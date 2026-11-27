November 27, 2026

Andy's Week 10 fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups, stashes, streamers, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 10 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Hey RotoBallers! Week 9 gave us a unique schedule with the Thanksgiving holiday, but the Week 10 slate is far more typical, giving us plenty of options for those looking for streamers.

As always, we're spotlighting top winter winners, pickups, and streamers for the upcoming Week 10 slate. All players referenced are available in at least 70% of all Yahoo leagues.

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Week 10 Streaming Grid and Schedule

Schedule Notes

10 teams have the coveted four-game slate

The Sabres stand above the pack with two elite matchups and another above-average one on Sunday against the Canucks

The Canadiens and Kraken have a four-game slate and are best to avoid in streaming given their matchup rating

The Penguins play three of their four games on lighter slates

St. Louis is a team to note with all three of their games on light slates

Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10

Note: It is crucial to understand your league settings when navigating the waiver wire. If your league prioritizes certain categories, managers should target available players accordingly.

All statistics (advanced and surface-level) are updated as of Thursday, November 26 AM.

Tommy Novak, C/LW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered - 10%

The Penguins have the second-highest matchup rating among the teams with the coveted four-game slate. However, while the matchups are strong on their own, they will have three of the games on the lighter slates (facing the Blue Jackets, Blues, and Sharks), which only further raises their upside this week.

While Tommy Novak was moved off the team's top forward line, he still sees top-six minutes and more time on their No. 1 power-play unit. Novak currently skates on the second line with Ben Kindel and Avery Hayes and sees PP1 used alongside the likes of Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell, and Erik Karlsson.

Over his last 11 games, Novak has tallied 10 points (six goals) while logging 23 total shots on goal. Under the hood, Novak has generated 61% Corsi%, a substantial jump from the 53% Corsi% he posted last winter.

Josh Doan, RW, Buffalo Sabres

Rostered - 13%

Like Novak, Josh Doan does not see top-line minutes but continues to see PP1 usage, which makes him a top target on the waiver wire. Fortunately, the Sabres boast an 8.11 Matchup Rating over their four-game slate with prime matchups against the Flames, Canucks and Kraken, which follows a game against the Oilers on Tuesday.

Doan has tallied just five points over his last 10 games while tallying 15 shots, four hits, and four blocked shots. However, during this 10-game stretch, his power-play time has surged, which puts him on our list, even if his box-score production is not overly impressive.

As shown below, Doan's power-play time has nearly doubled over the last two weeks.

Range PPTOI/G Last 10 Games 2:20 First 15 Games 1:21

In fact, he may even see positive regression in 5-on-5 play, as his line has generated a sharp 3.2 xGoals For per 60.

Tyler Bertuzzi, LW/RW, Chicago Blackhawks

Rostered - 15%

The 31-year-old is currently day-to-day with an illness but should slot back onto the top line (alongside Ryan Donato and the surging Roman Kantserov) and top power-play when cleared to return.

Bertuzzi was riding a five-game point streak into Wednesday's game, where he tallied four goals and four points. In this stretch, the winger chopped in three hits and got 14 shots on goal. Prior to that, he tallied just two points in his last 12 games.

Bertuzzi's floor may be inconsistent, especially if Chicago hits a slump, but given Kantserov's current pace and their favorable slate of games (third-highest matchup rating among the four-game schedule teams), he's a top pickup.

Mason McTavish, C, St. Louis Blues

Rostered -25%

Our next pickup is an option for those in shallower leagues. Mason McTavish has tallied a point in each of his last three games, but before that, he endured a rough 13-game skid. During that period, McTavish tallied just three points (two goals) with a -9 rating, but added 19 hits and five blocks to provide some nightly value in the bangers leagues.

Last season, McTavish tallied 41 points (17 goals) in 75 games with 95 hits and 33 blocks, making him a strong multi-category option in drafts. While he hasn't fully rounded into form, this may be your last chance to pick him up before he does.

This week, the Blues have three prime matchups, all on lighter slates, giving him an edge as a streamer. He has generated an above-average 53% Corsi% and a 21.1% Relative Expected Goals%, his career high.

He continues to see time on the second line and top power-play unit, putting him in a prime position to snap out of this skid. As shown below, McTavish is generating elite scoring opportunities and is due for some massive positive regression.

Rutger McGroarty, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered - 1%

As always, let's round out our forward section with a name for those in deep 14-team bangers leagues. Rutger McGroarty is a former top prospect but has yet to receive a true extended look in the NHL. However, with the Penguins trending toward a rebuild, the 14th-round pick is seen as an even bigger opportunity in this offense.

Since returning to the lineup on November 11, McGroarty has played to one point, but his usage has increased substantially. Over his last three, McGroarty has averaged 13:16 TOI/G compared to the 11:20 TOI/G he saw in his previous three games. During this six-game stretch, McGroarty has logged an eye-catching 20 hits with five blocked shots.

He should continue to average nearly four hits per game, with the upside to keep scoring. His offensive line (Hendrix Lapierre and Ville Koivunen) has generated a sharp 60.7% xG% and, with a favorable set of games, they should begin to see some positive regression on the score sheet.

Other Names:

Peyton Krebs, BUF (top streamer in four-game slate)

Noah Ostlund, BUF (top streamer like Krebs)

Pavel Buchnevich, STL (currently day-to-day but top bangers league streamer with three games all on lighter slates)

Defensemen Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10

Logan Mailloux, D, St. Louis Blues

Rostered - 25%



Assisted earlier for McTavish, the Blues have a favorable Week 10 schedule and play all three games on the week's lighter slates, giving their players even more upside as a streamer.

Mailloux currently skates on the top pairing alongside Philip Broberg but sees second-line power-play opportunities, which could limit his offensive upside. However, Mailloux has been quite productive lately and should be in store for another strong effort in Week 10.

The blue-liner began the season on the shelf with a hand injury but has tallied nine points over his first eight games this season (two goals). During this stretch, Mailloux has logged 13 hits and added six blocked shots.

He may not be the high-value target for bangers leagues, but he is flashing elite offensive upside and could become a must-start player in all 12-team formats if he continues this pace.

Simon Edvinsson, D, Detroit Red Wings

Rostered - 15%

Let's pivot to a player who has not taken the ice this season. Simon Edvinsson has been on the IR-NR list for the entire campaign due to a contract dispute. However, the Wings recently found a new home for captain Dylan Larkin (who was also held out over a contract dispute), which could set up Edvinsson for a trade in the coming days.

In fact, the Wings have little time to reach an agreement or send him elsewhere, as if he does not sign a contract before December 1, he will be ineligible to play for the remainder of the campaign.

When he is active, the 23-year-old is quite productive in banger formats, totaling 94 hits and 148 blocks over 72 games last season. The year prior, he posted another 140+ blocks-for-goals campaign with 86 hits. He is a top stash ahead of his looming deadline.

Conor Timmins, D, Buffalo Sabres

Rostered - 1%

Our final defender is an option for those in deeper bangers leagues. Conor Timmins is seeing second-pairing minutes (alongside Owen Power), and even though he is not a contributor in the offensive zone, he has quietly been an elite option for those needing blocked shots

Since making his season debut on November 6, the veteran blue-liner has tallied two points (all helpers) over 10 games but has logged four hits and an eye-catching 30 blocked shots. Over his last five games, Timmins has logged at least four blocked shots in all but one and has averaged 19:59 TOI/G, compared to 16:38 TOI/G over his first five games of the campaign.

Last season, Timmins logged 81 blocked shots over 39 games, suggesting that when he gets the opportunities and ice time, he will be a major source of them. With a four-game slate, Timmins could chip in 20 blocked shots while chipping in a handful of points, given their favorable slate of opponents.

Other Names:

Esa Lindell, DAL (top pickup for blocked shots)

Jeremy Lauzon, VEG (top pickup for hits)

Goalie Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10

Cam Talbot, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Rostered - 25%

Cam Talbot has started each of the last five games and has clearly taken over the Columbus crease. During this stretch, the veteran netminder has posted a modest 2-2-1 record but has delivered solid ratios, with a .905 SV% and a 2.78 GAA.

Over his last 12 games, Talbot has gone 6-4-1 with a sharp .919% SV% and a 2.33 GAA. In comparison, Jet Greaves, who was set to see a high volume of work, has lost his last six games while holding an .850% SV%.

Just another day at the office for Cam Talbot! He made last night's @ADS__Inc Save of the Game look easy 😎 https://t.co/44BVfv4Q3C — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 5, 2026

Under the hood, Talbot has generated a promising 6.0 Goals Saved Above Expected, while Greaves has generated a -3.4 Goals Saved Above Expected. While Greaves may eventually find his footing, for now this is Talbot's crease and managers should act accordingly.

Lauren Brossoit, G, Anaheim Ducks

Rostered - 5%

Our final netminder is an option for those in deeper leagues. Anaheim is currently rolling out a three-headed rotation with Lukas Dostal, Ville Husso, and Lauren Brossoit all seeing time in the net. Dostal was expected to lead the pack but has been far from productive, posting a 4-7-1 record with an .857% SV% through his first 14 contests.

Ville Husso has been just as consistent, posting an .838% SV% with a hefty 3.96 GAA over his last seven appearances (a 2-5 record over that stretch). This has paved the way for Brossoit to not only see more opportunities but potentially emerge as the leader of the committee.

Brossoit has made six starts and gotten a strong result in all but one, posting a 5-1 record. While his .887% SV% may not be the most appealing, Brossoit has carried a strong .923% SV% over his last three outings, and is coming off a 23-save shutout on Wednesday (against the Sharks).

His workload may not be the most stable, but for now, the 33-year-old appears to be gaining traction in this crease. Anaheim's defensive structure isn't the most stable (third-highest expected goals against), but their offense should keep Brossoit in positions to pick up wins.

Other Names:

Sebastian Cossa, UTA