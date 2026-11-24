RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 12 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.
A busy Thanksgiving slate is ahead, meaning fantasy managers will have to set a higher percentage of their lineups early in the week. Luckily, there are no teams on a bye, so hopefully, you don't have to dig too deep on the waiver wire this week. That said, it's always good practice to try to improve the depth of your squad with each waiver wire run. We're here to help with our Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire RotoBaller staff picks.
Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that some of these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 12 targets aren't listed here.
Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 12.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 12
Selections By Phil Clark
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
Black remains available in over 50% of all leagues, even though he is stationed directly below Christian McCaffrey on San Francisco’s depth chart.
That has cemented Black as a top-tier handcuff option. However, Black has also emerged with standalone value, due to his recent involvement in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.
Black has operated with a 30.2% snap share and a 29.5% rush share since Week 1. However, his percentages improved from Weeks 7-10 (36.8% snap share/35.8% rush share).
KAELON BLACK RUNNING THROUGH THE DEFENSE
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/G9ZWuR4cLB
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Black also accumulated 34 attempts (11.3 per game), 186 rushing yards (62 per game), and 137 yards after contact during that sequence, and averaged 10.8 points per game.
He also led all backs in efficiency (2.9) during Week 9, according to Next Gen Stats.
Black also registered a 30.2% snap share and a 24% rush share in Week 11, and can be utilized as an RB3/flex.
Black also maintains proximity to a massive workload and will also operate as the 49ers’ temporary lead back if McCaffrey is sidelined.
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gainwell continued to operate in a rotation with Bucky Irving when the Buccaneers returned from their bye to visit Detroit in Week 11.
He also sustained his recent statistical surge, which has launched him into RB3 territory for fantasy managers.
Gainwell registered an 11.8% rush share and averaged 3.2 attempts/10.2 rushing yards per game from Weeks 1-6, when Tampa Bay averaged 26.8 rushing attempts per game.
What a run by Kenny Gainwell!
TBvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qWOK88awdH
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
However, the Buccaneers have averaged 40.3 attempts per game since Week 7. Gainwell’s rush share has also improved to 29.8%, while he has averaged 12 attempts/65 rushing yards per game) during that sequence.
Gainwell has also accumulated eight targets, seven receptions, and 103 receiving yards during his last two matchups. He also remains an effective handcuff who would secure a larger workload if Irving is forced to the sideline.
That combines with his encouraging rise in usage and production to launch him among this week’s top options from the waiver wire.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Croskey-Merritt was re-integrated into Washington’s backfield rotation for the first time since Week 5, when he re-emerged for the Commanders’ Week 11 matchup with Cincinnati.
He operated with a 50% rush share during his return. Croskey-Merritt also led Washington's backfield in attempts (13), rushing yards (54), and generated his third rushing touchdown of the season.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs it in to get the Commanders on the board!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/kVtZXG4yza
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
Austin Ekeler attained a 26.9% rush share, carried seven times, and assembled 41 yards. Rachaad White did not register a touch during the contest.
Croskey-Merritt also ran 10 routes, secured two of his three targets, and produced 23 yards as a receiving weapon.
He had also paced the Commanders in rush share (49.3%), attempts (67), and rushing yards (239) from Weeks 1-5, before a groin injury led to his placement on injured reserve.
Croskey-Merritt should sustain his Week 11 role as the primary rusher during Washington’s remaining matchups. That should encourage you to pursue him this week.
Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 12
Selections By Frank Ammirante
Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints
Devaughn Vele was cast aside by most fantasy managers once Jordyn Tyson returned, especially when the rookie wideout looked so impressive in Week 10. However, Tyson was surprisingly given limited snaps in Week 11, allowing Vele to put up some strong production, including seven catches for 76 yards.
This was despite Vele combining for only 31 yards in his previous two games. With that in mind, there's a reasonable chance that the Tyson takeover was a bit premature. The rookie is likely going to be volatile, giving opportunities for Vele to make an impact, especially when the Saints are playing from behind.
Up next is another game where the Saints likely have to air it out to keep pace, as they're headed to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.
Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ted Hurst had a spike week for the Bucs against the Lions, catching 5-of-7 targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns. This is despite combining for three targets and zero catches in his previous three games. Given that Hurst is a rookie and this spike in production came following the Bucs' bye, this is noteworthy.
Ted Hurst scores his second touchdown of the day
TBvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YEDPFQWnUF
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
There's a chance that the Bucs decided to get their rookie wideout more involved with their week off. Add in the fact that Emeka Egbuka has been a massive disappointment, and it's clear that there's opportunity for targets here.
With Egbuka putting up extremely underwhelming production, it wouldn't shock me to see Hurst have some value for the rest of the way.
Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders
With Brock Bowers sidelined, the Raiders leaned on Jack Bech, who answered the call, hauling in 8-of-9 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. While there's a chance that Bowers can return for the Browns game next week, this was still an impressive performance.
Bech proved to us that he can produce when called upon, making him intriguing going forward, especially in deeper leagues. Obviously, this is a pickup merely for bench depth, but he's still worth grabbing to see where this goes.
You Bech that's a TD! 🐅
#LVvsDEN | 📺 CBS https://t.co/63AMbeCHdj
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 23, 2026
The Browns play a lot of man coverage, so it will be interesting to see how Bech performs in that matchup.
Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 12
Selections By Craig Rondinone
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
The difference between Kirk Cousins and the pick-your-poison pair of Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz is vast. T.J. Hockenson was able to post solid numbers with the inconsistent duo of Murray and Wentz passing to him this year, so of course he should be able to prosper and watch his fantasy value rise with Cousins now tossing to him
Hockenson was out of action for Cousins’ comeback start with Minnesota, but he showed what he can do with an accurate veteran at the helm of the offense during the Vikings’ lopsided loss to San Francisco on Sunday night. Minnesota’s top tight end hauled in six of his seven targets for 55 yards. This is a sign of more good things to come.
T.J. Hockenson got UP for the Vikings first down. 💪
📺 Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock https://t.co/tBJvEdpDLu
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 23, 2026
What stands out for Hockenson is his upcoming schedule. Four of his next five opponents – Atlanta, New England, Detroit and Washington – rank 25th or worse in pass defense. So combine the cake schedule with Cousins throwing spirals into his break basket, and Hockenson should be a dependable fantasy tight end from here on out.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Chig Okonkwo was the top draw of the tight end waiver pool in last week’s column, and he remains in the top two after another solid showing on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Okonkwo was responsible for four catches for 66 yards in the Commanders' shocking victory.
Okonkwo did not get going until October thanks to injuries and the fact that franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels was out of action due to his fractured elbow. But now that Okonkwo and Daniels are both healthy, the chemistry between the two has been great.
Okonkwo has 27 receptions for 308 yards over his past six games, and next Sunday he should fare well against a hapless Arizona Cardinals team on its 120th quarterback, whose defense is overworked and under-talented. We just need you to get in the end zone, Chig! Zero touchdowns this year?
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
We all know the deal with Mike Gesicki. The man finds the end zone as well as TMZ finds celebrities in airports. He has scored six touchdowns on the season, which is only one less than top targets Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have. So Gesicki is the real deal in the red zone.
Gesicki rolled up another five receptions for 77 yards on Monday against Washington. The guy has to stop being the carbon copy of the Chargers' disappointment, Quentin Johnston, though, when it comes to the one-catch games. Gesicki has three of them over his last six contests.
Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 12
Selections By Dan Fornek
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most surprising teams this season, sporting a 6-4 record despite trading away Myles Garrett this offseason. Even more impressive is the fact that Cleveland has had that level of success despite underwhelming production from quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Over the first 10 weeks of the season, Watson has completed 65.1% of his passes for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine games played. He’s also added 266 rushing yards and two scores.
Things have been slightly better from a fantasy perspective. Watson’s ranking as the QB19, averaging 15.9 points per game, is underwhelming on the surface, but he’s also provided fantasy managers with four 19+ point performances and two top-10 QB finishes.
There’s also a chance that things are starting to improve for Watson, even though he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5. The Browns’ quarterback has 300 passing yards in three straight games. He’s also shown a willingness to use his legs this season, recording at least six carries in seven of nine contests.
Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens
Jacoby Brissett has been a steady fantasy quarterback since being traded to the Baltimore Ravens despite losing his first two games with the team. Brissett completed 64.8% of his passes for 276 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a loss to the Panthers on Sunday, scoring 15.7 fantasy points.
The veteran quarterback has attempted at least 37 passes and has over 270 passing yards in each game since joining the Ravens. Week 11 was the first time since Week 7 that Brissett scored at least 15.0 fantasy points as well.
Baltimore’s playoff hopes continue to dwindle each week, but Brissett will continue throwing the ball downfield to his weapons and putting up stable fantasy production, especially since there is no incentive to put Lamar Jackson back on the field (if he even is healthy enough to return).
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward may have finally turned a corner as a quarterback, and while the results aren’t doing much to help the Titans in the win/loss column, they are something fantasy managers can latch on to.
Ward completed 21 of 30 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. He also added two carries for three yards and a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. His 24.2 fantasy points were the second time he’s scored over 20 fantasy points in three games and the fourth time he’s hit that mark this season.
Cam Ward was doing the most on this wild TD pass 👀 https://t.co/Su6CrsKDYP
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Ward now has three straight games with two touchdown passes and just one interception thrown during that run. Ward benefited from a soft matchup against the Cowboys and the return of 2026 fourth-overall pick Carnell Tate (two receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown).
Week 12’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars is going to be quite difficult, but the Titans have one of the easiest schedules for fantasy quarterbacks over the remainder of the season with games against the Commanders, Lions, Colts, and Raiders from Weeks 13 to 16.
Ward isn’t a player you’ll be picking up to start in Week 12 unless you’re desperate, but if he can continue to show a willingness to make big plays as a passer and take care of the football, he will have streaming upside to close out the season.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Kenny Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, DeVaughn Vele, Jack Bech, Ted Hurst III, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Chig Okonkwo. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaelon Black, Kenny Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, DeVaughn Vele, Jack Bech, Ted Hurst III, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Chig Okonkwo. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Kenny Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, DeVaughn Vele, Jack Bech, Ted Hurst III, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Chig Okonkwo:
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