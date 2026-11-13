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Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups - Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson

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Tyler Higbee - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson in Week 10 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

The Rams went into the 2026 season with one thought in mind: "win at all costs." They traded for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, and former All-Pro Trent McDuffie, and brought the legendary Aaron Donald out of retirement.

However, they have had a nightmarish start to the season due to injuries, and are currently 5-4. They can't afford to drop too many more games in their race to the playoffs, and now that they've lost Puka Nacua to injury, they will have to rely on their TE group: Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, and Colby Parkinson.

Are Ferguson, Higbee, and Parkinson worth adding off the waiver wire in Week 10? Here are the latest outlooks on each for fantasy football.

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Terrance Ferguson Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 16% of leagues

Terrance Ferguson scored two touchdowns in the final two games of his rookie season, and Rams fans had plenty of high hopes for him heading into 2026.

Ferguson had a 54-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 2, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 and has been on Injured Reserve ever since. He looked set to return against the Commanders last week, but pulled his hamstring during the team's final practice of the week.

"Pulled his hamstring. You can't make it up, can you?" McVay told reporters, per California Post's Michael J. Duarte. "He was running just a standard out-cut, felt his hamstring pull and probably be another couple of weeks for him."

Ferguson's return will likely coincide with that of Puka Nacua, so he likely won't be peppered with targets. But he's had 141 yards and three touchdowns in his last four fully healthy games, so he will still provide fantasy value.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Tyler Higbee Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 21% of leagues

Tyler Higbee has seen it all with the Rams. He's been on the team since he was drafted in 2016, and ranks 13th on their all-time receiving charts.

Higbee had a very impressive stretch earlier this year from Week 3 to Week 5 with 212 yards and a touchdown, but he has been fairly quiet since that hot start, putting up just 63 yards in his next four games, though he has played in 79.5% of the team's offensive snaps during that span.

Higbee was added to the injury report on Thursday due to an illness, so there's a chance that he might miss Week 10. But as one of the most reliable seasoned veterans on the team, he could see plenty of targets in the coming weeks until Nacua returns. Higbee provides the most short-term value on this list.

Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Colby Parkinson Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 2% of leagues

The leader of the Rams' TE room in 2025, Colby Parkinson led the way with 408 yards and eight touchdowns. Every single one of those scores came after Week 10, which led to him finishing as the PPR TE4 from Week 10 until the end of the season.

Parkinson had a slow start to the 2026 season, but just like 2025, it seems like he's picking up steam at the right time. He has caught 14 of 16 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown over his last three games.

An injury to his ribs kept him out of action in Week 8 and has been limiting him in practice ever since, though he returned in Week 9, so there's every chance that he'll keep playing through it for as long as the Rams need him to.

With Nacua out and Parkinson getting hot at the right time, he could be the team's sneaky TE1 option as they go through a brutal second half of the season, facing off against the Packers, Chiefs, and 49ers immediately after their Week 11 bye.

Add in 14-Team leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson:

Terrance Ferguson
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Jordan Watkins
Terrance Ferguson
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Devin Singletary
Terrance Ferguson
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Seth McGowan
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Demarcus Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
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Darnell Washington
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Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
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Malachi Fields
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Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
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Reggie Virgil
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Darren Waller
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Tutu Atwell
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Pat Bryant
Terrance Ferguson
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Laquon Treadwell
Terrance Ferguson
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Devaughn Vele
Terrance Ferguson
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Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
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Quentin Johnston
Terrance Ferguson
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Efton Chism III
Terrance Ferguson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Travis Hunter
Terrance Ferguson
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Mack Hollins
Terrance Ferguson
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Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
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Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
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Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
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AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Higbee
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Jonathon Brooks
Tyler Higbee
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Audric Estime
Tyler Higbee
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Caleb Douglas
Tyler Higbee
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Higbee
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Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Higbee
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Malik Washington
Tyler Higbee
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Higbee
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Higbee
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Higbee
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Dylan Sampson
Tyler Higbee
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Keon Coleman
Tyler Higbee
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Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
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Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
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Samaje Perine
Tyler Higbee
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Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
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Tank Dell
Tyler Higbee
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Mack Hollins
Tyler Higbee
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Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Higbee
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Higbee
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Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Higbee
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Quentin Johnston
Tyler Higbee
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Antonio Williams
Tyler Higbee
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Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
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Juwan Johnson
Tyler Higbee
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Darnell Washington
Tyler Higbee
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AJ Barner
Tyler Higbee
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Kenyon Sadiq
Colby Parkinson
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Laquon Treadwell
Colby Parkinson
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Efton Chism III
Colby Parkinson
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Tutu Atwell
Colby Parkinson
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Travis Hunter
Colby Parkinson
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Reggie Virgil
Colby Parkinson
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AJ Barner
Colby Parkinson
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Malachi Fields
Colby Parkinson
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Devin DuVernay
Colby Parkinson
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Justice Hill
Colby Parkinson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Colby Parkinson
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Bam Knight
Colby Parkinson
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Jahan Dotson
Colby Parkinson
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Demarcus Robinson
Colby Parkinson
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Van Jefferson
Colby Parkinson
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Devin Singletary
Colby Parkinson
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Ashton Dulin
Colby Parkinson
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Terrance Ferguson
Colby Parkinson
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Deion Burks
Colby Parkinson
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Jordan Watkins
Colby Parkinson
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Lan Larison
Colby Parkinson
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Seth McGowan
Colby Parkinson
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Kirk Cousins
Colby Parkinson
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Sione Vaki
Colby Parkinson
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Chig Okonkwo
Colby Parkinson
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Mike Gesicki
Colby Parkinson
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Pat Freiermuth
Colby Parkinson
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Darren Waller
Colby Parkinson
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Juwan Johnson
Colby Parkinson
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Darnell Washington

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