the injured reserve after Week 2.
Brooks has been on IR since undergoing core muscle surgery in late September. He was being drafted in the seventh round of fantasy drafts, ahead of backfield mate Chuba Hubbard, who has turned out to be one of the best values in fantasy this year. Brooks, however, seems to be close to returning, and his NFL ability is still an intriguing unknown given such a limited sample size.
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Jonathon Brooks Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jonathon Brooks left the Panthers' Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a core muscle injury and had surgery the following Wednesday, September 23rd 2026. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks, according to Panthers HC Dave Canales.
Brooks has not been able to catch a break to start his NFL career, but the opportunity to return to the field is approaching. The Carolina Panthers opened Jonathon Brooks' practice window on Wednesday before Week 10, giving the Panthers 21 days from that point to activate Brooks to their roster.
He was a limited participant in every practice last week.
Dave Canales on the doubtful statuses of Mike Jackson and Jonathon Brooks, and how reporting error occurred: https://t.co/uw7tapHJ6g
— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 13, 2026
Brooks was ultimately ruled out for the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the Saints, but his return seems imminent, with his next chance to suit up being in Week 11 versus the Baltimore Ravens.
Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook
Many fantasy managers hoped Brooks would eventually take over the Panthers' backfield, citing his high draft capital, clear high-upside talent, and impressive college production. Unfortunately, that vision was never given a chance to develop. In Brooks' first two games this year, he ran the ball nine times for 30 yards and caught two of three targets for 48 yards.
In his first game back from his second ACL tear, while his total numbers weren't great, he displayed some of the pass-catching upside that he was touted for in college, taking one of his receptions for 48 yards.
Jonathon Brooks 48-yard reception 🤘 https://t.co/dvczLjpVKO
— Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 13, 2026
While Brooks could return to the offense and claim some part of a time share, he is not likely to take on a majority role in the Panthers' offense. Teammate Chuba Hubbard has been a consistent producer and bright spot in this offense with 958 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns, including a significant role in the passing game.
Brooks, with no clear path towards a significant role at this point in 2026, will presumably operate in a change-of-pace role, as the number two back in Carolina. Current number two, Trevor Etienne, has received an average of four touches per game over the last four games, and has been inefficient with them. He may be eased in initially, but Brooks will take over Etienne's role and more.
Operating as a threat in both the run and pass game, Brooks should garner more than a few touches per game. However, Hubbard has shown once again this year that he is a capable workhorse back, a role he will likely keep. Brooks' fantasy relevance will, in all probability, be minimal in 2026, with most of his value coming in the form of being Hubbard's handcuff.
Fantasy managers should temper expectations for Brooks in 2026, but his involvement over the next few weeks is worth monitoring. He can be retained by managers who have a free roster spot.
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Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan, Jonathon Brooks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan, Jonathon Brooks:
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