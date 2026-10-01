👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

When Is Alec Pierce Coming Back – Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Injuries are an unfortunate part of fantasy football. Knowing how to navigate those situations can make or break a fantasy season. One tenet that many fantasy players live by is avoiding players who come into the 2026 season injured.

However, other players will target summer injuries in hopes of getting a player at a discount. One example is Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce. Pierce spent most of his summer recovering from an injury, which kept his ADP suppressed. That allowed fantasy drafters to get an explosive pass catcher from 2025 at a very reasonable price.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for Pierce to suffer a setback. Will he return to the field? Is he worth holding in fantasy? Let’s dive in.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Alec Pierce had a breakout season in 2025 for the Indianapolis Colts, catching 47 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. He posted his second consecutive season with at least 21.0 yards per reception, but more importantly, showed legitimate growth as a wide receiver and route runner.

The Colts felt confident enough in his growth that they not only offered him a major contract extension (four years, $114 million), but they also paved the way for him to have a larger role in their offense by trading away veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Those moves signaled that the Colts believed they had a player capable of being their WR1 for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, not much has gone right since. Pierce missed almost all of the Colts’ offseason program and training camp after undergoing surgery on his ankle/heel in March 2026. Pierce was able to get back onto the field in Week 1, but struggled to make an immediate impact as he worked his way back into football shape, catching just five passes (on seven targets) for 72 yards.

Things got worse when Pierce went down with an injury in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. After the game, it was confirmed that the injury was related to the same injury that derailed his offseason.

Pierce was seen in a walking boot, but head coach Shane Steichen made it clear that the veteran wide receiver had not undergone another surgery to fix the issue. The Colts did place Pierce on the injured reserve, a move that guarantees he will not be able to return to the field until Week 7 at the earliest.

The fact that this is an aggravation of a previous injury that lingered throughout the summer is not good, but for now the Colts seem to believe that Pierce will return to the field in 2026.

 

Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook

The original injury and surgery kept Alec Pierce’s ADP within a reasonable range throughout the summer despite the fact that he signed a major contract during free agency. However, the fact that Pierce couldn’t make it through two games before suffering a second injury to his heel/ankle is a bad omen for his 2026 season.

That said, Pierce’s ability to stretch defenses vertically combined with his growth as a contested catch wide receiver in 2025 makes him the kind of player that can flip fantasy matchups on a limited workload. The Colts had no problem using Pierce to attack downfield when he was “healthy” in Week 1. He ranked 16th among all wide receivers in air yards (103) and fourth in team air yards percentage (54.5%).

If your league has IR spots for injured players, he is a worthwhile stash in the hopes that this injury is just a sign that he needs more rest than a true re-injury. In leagues without an IR spot or a short bench, he is droppable for players who can contribute, especially with bye weeks on the horizon.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Tyler Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Tyler Warren:

Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Mack Hollins
Josh Downs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Bell
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Bryant
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Harris
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Jauan Jennings
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Keenan Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Keenan Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keenan Allen
vs
Sam Laporta
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keenan Allen
vs
Jadarian Price
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Keenan Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Keenan Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Keenan Allen
vs
George Kittle
Keenan Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Keenan Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Keenan Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keenan Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keenan Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keenan Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Keenan Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Keenan Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Monangai
Keenan Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Keenan Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Keenan Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Keenan Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Bell
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Bryant
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Jauan Jennings
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keenan Allen
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Warren
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Warren
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Puka Nacua
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tyler Warren
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
vs
Zach Ertz
Tyler Warren
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Warren
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

NFL Bets and Prop for ProphetX: Week 4
Updated Week 4 Overall Rankings
Updated Week 4 Kicker Rankings
NFL Betting Picks for Novig: Week 4


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Travis Etienne Jr.

Being Placed on Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury
D'Andre Swift

Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Justin Jefferson

Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Zach Charbonnet

Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

NFL Bets and Prop for ProphetX: Week 4
Updated Week 4 Overall Rankings
Updated Week 4 Kicker Rankings
NFL Betting Picks for Novig: Week 4