Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas in Week 8 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Omar Cooper Jr. is a priority if he's still available after following his first 100-yard game with another Sunday.
Caleb Douglas delivered a big fantasy score, catching both of the Miami Dolphins' touchdown passes in his return from an ankle injury.
Antonio Williams had the weekend off, but the Washington Commanders' loss of Terry McLaurin makes him an important waiver target as well.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Omar Cooper Jr. Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 47% of leagues
Cooper should be rostered in 10-team leagues after producing 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games.
The first-round pick became a major contributor after returning from the ankle injury that interrupted his NFL debut.
He caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, following a six-catch, 103-yard performance at the New England Patriots. Sunday's production included gains of 52 and 60 yards, plus a three-yard touchdown.
On the opening 52-yard reception, he gained 25 yards after the catch.
The rookie Omar Cooper Jr. makes the 48-yard touchdown catch!
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/y88N5gruHa
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Miami's coverage helps explain the distribution. Garrett Wilson caught two passes for 26 yards, and Geno Smith said the Dolphins' approach created opportunities for other receivers.
Cooper has done enough to enter the WR3 discussion as the New York Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. He has delivered 22.3 and 22.5 PPR points in consecutive games since returning.
Managers who passed on him after the Patriots game have a second strong performance to support an aggressive claim.
Add in 10-Team Leagues
Antonio Williams Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 8% of leagues
Williams is worth adding in 10-team PPR leagues before the Washington Commanders show how they will redistribute McLaurin's work.
Washington returns from its bye without McLaurin, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
Williams led Washington's wide receivers with 45 offensive snaps against San Francisco, ahead of Stefon Diggs' 41 and Treylon Burks' 37, and played 67% of the offensive snaps.
He's recorded exactly three receptions in each of his last three outings, with his receiving yardage rising from 21 against the Indianapolis Colts to 31 against the New York Giants and 50 against the 49ers.
On the season, he has 18 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown.
Diggs, Burks and Chig Okonkwo will compete for the extra work, but Williams has produced against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington's Week 8 opponent.
He caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, still his best receiving line of the year.
I'd roster him for the potential volume increase and use him as a deeper-league PPR flex if needed.
Add in 10-Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 9% of leagues
Douglas rewarded managers who held him through his ankle injury with two touchdowns against the New York Jets.
His first NFL score came from seven yards out, and he later turned a short pass into a 63-yard touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' 28-25 victory.
63-yard catch & run touchdown 🔥@malikwillis ➡️ @Caedeezy pic.twitter.com/mVuTgsIpDg
Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 25, 2026
Those were his only catches on three targets, producing 21 PPR points.
Douglas played 44 of Miami's 65 offensive snaps in his return, ahead of Chris Bell's 31 and behind Malik Washington's 52, giving the pickup more substance than two scoring plays alone.
The concern is how often Miami will throw. Malik Willis attempted only 21 passes, while Ollie Gordon II carried the ball 25 times for 103 yards.
Douglas has shown he can produce more catches, finishing with five for 94 yards in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Through three appearances, he has 183 yards on nine receptions.
Douglas belongs on 12-team PPR rosters ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots. I'd prioritize Cooper and Williams when all three are available, then claim Douglas for bench upside.
His other appearance ended with two catches for 19 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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