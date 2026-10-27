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Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups - Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas

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Caleb Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas in Week 8 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

Omar Cooper Jr. is a priority if he's still available after following his first 100-yard game with another Sunday.

Caleb Douglas delivered a big fantasy score, catching both of the Miami Dolphins' touchdown passes in his return from an ankle injury.

Antonio Williams had the weekend off, but the Washington Commanders' loss of Terry McLaurin makes him an important waiver target as well.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Omar Cooper Jr. Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 47% of leagues

Cooper should be rostered in 10-team leagues after producing 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games.

The first-round pick became a major contributor after returning from the ankle injury that interrupted his NFL debut.

He caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, following a six-catch, 103-yard performance at the New England Patriots. Sunday's production included gains of 52 and 60 yards, plus a three-yard touchdown.

On the opening 52-yard reception, he gained 25 yards after the catch.

Miami's coverage helps explain the distribution. Garrett Wilson caught two passes for 26 yards, and Geno Smith said the Dolphins' approach created opportunities for other receivers.

Cooper has done enough to enter the WR3 discussion as the New York Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. He has delivered 22.3 and 22.5 PPR points in consecutive games since returning.

Managers who passed on him after the Patriots game have a second strong performance to support an aggressive claim.

Add in 10-Team Leagues

 

Antonio Williams Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 8% of leagues

Williams is worth adding in 10-team PPR leagues before the Washington Commanders show how they will redistribute McLaurin's work.

Washington returns from its bye without McLaurin, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

Williams led Washington's wide receivers with 45 offensive snaps against San Francisco, ahead of Stefon Diggs' 41 and Treylon Burks' 37, and played 67% of the offensive snaps.

He's recorded exactly three receptions in each of his last three outings, with his receiving yardage rising from 21 against the Indianapolis Colts to 31 against the New York Giants and 50 against the 49ers.

On the season, he has 18 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown.

Diggs, Burks and Chig Okonkwo will compete for the extra work, but Williams has produced against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington's Week 8 opponent.

He caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, still his best receiving line of the year.

I'd roster him for the potential volume increase and use him as a deeper-league PPR flex if needed.

Add in 10-Team PPR Leagues

 

Caleb Douglas Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 9% of leagues

Douglas rewarded managers who held him through his ankle injury with two touchdowns against the New York Jets.

His first NFL score came from seven yards out, and he later turned a short pass into a 63-yard touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' 28-25 victory.

Those were his only catches on three targets, producing 21 PPR points.

Douglas played 44 of Miami's 65 offensive snaps in his return, ahead of Chris Bell's 31 and behind Malik Washington's 52, giving the pickup more substance than two scoring plays alone.

The concern is how often Miami will throw. Malik Willis attempted only 21 passes, while Ollie Gordon II carried the ball 25 times for 103 yards.

Douglas has shown he can produce more catches, finishing with five for 94 yards in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Through three appearances, he has 183 yards on nine receptions.

Douglas belongs on 12-team PPR rosters ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots. I'd prioritize Cooper and Williams when all three are available, then claim Douglas for bench upside.

His other appearance ended with two catches for 19 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

Add in 12-Team PPR Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas:

Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Zach Charbonnet
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jadarian Price
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Darius Cooper
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Travis Hunter
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Malachi Fields
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tre' Harris
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Konata Mumpfield
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Keon Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tez Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jordan Watkins
Antonio Williams
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Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
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Jadarian Price
Antonio Williams
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
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Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
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Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
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Zach Charbonnet
Antonio Williams
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Bam Knight
Antonio Williams
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Rachaad White
Antonio Williams
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Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
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Samaje Perine
Antonio Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
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Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
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Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
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Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
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Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
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Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
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Darius Cooper
Antonio Williams
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Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
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Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Travis Hunter
Antonio Williams
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Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
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Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
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Konata Mumpfield
Antonio Williams
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Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
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Tez Johnson
Antonio Williams
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Jordan Watkins
Caleb Douglas
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T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
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Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
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Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
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Keaton Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
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Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
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Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
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Darius Cooper
Caleb Douglas
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Makai Lemon
Caleb Douglas
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Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
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Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
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Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
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Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
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Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
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Kimani Vidal
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Bam Knight
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Hunter
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris

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