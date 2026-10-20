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When Is James Conner Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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James Conner - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is James Conner coming back? Will James Conner play again this season? Read about James Conner's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
James Conner Injury Update for Fantasy Football
James Conner Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (foot) remains on injured reserve after suffering a massive ankle injury early last season.

The 31-year-old RB remained an elusive and powerful back late into his career, and likely missed the rest of his late prime due to the unfortunate ailment.

But he remains under contract for the Cardinals, and considering the poor state of their run game, could see some work when he returns. When will that be, though? And is he a viable fantasy starter when he's back?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

James Conner Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Conner was reported to be "close to practicing" before Week 6, but ultimately did not see his practice window open. He has a 21-day window to be elevated to the active roster after that window is opened, or he must be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

It doesn't appear that he'll need all three weeks to return, though. We could see him back as soon as Week 7, though Week 8 is more likely, as players often return the week after seeing their window opened.

While Conner has been spotted at practice, he hasn't been healthy enough to actually participate yet. Look for that to change within the next two weeks. He should be back soon.

 

James Conner Fantasy Football Outlook

Conner's career is mostly finished at this point. He's on the wrong side of 30 years old, and will have to compete with the third overall draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and his backup, Tyler Allgeier, for work in the backfield.

Love is dealing with an aggravation of the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the offseason. It's hard to tell if he'll be much of a factor this season, though he was getting plenty of touches before he got hurt.

Love has been disappointing in fantasy football this season, and doesn't look like his normal self on the field. Players with high-ankle sprains tend to not return to their previous level of production until the next season.

But even if Love loses touches to injury or simply misses more time after Conner returns, Allgeier is a perfectly capable back. He can handle big workloads, plays acceptably enough as a pass-catcher, and is a big back that's good in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Allgeier was once again usurped for the lead role by a rookie RB drafted early in the first round. But he's a legitimate must-start in all fantasy leagues in games that Love doesn't play. The Cardinals offense just hasn't been good, though.

Whatever Conner's 100 percent is at his current age, it will be less when he actually takes the field. And the team's run-blocking hasn't been very good. They beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, but Allgeier averaged just 2.1 yards per carry in the effort.

The ceiling case for Conner is that he gets 10 touches per game. He wouldn't be startable in any fantasy leagues unless he had elite efficiency with those touches. There's not much reason to pick up or start the veteran RB when he comes back.

 

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight, Jeremiyah Love. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight, Jeremiyah Love:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Holani
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Najee Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Bam Knight
vs
Evan Engram
Bam Knight
vs
Efton Chism III
Bam Knight
vs
Christian Kirk
Bam Knight
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Bam Knight
vs
Jalen Royals
Bam Knight
vs
Jalen Nailor
Bam Knight
vs
Cooper Kupp
Bam Knight
vs
Gunnar Helm
Bam Knight
vs
Justice Hill
Bam Knight
vs
Eli Raridon
Bam Knight
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bam Knight
vs
Najee Harris
Bam Knight
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Jauan Jennings
Bam Knight
vs
Jahan Dotson
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Williams
Bam Knight
vs
AJ Barner
Bam Knight
vs
Troy Franklin
Bam Knight
vs
George Holani
Bam Knight
vs
Kaelon Black
Bam Knight
vs
Rashod Bateman
Bam Knight
vs
Ted Hurst
Bam Knight
vs
Jake Ferguson
Bam Knight
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Bam Knight
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Watkins
Bam Knight
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bam Knight
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Bam Knight
vs
Malachi Fields
Bam Knight
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Cody White
Bam Knight
vs
Makai Lemon
Bam Knight
vs
Jacob Cowing
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bam Knight
vs
Noah Fant
Bam Knight
vs
Kalif Raymond
Bam Knight
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Bam Knight
vs
Darnell Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Zachariah Branch
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylin Noel
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Bell
Bam Knight
vs
Brandin Cooks
Bam Knight
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Tez Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Gesicki
Bam Knight
vs
Noah Gray
Bam Knight
vs
Colby Parkinson
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Goodson
Bam Knight
vs
Cade Otton
Bam Knight
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Bam Knight
vs
Darren Waller
Bam Knight
vs
Bryce Lance
Bam Knight
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Bam Knight
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Cole Kmet
Bam Knight
vs
Malik Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Darnell Mooney
Bam Knight
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bam Knight
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Bam Knight
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Bam Knight
vs
Jalen Brooks
Bam Knight
vs
Roschon Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Seth McGowan
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Cyrus Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Dalton Schultz
Bam Knight
vs
Tory Horton
Bam Knight
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bam Knight
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bam Knight
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bam Knight
vs
Kyren Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bam Knight
vs
Derrick Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Javonte Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bam Knight
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bam Knight
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bam Knight
vs
Bucky Irving
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bam Knight
vs
Braelon Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bam Knight
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bam Knight
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bam Knight
vs
Woody Marks
Bam Knight
vs
Chase Brown
Bam Knight
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bam Knight
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bam Knight
vs
Tony Pollard
Bam Knight
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bam Knight
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bam Knight
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bam Knight
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
vs
Kendre Miller
Bam Knight
vs
Blake Corum
Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Mayer
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Darren Waller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cade Otton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Addison
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
KC Concepcion
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Demario Douglas
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Darnell Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Makai Lemon
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mark Andrews
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keenan Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malachi Fields
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendre Miller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Holani
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
AJ Barner
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tre Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justice Hill
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Royals
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Kirk
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Najee Harris
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaelon Black
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
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Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
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Practices Again Monday
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Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
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Set to Suit Up Tuesday
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Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
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Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
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Available Monday
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Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

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Mike Evans

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Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
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Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

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Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

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Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

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Shohei Ohtani

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