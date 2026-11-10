When Is George Pickens Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is George Pickens coming back? Will George Pickens play again this season? Read about George Pickens's return date and injury updates for 2026.
The Dallas Cowboys’ offense was a popular fantasy target during the offseason. The Cowboys returned all of their key contributors, including wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
Pickens was stellar in 2025, taking over the WR1 role while Lamb battled through an early-season high-ankle sprain, leading many to wonder whether the passing attack's focal point had changed. Unfortunately, fantasy managers who made that bet have been disappointed this season, culminating in Pickens being inactive in Week 9 with an injury.
When will George Pickens return? What is his role in fantasy going forward? Read below to find out.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
George Pickens Injury Update for Fantasy Football
George Pickens has been managing and playing through various ailments throughout the season. Pickens suffered a minor shoulder injury earlier in the season, but had been able to play through it. The veteran wide receiver then picked up a hamstring injury in Week 8. The hamstring proved to be too much to overcome, leading him to be inactive in Week 9’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Neither the shoulder nor the hamstring is expected to be a long-term issue and shouldn’t keep Pickens off the field for very long, though it’s worth noting that both injuries could need management to avoid future flare-ups.
George Pickens Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy managers were all in on the Dallas Cowboys’ offense after an impressive 2025 season. All three of CeeDee Lamb (Round 1), George Pickens (Round 2/3), and Javonte Williams (Round 3/4) were going off the board with early picks. Their lofty draft status was hard to argue, but to this point, only Lamb and Williams have paid off that price.
Pickens was fantastic in 2025, leading the Cowboys in targets (137), receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9), while Lamb worked through a high-ankle sprain that limited him to just 14 games. He was the WR6 in PPR points per game among wide receivers with eight games played (18.1 PPG) and the WR4 in total points (290.0).
There was always a chance that Pickens would lose production to a healthy Lamb in 2026, but what he lost in targets would likely be made up for in efficiency with defenses forced to cover both players. So far, that has not been the case.
Pickens has been relegated back to a sidekick role to Lamb in 2026. Through the first eight weeks (before Pickens missed Week 9), he was behind Lamb in targets (89 to 59), receptions (60 to 39), receiving yards (709 to 533), and touchdowns (6 to 2).
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Lamb also holds a significant advantage in targets per route run (.34 to .22), yards per route run (2.68 to 2.00), and air yards share (39.8% to 30.7%) despite averaging a lower depth of target than Pickens. Thus far, Lamb is the WR3 in PPR points per game (21.0) compared to Pickens’s WR25 (13.0).
Right now, the Cowboys offense is being run through Lamb, and he’s delivering weekly while Pickens is running clear out routes down the field and being forced to maximize his limited opportunities. That can certainly shift (especially with Dallas pushing for a playoff spot in a weak NFC East), but it will seemingly require an injury to Lamb or defenses throwing everything they can to take him away in the passing attack.
The 2025 regular season showed us that George Pickens has the talent and situation to be a top-5 fantasy wide receiver. Unfortunately, he’s settled into a role as a consistent WR2 that flashes top-12 upside in the right game scripts in 2026. That’s still useful in fantasy, but hardly worth the draft capital fantasy managers invested in him during the offseason.
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, George Pickens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, George Pickens:
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