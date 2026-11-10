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When Is A.J. Brown Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.J. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was the team's big offseason addition to the offense and has been very involved when available. Unfortunately for the Patriots and Brown's fantasy owners, though, he has been limited by multiple injuries this season.

He sustained an ankle injury in his Patriots debut in Week 1 that required an IR stint, and after his return, he has missed each of the last two weeks.

When is Brown coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The Patriots have only had Brown for three games this season, and he has missed the last two games after his knee flared up. He's been out for a total of six of the Patriots' nine games this season.

The Patriots have listed him as out for each of the last two games with both a knee and an ankle injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter says that the knee is the primary concern at this point for the immediate future and moving forward.

Ultimately, Brown was unable to play in Week 9 after Schefter said that, and he has not been able to get back on the practice field yet.

However, coach Mike Vrabel did say that the plan is for Brown to travel with the Patriots to Germany, where they'll take on the Lions this week. He said that no decision had been finalized yet, but the plan would be for him to go with the team. Brown doesn't seem to be a long way from playing and could return as early as this week if he's able to get back to practice.

The Patriots did not put him on IR this time around, which seems to indicate that he could return before missing the four games required by an IR trip. On the other hand, the Patriots do have a Week 11 bye, so they could hold Brown out and get him two weeks of recovery time for missing only one game. The team has not said that having him out through the bye is definitely the plan, but it could be a factor if he's closer to a game-time decision this week.

 

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook

Even if Brown returns this week, the team could limit his snap count as he tries to work through his multiple injuries. He'll be a high-risk option, but one that definitely has the potential to step right back into a large role.

In his two games with the team after his IR trip and before the most recent flare-up, Brown caught six of 16 targets for 75 yards. He has been heavily targeted whenever he's on the field and has the attention of QB Drake Maye and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when he's available.  If he can return after the bye week, he can be a starter in standard-sized leagues down the stretch, but he needs to prove he's past these issues before he is a strong option.

In his absence, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Efton Chism III have all gotten more targets and had some big games. Hollins and Chism each caught a touchdown in Week 9 against the Packers, while Douglas racked up over 100 receiving yards. Those three options will continue to carry the load this week if Brown is out again, and they can be high-risk, high-reward streaming options since the Lions have been one of the best matchups in the NFL for wide receivers this season.

Brown could return this week before the bye week, so keep a close eye on the Patriots' practice reports and whether he goes to Germany to get an idea of what to expect from the Patriots' pass-catchers this week.

 

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III:

Mack Hollins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mack Hollins
vs
Eli Raridon
Mack Hollins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mack Hollins
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Demario Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Mayer
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mack Hollins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mack Hollins
vs
Makai Lemon
Mack Hollins
vs
Audric Estime
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mack Hollins
vs
AJ Barner
Mack Hollins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mack Hollins
vs
Cade Otton
Mack Hollins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Hunter Henry
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mack Hollins
vs
Mason Taylor
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mack Hollins
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mack Hollins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mack Hollins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Kaelon Black
Mack Hollins
vs
Brenton Strange
Mack Hollins
vs
Samaje Perine
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Darren Waller
Mack Hollins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mack Hollins
vs
Keon Coleman
Mack Hollins
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mack Hollins
vs
Justice Hill
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Bell
Mack Hollins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mack Hollins
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mack Hollins
vs
Antonio Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Roschon Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Josh Downs
Mack Hollins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mack Hollins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mack Hollins
vs
Brandin Cooks
Mack Hollins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mack Hollins
vs
Seth McGowan
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordan Addison
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mack Hollins
vs
Puka Nacua
Mack Hollins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mack Hollins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mack Hollins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Nabers
Mack Hollins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Olave
Mack Hollins
vs
Tee Higgins
Mack Hollins
vs
Drake London
Mack Hollins
vs
Luther Burden III
Mack Hollins
vs
Nico Collins
Mack Hollins
vs
Christian Watson
Mack Hollins
vs
Matthew Golden
Mack Hollins
vs
Parker Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashee Rice
Mack Hollins
vs
Jameson Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mack Hollins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen Coker
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Wilson
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Emmett Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Mason Taylor
Hunter Henry
vs
Audric Estime
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Hunter Henry
vs
Courtland Sutton
Hunter Henry
vs
Kimani Vidal
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Kaelon Black
Hunter Henry
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Samaje Perine
Hunter Henry
vs
Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Hunter Henry
vs
Keon Coleman
Hunter Henry
vs
Austin Ekeler
Hunter Henry
vs
Justice Hill
Hunter Henry
vs
Mack Hollins
Hunter Henry
vs
Chris Bell
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Cooper Kupp
Hunter Henry
vs
Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
Roschon Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Quentin Johnston
Hunter Henry
vs
Demario Douglas
Hunter Henry
vs
Brandin Cooks
Hunter Henry
vs
Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
vs
Seth McGowan
Hunter Henry
vs
Makai Lemon
Hunter Henry
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Kalif Raymond
Hunter Henry
vs
Omarion Hampton
Hunter Henry
vs
Malachi Fields
Hunter Henry
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Goodson
Hunter Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Corey Kiner
Hunter Henry
vs
Dylan Sampson
Hunter Henry
vs
Darius Cooper
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Harris
Hunter Henry
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Fant
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Gray
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demario Douglas
vs
Eli Raridon
Demario Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Demario Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Audric Estime
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Demario Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Demario Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Mason Taylor
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Demario Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Demario Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Demario Douglas
vs
Justice Hill
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Demario Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Demario Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Demario Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Demario Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demario Douglas
vs
Stefon Diggs
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Efton Chism III
vs
Ty Johnson
Efton Chism III
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Efton Chism III
vs
Jahan Dotson
Efton Chism III
vs
Mark Andrews
Efton Chism III
vs
Tre Harris
Efton Chism III
vs
Evan Engram
Efton Chism III
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Efton Chism III
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Efton Chism III
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Efton Chism III
vs
Savion Williams
Efton Chism III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Efton Chism III
vs
Colby Parkinson
Efton Chism III
vs
Darius Cooper
Efton Chism III
vs
Ted Hurst
Efton Chism III
vs
Corey Kiner
Efton Chism III
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Efton Chism III
vs
Tyler Goodson
Efton Chism III
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Efton Chism III
vs
Malachi Fields
Efton Chism III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Efton Chism III
vs
Kalif Raymond
Efton Chism III
vs
Reggie Virgil
Efton Chism III
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Efton Chism III
vs
Rashod Bateman
Efton Chism III
vs
Seth McGowan
Efton Chism III
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Efton Chism III
vs
Brandin Cooks
Efton Chism III
vs
Sione Vaki
Efton Chism III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Efton Chism III
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Efton Chism III
vs
Roschon Johnson
Efton Chism III
vs
Kyle Williams
Efton Chism III
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Efton Chism III
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Efton Chism III
vs
Cooper Kupp
Efton Chism III
vs
Noah Fant
Efton Chism III
vs
Chris Bell
Efton Chism III
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Efton Chism III
vs
Justice Hill
Efton Chism III
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Efton Chism III
vs
Keon Coleman
Efton Chism III
vs
Noah Gray
Efton Chism III
vs
Darren Waller
Efton Chism III
vs
Tommy Tremble
Efton Chism III
vs
Samaje Perine
Efton Chism III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Efton Chism III
vs
Kaelon Black
Efton Chism III
vs
Davis Allen
Efton Chism III
vs
Kimani Vidal
Efton Chism III
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Efton Chism III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Efton Chism III
vs
Jalen Nailor
Efton Chism III
vs
Mason Taylor
Efton Chism III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Efton Chism III
vs
Puka Nacua
Efton Chism III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Efton Chism III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Efton Chism III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Efton Chism III
vs
Malik Nabers
Efton Chism III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Efton Chism III
vs
Chris Olave
Efton Chism III
vs
Tee Higgins
Efton Chism III
vs
Drake London
Efton Chism III
vs
Luther Burden III
Efton Chism III
vs
Nico Collins
Efton Chism III
vs
Christian Watson
Efton Chism III
vs
Matthew Golden
Efton Chism III
vs
Parker Washington
Efton Chism III
vs
Rashee Rice
Efton Chism III
vs
Jameson Williams
Efton Chism III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Efton Chism III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Efton Chism III
vs
Jalen Coker
Efton Chism III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Efton Chism III
vs
Michael Wilson

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