👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

When Is George Pickens Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
George Pickens - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is George Pickens coming back? Will George Pickens play again this season? Read about George Pickens's return date and injury updates for 2026.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense was a popular fantasy target during the offseason. The Cowboys returned all of their key contributors, including wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Pickens was stellar in 2025, taking over the WR1 role while Lamb battled through an early-season high-ankle sprain, leading many to wonder whether the passing attack's focal point had changed. Unfortunately, fantasy managers who made that bet have been disappointed this season, culminating in Pickens being inactive in Week 9 with an injury.

When will George Pickens return? What is his role in fantasy going forward? Read below to find out.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

George Pickens Injury Update for Fantasy Football

George Pickens has been managing and playing through various ailments throughout the season. Pickens suffered a minor shoulder injury earlier in the season, but had been able to play through it. The veteran wide receiver then picked up a hamstring injury in Week 8. The hamstring proved to be too much to overcome, leading him to be inactive in Week 9’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Neither the shoulder nor the hamstring is expected to be a long-term issue and shouldn’t keep Pickens off the field for very long, though it’s worth noting that both injuries could need management to avoid future flare-ups.

 

George Pickens Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy managers were all in on the Dallas Cowboys’ offense after an impressive 2025 season. All three of CeeDee Lamb (Round 1), George Pickens (Round 2/3), and Javonte Williams (Round 3/4) were going off the board with early picks. Their lofty draft status was hard to argue, but to this point, only Lamb and Williams have paid off that price.

Pickens was fantastic in 2025, leading the Cowboys in targets (137), receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9), while Lamb worked through a high-ankle sprain that limited him to just 14 games. He was the WR6 in PPR points per game among wide receivers with eight games played (18.1 PPG) and the WR4 in total points (290.0).

There was always a chance that Pickens would lose production to a healthy Lamb in 2026, but what he lost in targets would likely be made up for in efficiency with defenses forced to cover both players. So far, that has not been the case.

Pickens has been relegated back to a sidekick role to Lamb in 2026. Through the first eight weeks (before Pickens missed Week 9), he was behind Lamb in targets (89 to 59), receptions (60 to 39), receiving yards (709 to 533), and touchdowns (6 to 2).

Lamb also holds a significant advantage in targets per route run (.34 to .22), yards per route run (2.68 to 2.00), and air yards share (39.8% to 30.7%) despite averaging a lower depth of target than Pickens. Thus far, Lamb is the WR3 in PPR points per game (21.0) compared to Pickens’s WR25 (13.0).

Right now, the Cowboys offense is being run through Lamb, and he’s delivering weekly while Pickens is running clear out routes down the field and being forced to maximize his limited opportunities. That can certainly shift (especially with Dallas pushing for a playoff spot in a weak NFC East), but it will seemingly require an injury to Lamb or defenses throwing everything they can to take him away in the passing attack.

The 2025 regular season showed us that George Pickens has the talent and situation to be a top-5 fantasy wide receiver. Unfortunately, he’s settled into a role as a consistent WR2 that flashes top-12 upside in the right game scripts in 2026. That’s still useful in fantasy, but hardly worth the draft capital fantasy managers invested in him during the offseason.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, George Pickens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, George Pickens:

CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bijan Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
James Cook III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kenneth Walker III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian McCaffrey
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaylen Warren
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chuba Hubbard
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Javonte Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Malik Nabers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kyren Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jonathan Taylor
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tee Higgins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Zay Flowers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Brock Bowers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Parker Washington
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chris Olave
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Drake London
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian Watson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Matthew Golden
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Derrick Henry
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
CeeDee Lamb
vs
George Kittle
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Justin Jefferson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Nico Collins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Trey McBride
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Rashee Rice
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Garrett Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
DJ Moore
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jameson Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ollie Gordon II
CeeDee Lamb
vs
George Pickens
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jalen Coker
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ashton Jeanty
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chase Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tony Pollard
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Breece Hall
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Isaiah Likely
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Travis Kelce
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Stefon Diggs
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Sam Laporta
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Blake Corum
CeeDee Lamb
vs
A.J. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tyler Warren
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Zach Charbonnet
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jadarian Price
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Dalton Kincaid
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Rachaad White
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Quinshon Judkins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Cam Skattebo
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
DK Metcalf
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Hunter Henry
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Corey Kiner
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Denzel Boston
CeeDee Lamb
vs
KC Concepcion
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Woody Marks
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Caleb Douglas
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tucker Kraft
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Braelon Allen
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Adonai Mitchell
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Brenton Strange
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jakobi Meyers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Carnell Tate
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Demario Douglas
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tre Tucker
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Germie Bernard
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Malik Washington
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Antonio Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Khalil Shakir
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Keenan Allen
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tank Dell
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jordyn Tyson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Josh Downs
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ladd McConkey
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jordan Addison
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Demarcus Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Konata Mumpfield
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Mack Hollins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Keon Coleman
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Quentin Johnston
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jordan Watkins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Devaughn Vele
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Reggie Virgil
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Xavier Worthy
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tutu Atwell
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Savion Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Malachi Fields
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kayshon Boutte
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Cooper Kupp
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Treylon Burks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Germie Bernard
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Mason
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Demario Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Carnell Tate
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tank Dell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Braelon Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Woody Marks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
KC Concepcion
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Josh Downs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Corey Kiner
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Darren Waller
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kaelon Black
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Hunter Henry
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
DK Metcalf
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Seth McGowan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Bam Knight
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Colby Parkinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rachaad White
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Addison
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jadarian Price
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Darnell Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Warren
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devin Singletary
Ryan Flournoy
vs
A.J. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mark Andrews
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Blake Corum
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Sam Laporta
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
David Montgomery
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Kelce
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Greg Dulcich
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Nabers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tee Higgins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zay Flowers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Parker Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Olave
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Drake London
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Christian Watson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Matthew Golden
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Nico Collins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashee Rice
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
DJ Moore
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jameson Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mack Hollins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keon Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Watkins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Reggie Virgil
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tutu Atwell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
George Pickens
vs
Ollie Gordon II
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Coker
George Pickens
vs
Jameson Williams
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
DJ Moore
George Pickens
vs
Chase Brown
George Pickens
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Tony Pollard
George Pickens
vs
Rashee Rice
George Pickens
vs
Breece Hall
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Pickens
vs
Nico Collins
George Pickens
vs
Travis Kelce
George Pickens
vs
Justin Jefferson
George Pickens
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Pickens
vs
George Kittle
George Pickens
vs
Sam Laporta
George Pickens
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Blake Corum
George Pickens
vs
Derrick Henry
George Pickens
vs
A.J. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Matthew Golden
George Pickens
vs
Tyler Warren
George Pickens
vs
Christian Watson
George Pickens
vs
Zach Charbonnet
George Pickens
vs
Drake London
George Pickens
vs
Jadarian Price
George Pickens
vs
Chris Olave
George Pickens
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Pickens
vs
Parker Washington
George Pickens
vs
Rachaad White
George Pickens
vs
Brock Bowers
George Pickens
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Pickens
vs
Zay Flowers
George Pickens
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Pickens
vs
Tee Higgins
George Pickens
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Pickens
vs
DK Metcalf
George Pickens
vs
Kyren Williams
George Pickens
vs
Hunter Henry
George Pickens
vs
Malik Nabers
George Pickens
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
George Pickens
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Pickens
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Javonte Williams
George Pickens
vs
Corey Kiner
George Pickens
vs
Chuba Hubbard
George Pickens
vs
Denzel Boston
George Pickens
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Pickens
vs
KC Concepcion
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Pickens
vs
Woody Marks
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
vs
Caleb Douglas
George Pickens
vs
James Cook III
George Pickens
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
vs
Braelon Allen
George Pickens
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Adonai Mitchell
George Pickens
vs
Kenneth Walker III
George Pickens
vs
Brenton Strange
George Pickens
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Pickens
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Pickens
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
George Pickens
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
Carnell Tate
George Pickens
vs
Demario Douglas
George Pickens
vs
Tre Tucker
George Pickens
vs
Germie Bernard
George Pickens
vs
Malik Washington
George Pickens
vs
Antonio Williams
George Pickens
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Pickens
vs
Keenan Allen
George Pickens
vs
Tank Dell
George Pickens
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Jordyn Tyson
George Pickens
vs
Josh Downs
George Pickens
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Pickens
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Addison
George Pickens
vs
Demarcus Robinson
George Pickens
vs
Konata Mumpfield
George Pickens
vs
Mack Hollins
George Pickens
vs
Keon Coleman
George Pickens
vs
Quentin Johnston
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Watkins
George Pickens
vs
Devaughn Vele
George Pickens
vs
Reggie Virgil
George Pickens
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Pickens
vs
Tutu Atwell
George Pickens
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
George Pickens
vs
Savion Williams
George Pickens
vs
Malachi Fields
George Pickens
vs
Kayshon Boutte
George Pickens
vs
Cooper Kupp
George Pickens
vs
Treylon Burks

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 10
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Lauri Markkanen

Listed as Questionable on Tuesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Expected to Play Tuesday
Josh Hart

Questionable for Tuesday Against Bucks
Tyler Herro

Iffy for Tuesday
Brandon Williams

Exits with Hamstring Injury
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Orlando
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Domantas Sabonis

Iffy for Tuesday
Keyonte George

Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Gary Payton II

Downgraded to Out Monday
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Gui Santos

Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Jalen Suggs

Progressing but No Return Timeline Set
Jordan Goodwin

Sidelined Again Monday
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Cameron Johnson

Good to Go Versus Houston
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
DeMar DeRozan

Set to Suit Up Monday
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Christian Braun

Cleared to Play Monday
Aaron Gordon

Good to Go Against Rockets
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Jamal Murray

Upgraded to Available for Monday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Cleared to Face Houston on Monday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Ruled Out Against Pacers
Cam Skattebo

Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Ladd McConkey

Considered Day-to-Day
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Sam Darnold

Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Justin Herbert

Avoids a Fractured Finger
Gardner Minshew II

Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Immanuel Quickley

Questionable Vs. Memphis On Monday
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Scottie Barnes

Questionable To Play Against Memphis On Monday
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Jake Ferguson

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Jordan Davis

Acquired by the Jaguars
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Puka Nacua

Likely Going on Injured Reserve with Knee, Toe Injuries
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstated From Reserve/Left Squad
Michael Wilson

Out for Season with Neck Injury
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Josh Jacobs

Set for Finger Surgery, Could Miss Up to Three Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken Not Naming a Starting QB Yet for Week 10
Derrick Henry

Ravens Have Told Teams They Are Not Trading Derrick Henry
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players