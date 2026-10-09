October 9, 2026

Andy's Week 3 fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 3 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Hey RotoBallers! The first full week of the NHL season is behind us, and we're already turning the page to Week 3. Time flies when you are having fun!

As we did last week, we will spotlight several widely available players across Yahoo formats (all positions) that managers should target in points and category leagues.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Also, use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3

Note: It is crucial to understand your league settings when navigating the waiver wire. If your league prioritizes certain categories, managers should target available players accordingly. All statistics (advanced and surface-level) are updated as of Thursday, October 8 AM.

Gabriel Perreault, RW, New York Rangers

Rostered - 25%

Gabriel (Gabe) Perreault is on complete breakout watch in the Big Apple. After appearing in 49 NHL games last season, scoring 12 goals and 27 points, the former top prospect has already taken a massive step forward in his second "full season." In five games this season, the former 23rd overall pick has found the back of the net twice and added two helpers.

He has posted a +2 rating with five shots on goal, three hits, and four blocked shots, giving him a nice boost in category formats that reward wide skill sets. But his spot on this list is about more than his hot start; it's his usage.

In fantasy hockey, not only does playing on the team's top six matter, but time on the power play matters, too. Through the opening week and a half, the Rangers have placed the young winger on the top line (alongside Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere) and on the second power-play unit. While managers hope to see him bump up to the top-line power play, his recent production could open the door to a promotion.

Additionally, Perreault's line has generated a strong 58% xGoals% with 3.03 xGoals per 60 per MoneyPuck.com, suggesting his 5-on-5 play should remain very stable. Individually, he has generated a 56% Fenwick%, the fifth among forwards on a Rangers team that has been among the sport's top units.

Marco Rossi, C, Vancouver Canucks

Rostered - 19%

The 25-year-old didn't generate much offseason excitement given his team context, but Marco Rossi has put together an impressive start worth a closer look. In four games, Rossi has logged nine hits and four blocked shots, making him a plus asset for banger leagues, and has scored three goals with a helper.

Rossi has been deployed as the No. 2 center, skating with Paul Cotter and Brock Boeser, with the former also posting a dominant stat line this season. On special teams, Rossi has moved to the top power-play unit and has averaged a notable 3:38 power-play TOI per game, which is on pace to set a career high by a wide margin.

In advanced metrics, Rossi has generated an impressive 58.2% On-Ice xGoals% and a 54% Corsi%, tying him with Boeser for the team lead.

As the visual below shows, Rossi is taking many high-danger shots in prime scoring areas.

The rise in offensive production appears sustainable as long as he maintains top-six minutes, and his ability to provide hits and blocked shots further raises his fantasy ceiling for those in 12+ team leagues.

Thomas Novak, C/LW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered - 25%

The 29-year-old center has never hit the 20-goal mark in his NHL career, but is in a prime spot to join the club this winter. After totaling 42 points over 82 games for the Penguins last season (second-highest of his career), Novak has established himself as their clear No. 2 center, totaling five points (two goals) over the first four games.

Novak has been skating alongside Egor Chinakhov and Evgeni Malkin, putting him in a prime scoring position. Per MoneyPuck.com, this line has generated a strong 52.9% xGoals%, while Novak himself leads the team in xGoals, Corsi%, and Fenwick%, suggesting that he is quietly doing much of the heavy lifting.

Additionally, Novak has a secure spot on the team's top power-play unit and maintained that role on Wednesday, even after Bryan Rust returned from IR.

He is primed for a breakout season if he stays healthy and should flirt with a 20+ goal/50+ point campaign.

Pittsburgh goal! Scored by Tommy Novak with 05:55 left in the 2nd. WSH: 4 | PIT: 2

#PITvsWSH #ALLCAPS #LetsGoPens https://t.co/PBOl39z1Ce — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 8, 2026

Lawson Crouse, LW/RW, Utah Mammoth

Rostered - 22%

The next target is strictly for those in banger leagues. Lawson Crouse has tallied 1 point through four games (one goal) but has provided fantasy value by playing a physical game. The 29-year-old has registered 12 hits while adding blocked shots.

Currently, Crouse skates on Utah's third line and doesn't see any power-play time. However, that hasn't hindered him, as he is coming off a 24-goal season in which he logged just over a minute of power-play time per game.

While the potential to chip in 15-20 goals with 40 points is a positive, his main calling card is his hits. Last season, he racked up over 200 hits for just the second time in his career and is well on his way to doing so again in 2026. Any injuries to the current top-six should also net him more power-play opportunities.

For now, he is only a pickup in "banger" leagues, but he's worth monitoring in standard format if Utah suffers injuries later on, as he could become a valuable contributor across many categories.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, Detroit Red Wings

Rostered - 7%

As always, let's dig deeper and spotlight some potential pickups for 12+ team formats. Arvidsson is currently seeing top-line minutes in Motown but is available in nearly 95% of Yahoo leagues.

Arvidsson has tallied three points through three games (two goals) and logged seven shots on goal, including a high-danger chance, and three blocked shots. Both of Arvidsson's goals came on the man-advantage.

The veteran winger is currently skating on the top forward line alongside the recently activated Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Arvidsson is also seeing time on the top power-play unit alongside those forwards and Alex DeBrincat and Moritz Seider, which further raises his ceiling.

Although in a small sample, his underlying metrics back up his production as he leads the team in expected goals (per MoneyPuck.com) and has generated a sharp 59.1% On-Ice xGoals%. Arvidsson found the back of the net 25 times in Boston last season, and if he maintains his spot in the lineup, he should be in a prime position to not only hit that benchmark but flirt with 30.

Shane Wright, C/RW, Seattle Kraken

Rostered - 2%

Shane Wright sits on even more waiver wires on Yahoo compared to Arvidsson. The once-touted prospect has yet to live up to expectations, but managers in deeper formats shouldn't rule him out amid a potential Year 3 breakout. In his first two "full" NHL seasons, Wright averaged 15.5 goals and 35.5 points per season.

In four games in 2026, Wright has already scored two goals and added seven shots on goal. Because Wright is a non-factor in hits and blocked shots, he adds value almost entirely through his offensive production, which makes him extremely volatile if he were to endure a lengthy slump.

Even though he's on the team's third line, he is paired with Kaapo Kakko and Berkly Catton, both of whom have untapped upside. Catton is a former top pick like Wright, and Kakko has back-to-back 40-point seasons.

Even though the advanced-stats sample is still incredibly small, this line has looked just as impressive under the hood as it has on the ice. Per MoneyPuck.com, they have posted a dominant 64% xGoals% (highest on the team), with a sharp 4.62 xGoals For Per 60, suggesting this third line has scoring upside.

Wright also covers the No. 2 center role on the power play and averages just under two minutes of power-play time per game, which adds further upside.

Like Arvidsson, he is far from a must-add in standard formats, but deeper-league managers looking for a post-hype breakout should consider picking him up given these promising metrics.

Other Names:

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WSH (discussed last week, a top add if looking for scoring categories)

James Hagens, BOS (upside stash for deeper leagues but has begun to flash upside)

Eeli Tolvanen, NYR (on a scoring binge and can contribute hits/blocks)

Jordan Eberle, SEA

Viktor Olofsson, VGK (injury stash, currently deemed week-to-week but was seeing top power-play minutes)

Defensemen Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3

Jared Spurgeon, D, Minnesota Wild

Rostered - 6%



Even though Jared Spurgeon isn't manning the top power play (that is Quinn Hughes' responsibility), he can still hold value in 12-team formats. The veteran defenseman skates alongside Hughes on the top pairing and quarterbacks the second power-play unit.

In three games, he has tallied three points and logged five blocked shots. He has averaged just over 20 minutes of ice time per game and over a minute of power-play time per game, giving him solid upside for counting stats.

Playing alongside Hughes has put him in prime scoring situations as this pair has generated a tidy 55.6% xG% with 2.67 xGoals For Per 60 Minutes. Managers should not expect him to maintain this scoring pace, but Spurgeon should push for a 20+ assist season while scoring 7-10 goals.

He is a priority pick for teams needing blocks, averaging 128 blocked shots per game over his last two seasons (72.5 games played) and should chip in respectable offensive marks.

Declan Carlile, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered - 22%

Has Declan Carlile become an offensive defenseman overnight? After appearing in 42 games with the Lightning last season and totaling just three points as a stay-at-home defenseman, Carlile has already smashed those marks in just a week in the Steel City.

The 26-year-old has found the back of the net twice while adding two helpers. Despite getting only one second of power-play time per game, Carlile has delivered high fantasy value with his ability to block shots (nine) and put pucks on net (eight).

Currently, the Hartland native is skating on the team's top pairing alongside Erik Karlsson. This pair has allowed a hefty 3.85 xGoals Per 60 Minutes Against but has been just as productive offensively, generating 3.18 xGoals For Per 60 Minutes.

While his lack of power-play opportunities lowers his ceiling, he continues to see top minutes and should remain a top contributor on blocked shots (given his ice time) and continue to chip in on the scoresheet, as long as he continues to skate alongside Pittsburgh's top players.

Adam Jiricek, D, St. Louis Blues

Rostered - 1%

Finding a top power-play QB on waivers is challenging, especially in deeper formats. However, the Blues recently reshuffled their lineup and brought Adam Jiricek to the top unit.

The 20-year-old replaced the veteran Cam Fowler in this role and now skates on both the top pairing (with Philip Broberg) and the power-play unit. While he hasn't gotten onto the scoresheet in any of his first three NHL games, managers shouldn't expect a scoring surge from a player this young taking his first steps as a pro.

It's promising that the Blues quickly promoted him to a prominent role, and they may give him a longer leash, given how early in the season it is.

In the OHL, Jiricek was a highly productive offensive defenseman, scoring 19 goals and adding 59 points over a 55-game stint. Those in deeper leagues looking for an upside stash on the blue line should target Jiricek, as the Blues are putting the rookie in prime positions to succeed early.

Other Names -

Luca Cagnoni, SJ (discussed last week, a priority pickup in shallower leagues)

Sean Durzi, NYR (seeing second-line power-play time, plus asset in hits/blocks)

Adam Larsson, SEA (top add for hits/blocks)

Carter Yakemchuk, OTT (short-term boost with Jake Sanderson injured but a worthy stash in deeper leagues)

Zayne Parekh, CGY (sees top power-play minutes, albeit in a poor offensive situation)

Goalie Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3

Devon Levi, G, Edmonton Oilers

Rostered - 30%

Devon Levi was noted in last week's column, but he is now firmly past "deep-league" radar and worth a look in more standard formats. After Tristan Jarry allowed a goal on Opening Night, the Oilers have leaned on the younger netminder since.

While Levi struggled in his debut, allowing a heavy number of goals, he has been far sharper lately and is emerging as the favorite in this committee. Over his last two games, Levi has posted a .941% SV% with a perfect 2-0 record. He is coming off his best outing, stopping 29 of 31 shots against the Anaheim Ducks.

In this game, he posted 1.2 Goals Saved Above Expected, a season high. The Edmonton defense ranks 16th in Expected Goals Against, which could put Levi in unfavorable situations, but he should keep racking up wins behind a team that should finish near the top of the Pacific.

Catch of the day 🐟#LetsGoOilers https://t.co/gBHzSepLbm — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 4, 2026

Joseph Woll, G, Philadelphia Flyers

Rostered - 20%

While Dan Vladar showed some progress in his recent outing, Joseph Woll is quickly becoming Philadelphia's goalie to roster. After allowing seven goals in the season opener, Vladar bounced back, allowing three goals on 35 shots to the Lightning. However, between those starts, the Flyers turned to Woll for two straight games, suggesting the presumed starter may have already lost his grip on the lead job.

During this two-game stretch, Woll posted a .929% SV% while generating a remarkable 3.2 Goals Saved Above Expected, placing him fourth at the position, trailing only Ilya Sorokin, Igor Shesterkin, and Jesper Wallstedt.

The Flyers as a team are trending in the wrong direction, but Woll could provide steady ratios as he did earlier in his career. From 2020 through 2024, Woll posted a strong .910% SV% with a 2.74 GAA over 24.7 games per season. Wins may be hard to come by, but finding a stable No. 3 goalie who won't sink your ratios is challenging.

Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Carolina Hurricanes

Rostered - 27%

I discussed Pyotr Kochetkov in my offseason goalie piece because I wasn't confident Brandon Bussi could hold down the lead job. However, I did not expect his seat to get this warm this fast. After holding the Panthers to just one goal in the season opener, Bussi has allowed nine goals on just 47 shots to the Capitals and Canadiens in his next two outings.

Kochetkov has made just one start as of writing and picked up a victory, stopping 16 of his 18 shots against the Flyers.

While Carolina's system of limiting opposing shots greatly hinders their goalies' fantasy ceiling and, frankly, raises their risk, Kochetkov seems all but certain to see more starts as the season continues.

If Bussi maintains this pace, Kochetkov could return to the 40+ games-played pace he held earlier in his career and push for a 30-win season with this squad.

Dylan Garand, G, New York Rangers

Rostered - 5%

In deep leagues, keep an eye on Rangers backup Dylan Garand. His workload will be limited as Shesterkin gets a massive share of starts, but when he does play, he is quite productive. Garand made his NHL debut last season (three games) and posted a 2-0-1 record with a .948% SV% and a 1.62 GAA.

In his lone start in 2026, he has picked up right where he left off, posting a 22-save shutout against the Red Wings.

The sample is small, but the Rangers may have a budding No. 2 star. His minimal workload keeps him off the radar in most leagues, but if you want an edge at No. 3/No. 4 goalie, grab him off waivers.

Even if his workload is frustrating, when he does play, he will greatly improve your ratios.

Other Names -

Sergei Murashov, PIT (Arturs Silovs has struggled since shutting out the Flyers in the season opener)