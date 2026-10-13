Andy's potential Week 6 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 6.
Hey RotoBallers! It's already time to begin turning our attention to Week 6 of the NFL season. With now more than a month of data in the books, it is becoming even easier to spot potential lineup landmines.
Below, we will look at one player from each position (QB, RB, WR, TE) who could disappoint in their Week 6 matchup.
Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 6? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB: Bo Nix (DEN) vs. SEA
Bo Nix has been a disappointment throughout the opening month. However, those in deeper 12+ team leagues may view him as a viable low-end QB1 this week, especially with the likes of Jared Goff and Joe Burrow on a bye. Still, managers should avoid starting Nix if they can on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
Over five weeks, Denver's offense has been inconsistent, with Nix averaging an underwhelming 188.4 passing yards per game and a 6:3 TD:INT through the air (plus one with his legs). In Week 5, Sean Payton took over play-calling duties, but it didn't change much: Nix threw for only 123 yards and one score.
On Thursday, he will face a Seattle secondary that has allowed an average of 150.8 passing yards per game. Instead, managers should pivot to top streamers like Jameis Winston in a far more favorable matchup.
#Broncos QB Bo Nix’s pass chart from Week 5 https://t.co/6pqcS41XzM
— Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) October 12, 2026
RB: Woody Marks (HOU) vs. JAX (London Game)
Many managers rushed to the waiver wire to pick up the new RB1 in Houston, but they should temper expectations before starting him this weekend.
Woody Marks Becomes a Must-Add Following Week 5 Backfield Takeover
https://t.co/gHqSNU49VB
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 12, 2026
While Marks could still push for a top-24 finish given his projected workload, managers should expect him to finish below the top-12.
On Sunday, the Texans will travel to London to face the Jaguars, who boast the sport's top rushing defense. Last weekend, the Jaguars held Philadelphia's leading rusher (Dameon Pierce) to only 14 yards, and the week prior, they held Chase Brown to just 10 yards.
Marks has upside as a pass-catcher, but his ceiling will be capped by a unit that has allowed a minuscule 63.8 rushing yards per game through the opening month. The second-year back will need to be involved as a pass-catcher to produce this weekend.
WR: Terry McLaurin (WSH) @ SF
Terry McLaurin returned to the field in Week 5 and turned in a strong effort, catching all four of his targets for 62 yards. After missing Week 4, McLaurin was uber productive in Week 3, catching six of his nine targets for 77 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Even though McLaurin's fantasy outlook is rising, managers should temper expectations and treat him as a riskier FLEX play in Week 6.
In Week 6, the Commanders will travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers. The 49ers have allowed fewer than 200 passing yards per game this season, joining just nine other defenses. They struggled to contain superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba last weekend, but recently held Jaylen Waddle to 35 yards and Davante Adams to 26.
Jayden Daniels looked sharp in his return but completed only 17 of 25 attempts for 199 yards. McLaurin will be touchdown-dependent against a tough secondary.
TE: Hunter Henry (NE) vs. NYJ
Hunter Henry has been a low-end TE1 for much of his career but enters Week 6 with some momentum. In the win over the Raiders, the veteran tight end punched in his first touchdown of the season and caught three of four targets for 44 yards. This marked the second straight week Henry hit the double-digit PPR point mark.
However, any tight end facing the Jets defense is on "bust" watch. As we suggested last week, Harold Fannin Jr. was a potential one-up, one-down, and he lived up to the name, catching just one pass for four yards. The weeks prior, the Jets contained Colston Loveland to 57 yards, Sam LaPorta to 44 yards, and Tucker Kraft to 15 yards.
Additionally, A.J. Brown (ankle) could return from the IR and take more targets away from the tight end. Henry profiles as a mid-end TE2 and should not be considered a viable option for those without LaPorta, Mike Gesicki, or T.J. Hockenson on a bye week.
Read more player news and updates for Week 6
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Bo Nix, Hunter Henry, Terry McLaurin, Woody Marks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Bo Nix, Hunter Henry, Terry McLaurin, Woody Marks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Bo Nix, Hunter Henry, Terry McLaurin, Woody Marks compared to others:
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