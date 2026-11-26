When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.J. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.
The 2026 season has not gone to plan for New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown. After being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Patriots in June in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, Brown has been limited to four games so far this year due to a variety of injuries,
Currently, Brown is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in a Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. The exact extent of the injury is unclear as of press time.
So, when is Brown coming back? To be honest, there isn't a whole lot of clarity on his situation right now. But let's break down everything we know and discuss Brown's potential outlook below.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Brown's injuries woes go all the way back to Week 1 in the 2026 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9. In the Wednesday night loss to Seattle, Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain, and he was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Brown missed Week 2 through Week 5 before returning to action in a 26-19 Week 6 win over the New York Jets.
Brown was available for a Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, which the Patriots lost 30-24. However, he was sidelined again for a Week 8 win against the Miami Dolphins, as well as a Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury. The knee issue flared up during a late October practice leading up to the game against Miami.
In Week 10, the Patriots traveled to Munich, Bavaria, Germany to play the Detroit Lions. Brown made the trip to Germany and was able to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week. He was considered questionable ahead of the game, but Brown was ultimately active and able to play against the Lions.
Unfortunately, Brown suffered another injury in the loss to Detroit. After recording 28 offensive snaps, he exited the game in the second half and did not return with the aforementioned hamstring injury. The injury happened late in the third quarter after Brown recorded a 21-yard reception, which is his longest play of the 2026 season.
After Brown suffered the hamstring injury in Europe, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss reported that Brown was "expected to miss multiple weeks," but no firm return timeline was set.
Following the trip to Germany, New England had a bye week in Week 11.
Leading up to the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Brown was not spotted at New England's unofficial practice on Tuesday or official practice on Wednesday. It is unlikely that Brown practices at all this week, but his status is worth monitoring.
Unsurprisingly, head coach Mike Vrabel does not expect Brown to play in Week 12.
The question remains, though: when will Brown return? The truth is, we don't know. And nobody else seems to know either. It seems like the expectation is that Brown can return at some point in 2026. But when that will be, if it even happens at all, is anybody's guess.
Notably, the Patriots will also be without starting quarterback Drake Maye (leg) for at least six weeks after he fractured his fibula against the Lions. Both Brown and Maye remain on New England's active roster as of now.
Analysis: A.J. Brown Absent From Patriots' Practice on Tuesday
https://t.co/BDyOi0Q4vl
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 24, 2026
A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
As mentioned, Brown has only appeared in four games in 2026, and he exited early in two of those contests. In total, Brown has played 160 offensive snaps this season. He has played more than 50 snaps in a game just one time during the campaign, which came during the Week 6 victory over the Jets.
Brown has drawn 26 targets on the season, but he has only recorded 11 receptions for 128 yards (11.6 yards per reception) and zero touchdowns. His 42.3% catch rate is easily the lowest of his career to this point.
When Brown has been available, he's been largely ineffective. Brown has not tallied more than three catches in any of the four games he has played in. He has also not surpassed 48 receiving yards in any contest in 2026.
According to Pro Football Focus, Brown has only made one contested catch this season, on seven contested-catch opportunities. He has picked up seven first downs. New England quarterbacks have recorded a passer rating of just 57.9 when targeting Brown.
RotoBaller has calculated 18.6 total fantasy points for Brown in 2026. He is averaging a mere 4.6 fantasy points per game.
The Patriots have also been without fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) for the past four games, as he has been on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Doubs is eligible to return in Week 12 against the Chargers, and he returned to practice on Wednesday.
Through six games, Doubs recorded 14 receptions (on 24 targets) for 261 yards (18.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.
Wide receiver DeMario Douglas currently leads the Patriots with 348 receiving yards on 32 receptions, and also leads the team in touchdown receptions with four. Tight end Hunter Henry leads New England in receptions with 34, to go along with 383 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
While Brown and Doubs have been out of the lineup, the Patriots have also relied on wide receivers Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III, along with tight end Eli Raridon, among others in the passing game.
With Maye out, the Patriots are expected to start Tommy DeVito at quarterback for the time being. Rookie seventh-round pick Behren Morton is another quarterback option on the roster for New England. However, there is also speculation — and nothing more than that — that the Patriots could bring in a free agent such as Daniel Jones, who was recently waived by the Indianapolis Colts.
The quarterback situation in New England will play a factor in Brown's fantasy value once he is able to get healthy and return to the lineup.
The trade has clearly not worked out the way the Patriots or Brown envisioned to this point due to the injuries and lack of production. The hope is Brown can return to the lineup for New England this season and make a larger impact.
.@DrakeMaye2 to A.J. Brown moves the chains on 3rd down.
📺 NBC https://t.co/7DnA86lFll
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 10, 2026
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins:
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