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Week 6 Lineup Busts? Fantasy Football Players to Consider Sitting

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Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Andy's potential Week 6 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 6.

In This Article hide
Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! It's already time to begin turning our attention to Week 6 of the NFL season. With now more than a month of data in the books, it is becoming even easier to spot potential lineup landmines.

Below, we will look at one player from each position (QB, RB, WR, TE) who could disappoint in their Week 6 matchup.

Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 6? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts

QB: Bo Nix (DEN) vs. SEA

Bo Nix has been a disappointment throughout the opening month. However, those in deeper 12+ team leagues may view him as a viable low-end QB1 this week, especially with the likes of Jared Goff and Joe Burrow on a bye. Still, managers should avoid starting Nix if they can on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Over five weeks, Denver's offense has been inconsistent, with Nix averaging an underwhelming 188.4 passing yards per game and a 6:3 TD:INT through the air (plus one with his legs). In Week 5, Sean Payton took over play-calling duties, but it didn't change much: Nix threw for only 123 yards and one score.

On Thursday, he will face a Seattle secondary that has allowed an average of 150.8 passing yards per game. Instead, managers should pivot to top streamers like Jameis Winston in a far more favorable matchup.

 

RB: Woody Marks (HOU) vs. JAX (London Game)

Many managers rushed to the waiver wire to pick up the new RB1 in Houston, but they should temper expectations before starting him this weekend.

While Marks could still push for a top-24 finish given his projected workload, managers should expect him to finish below the top-12.

On Sunday, the Texans will travel to London to face the Jaguars, who boast the sport's top rushing defense. Last weekend, the Jaguars held Philadelphia's leading rusher (Dameon Pierce) to only 14 yards, and the week prior, they held Chase Brown to just 10 yards.

Marks has upside as a pass-catcher, but his ceiling will be capped by a unit that has allowed a minuscule 63.8 rushing yards per game through the opening month. The second-year back will need to be involved as a pass-catcher to produce this weekend.

 

WR: Terry McLaurin (WSH) @ SF

Terry McLaurin returned to the field in Week 5 and turned in a strong effort, catching all four of his targets for 62 yards. After missing Week 4, McLaurin was uber productive in Week 3, catching six of his nine targets for 77 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Even though McLaurin's fantasy outlook is rising, managers should temper expectations and treat him as a riskier FLEX play in Week 6.

In Week 6, the Commanders will travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers. The 49ers have allowed fewer than 200 passing yards per game this season, joining just nine other defenses. They struggled to contain superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba last weekend, but recently held Jaylen Waddle to 35 yards and Davante Adams to 26.

Jayden Daniels looked sharp in his return but completed only 17 of 25 attempts for 199 yards. McLaurin will be touchdown-dependent against a tough secondary.

 

TE: Hunter Henry (NE) vs. NYJ

Hunter Henry has been a low-end TE1 for much of his career but enters Week 6 with some momentum. In the win over the Raiders, the veteran tight end punched in his first touchdown of the season and caught three of four targets for 44 yards. This marked the second straight week Henry hit the double-digit PPR point mark.

However, any tight end facing the Jets defense is on "bust" watch. As we suggested last week, Harold Fannin Jr. was a potential one-up, one-down, and he lived up to the name, catching just one pass for four yards. The weeks prior, the Jets contained Colston Loveland to 57 yards, Sam LaPorta to 44 yards, and Tucker Kraft to 15 yards.

Additionally, A.J. Brown (ankle) could return from the IR and take more targets away from the tight end. Henry profiles as a mid-end TE2 and should not be considered a viable option for those without LaPorta, Mike Gesicki, or T.J. Hockenson on a bye week.

Read more player news and updates for Week 6

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Bo Nix, Hunter Henry, Terry McLaurin, Woody Marks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Bo Nix, Hunter Henry, Terry McLaurin, Woody Marks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Bo Nix, Hunter Henry, Terry McLaurin, Woody Marks compared to others:

Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
New England Patriots
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
New York Giants
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Houston Texans
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Chicago Bears
Bo Nix
vs
Anthony Gould
Bo Nix
vs
New Orleans Saints
Bo Nix
vs
Zavier Scott
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Hunter Henry
vs
Germie Bernard
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Ladd McConkey
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
Omarion Hampton
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
RJ Harvey
Hunter Henry
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Hunter Henry
vs
Alvin Kamara
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Hunter Henry
vs
Rome Odunze
Hunter Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Hunter Henry
vs
Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Hunter Henry
vs
Keon Coleman
Hunter Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Stefon Diggs
Hunter Henry
vs
Dameon Pierce
Hunter Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Hunter Henry
vs
Carnell Tate
Hunter Henry
vs
Romeo Doubs
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Courtland Sutton
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Fant
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Mason Taylor
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Downs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Saquon Barkley
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DK Metcalf
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Kelce
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Coker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Denzel Boston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Braelon Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terry Mclaurin
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Carnell Tate
Terry Mclaurin
vs
A.J. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tony Pollard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Woody Marks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tre Tucker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Kittle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rome Odunze
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Matthew Golden
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Germie Bernard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keenan Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Woody Marks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Downs
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Devonta Smith
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
Luther Burden III
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
RJ Harvey
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum

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