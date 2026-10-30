Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Power Ranking (2026-27)

October 30, 2026

RotoBaller's preseason college basketball rankings of the 2026-27 season. Where are perennial contenders like Duke, Houston, Arizona, and Gonzaga ranked at the beginning of the season?

It has been six months since Michigan cut down the nets, ending one of the biggest chalk-fests in NCAA Tournament history. NIL is making it harder for smaller schools to compete. You could argue that it is having the opposite effect in football. It seems to have leveled the playing field over there until the people in charge tilt it again.

How is that possible? In football, one or two great players make a big difference, but they can't carry the team the same way that a basketball player can. In football, there are 22 starters, and 99% of them don't play offense and defense. You still need a great team effort. In basketball, there are only five starters, and in college they play most of the game, offensively and defensively.

We'll factor in returning players, incoming star freshmen, and transfer imports for our first college basketball rankings of the 2026-27 season. This list is being made with the assumption that everyone in the class of 2022-23 will get that fifth year after the five-for-five ruling passed.

25. Iowa State

2026 Final Ranking: NR

Tamin Lipsey is back for his final season in Ames, but losing Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic is huge.

FINAL (Exhibition): No. 18 Iowa State 94, Northwestern 59 at Welsh-Ryan Arena 🏀 Ryan Prather Jr.: 25 PTS (6-7 3PT)

Tamin Lipsey: 14 PTS, 7 AST

Jake West: 21 PTS (4-9 3PT) for NU Full box score 👇

#CBB #Cyclones #GoCats https://t.co/EqiB1FFM1N — College Basketball Insights (@CBB_Insights) October 26, 2026

The Cyclones added Jaquan Johnson from Bradley and Taj Manning from Kansas State to returners Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta. This is a strong defensive team. The only thing we have to wonder about is if they can score.

24. Nebraska

Last week: 11 (⇓13)

Nebraska loses a glue guy in Sam Hoiberg and a lot of size with Rienk Mast and Berke Buyuktuncel. The duo of Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager can score with anyone. San Diego State's Faj DeGourville comes in to be the new glue guy. Sam Orme was a force up front with Belmont last year. Trevan Leonhardt will help up front as well.

23. Michigan

2026 Final Ranking: 1 (⇓22)

Yaxel Lendeborg is gone. So are Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr., L.J. Cason, Nimari Burnett, and Will Tschetter. Oh, and coach Dusty May fled to the Dallas Mavericks. Things are going to look awfully different in Ann Arbor this year.

Up top to J.P. 💪 Subscribe/watch on B1G+ https://t.co/szEijBuDlC https://t.co/987QFErnMf — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 16, 2026

Michigan does return NCAA Tournament hero Elliot Cadeau, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Trey McKenney from last year's championship team. Michigan rebuilt the frontcourt with Moustapha Thiam from Cincinnati and JP Estrella from Tennessee. Was this team a product of the coaches or the players? We're about to find out.

22. Houston

2026 Final Ranking: 7 (⇓15)

Houston has gone from "Final Four or bust" last year to lucky to make it to the preseason top 25. Star freshmen Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. are gone. So are Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan. Joseph Tugler is the only link to Houston's 2025 Final Four team.

Houston didn't hit the portal as hard as most other schools. They imported Kent State star Delrecco Gillespie, who gives them size up front with Tugler. LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. will take over the point. Corey Hadnot II comes in from IUPUI-Fort Wayne.

2026 bench players Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty will fight for the last starting job. Still, Houston has won at least 30 games in five straight seasons. They deserve the benefit of the doubt.

21. Kentucky

2026 Final Ranking: NR

Kentucky had a disappointing season, but they loaded up in the portal. They landed perhaps the star of the entire portal: Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic.

Kentucky also added star PG Zoom Diallo from Washington. Alex Wilkins was a small college star at Furman. Kam Williams, Justin McBride, Malachi Moreno, and international transfer Ousmane N'Diaye will fight over the frontcourt spots.

20. Missouri

2026 Final Ranking: NR

Missouri showed flashes of being a really good team last year. This could be the year it comes together, so long as Mark Mitchell wins his court case. Mitchell averaged 18.3 points per game for the Tigers last year. Add in top-10 recruit Jason Crowe Jr. and returning starter Trent Pierce, and you've got a solid foundation.

Missouri also built on that foundation with Bryson Tiller from Kansas, Jaylen Carey from Tennessee, Kennard Davis Jr. from BYU, and Jamier Jones from Providence, and Missouri has a deep team. They also picked up another five-star recruit in Toni Bryant. Dennis Gates is building a winner in CoMo.

19. BYU

2026 Final Ranking: NR

Everyone knew that AJ Dybantsa was a one-and-done. Most thought that Robert Wright III would follow him. That wasn't the case. Wright elected to spend another year in Provo, and BYU rebuilt around him.

BYU got another top-10 recruit in Bruce Branch III. They rebuilt the frontcourt with Clemson's Jake Wahlin and Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler. Collin Chandler, who was really good down the stretch for Kentucky, will be the new off-guard. I have questions about the bench, but this starting lineup is going to be good enough to hang with anyone.

18. Alabama

2026 Final Ranking: 13 (⇓5)

The Aden Holloway situation dominated the second half of the season for Alabama. Now that all of that is behind him and the team, the Tide can move forward.

Alabama added Drew Fielder from Boise State and Brandon Garrison from Kentucky to Holloway and Amari Allen. Five-star guard Jaxon Richardson will fill in while Holloway serves a two-game suspension, then will slot in next to him.

My question is: what happens if Alabama playing better without Holloway wasn't a fluke? This team is going to miss Labaron Philon Jr. and Aiden Sherrell, but London Jemison may be a star in the making.

17. Miami (FL)

2026 Final Ranking: 22 (⇑5)

MALIK RENEAU HITS AGAIN ♨️ #MarchMadness @CanesHoops https://t.co/PaMpxHXto6 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026

Malik Reneau and Shelton Henderson return from last year's squad. Miami added star guard Acaden Lewis from Villanova and monster big man Somto Cyril from Georgia to go with them.

Five-star recruit Caleb Gaskins, Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode, and Dante Allen will compete for the other guard slot. Miami is a little deeper than last year, and Reneau has more talent around him this year.

16. St. John's

2026 Final Ranking: 9 (⇓7)

St. John's loses a lot with Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins, Oziyah Sellers, and Dylan Darling all going elsewhere. Holdovers Ian Jackson and Ruben Prey are expected to take starring roles this year.

St. John's added stars Keyshawn Hall (UCF, Auburn) and Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor) to replace last year's frontcourt stars. That will help ease the losses of Hopkins and Ejiofor. Olimpia Milano player Quinn Ellis is expected to be the starting point guard, while Babacar Sane will add much-needed depth.

15. Gonzaga

2026 Final Ranking: 20 (⇑5)

Star Braden Huff comes back as Gonzaga makes the jump to the Pac-12 this year. Coach Mark Few added some nice reinforcements. Guards Xaivian Lee (Florida) and Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State) give the Bulldogs the playmakers on the outside that they lacked at times last year. Javon Bennett was a star at Dayton and should push for a starting job.

Massamba Diop from Arizona State will join Huff up front while Davis Fogle and former five-star Isiah Harwell from Houston will compete for the other starting job.

14. Texas

2026 Final Ranking: 25 (⇑11)

Matas Kokietaitis broke out after the calendar flipped to 2026 last year. Texas surrounded him with the top-ranking transfer class. Colorado's Isaiah Johnson averaged 16.9 points per game for the Buffs last year. Elyjah Freeman (Auburn), Amari Evans (Tennessee), Mikey Lewis (St. Mary's), and David Punch (TCU) are all expected to have big impacts.

Marcus Spears Jr with a bright moment early on off this OREB+dunk https://t.co/eiYkGTH391 — FLOOR and CEILING (Wilko) (@wilkomcv) October 25, 2026

It doesn't end there. Marcus Spears Jr. was the top recruit in the 2027 class before reclassifying. Austin Goosby is another five-star recruit expected to have an impact. The Longhorns are one of the deepest teams in the country, giving them a higher floor than most.

13. Kansas

2026 Final Ranking: 16 (⇑3)

Kansas has another star incoming freshman in Tyran Stokes, who is ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPN rankings. Veterans Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White are back for their fifth seasons. Leroy Blyden Jr. averaged 16.5 points per game as Toledo's point guard last year. Five-star freshman Taylen Kinney could also be the starting point guard.

Kansas lost Flory Bidunga in the portal, but picked up Utah big man Keanu Dawes to replace him. Kansas also added former Purdue star Trey Kauffman-Renn for his fifth season. He was in the NBA Draft this summer, but Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has already ruled that he can play since he never declared for the draft.

He was forced by the old rules (four years). This Kansas team should defend better with Dawes up front and score more this season.

12. Vanderbilt

2026 Final Ranking: 18 (⇑6)

Vanderbilt had one of the best basketball teams in school history last year. The team's star, Tyler Tanner, is coming back to help Vandy reach new heights. They could do it. Vanderbilt got some stars in the portal. Ace Glass from Washington State scored 16.4 points per game last year.

Colorado's Bangot Dak and Nebraska's Berke Buyuktuncel are loads up front who can help Vanderbilt combat the big men in the SEC. I like the way this team is built. Vanderbilt could surprise a lot of people this year.

11. Virginia

2026 Final Ranking: 19 (⇑8)

Virginia returns four starters from the team that won 30 games and a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament last year. Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, and Johann Grunloh are all back for more.

UC-Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon will join the starting lineup for the Wahoos this year. Virginia also added Christian Harmon from Arkansas State and Nolan Adekunle from the German Bundesliga to provide bench help.

Virginia will be one of the most experienced teams heading into 2026-27. Not all big-time freshman recruits pan out, so there is a chance for Virginia to make another run this year.

10. Arkansas

2026 Final Ranking: 12 (⇑2)

Arkansas lost Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr., but reloaded with the nation's top recruiting class. Jordan Smith could be the first pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. Miikka Muurinen, JaShawn Andrews, and Abdou Toure are all fellow five-star recruits.

Jeremiah Wilkinson from Georgia and Cooper Bowser from Furman were both big-time scorers last year. Billy Richmond III is the only returning player who played significant minutes last year. If all of these freshmen pan out, Arkansas could be the team to beat in the SEC.

9. Arizona

2026 Final Ranking: 3 (⇓6)

Standout freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries were big parts of Arizona's tournament run last year. Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov both return from last year's team to make another run. Arizona added North Carolina's Derek Dixon and Clemson's RJ Godfrey to replace Peat and Burries.

Arizona has another freshman duo in Caleb Holt and Cameron Holmes that they hope will have the impact that Peat and Burries did last year. This team looks elite defensively, but needs the duo of Krivas and Kharchnekov to score as well as defend for Arizona to make another deep tournament run.

8. Tennessee

2026 Final Ranking: 14 (⇑6)

After struggling to score at times last year, Rick Barnes went out and loaded all barrels in the portal. Juke Harris averaged 21.4 points per game at Wake Forest last year.

Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), and Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) all averaged more than 15 points per game last season. Rick went a little bit defensive up front with Loyola-Chicago transfer Miles Rubin, but Rubin can score too. He averaged 11.3 per game with the Ramblers last year.

Former Cal guard Dai Dai Ames joins DeWayne Brown II for depth, while former Vanderbilt big Jalen Washington will fit in somewhere up front. This is a really deep Tennessee roster, even if there is only one incumbent who was a rotation piece for the Vols last year.

7. Texas Tech

2026 Final Ranking: 21 (⇑14)

JT Toppin going down in mid-February derailed the season for the Red Raiders. Toppin is coming back this season, but may not take the court until the calendar flips to 2027. Donovan Atwell returns. Former Texas Tech star Darrion Williams returns after a season at North Carolina State. Jamichael Stillwell came in from Central Florida to help the frontcourt while Toppin is out.

Cruz Davis from Hofstra and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn from UNLV are elite portal grabs who can score buckets in bunches. Dakari Spear is one of the top recruits in this class and should contribute from the start.

6. Louisville

2026 Final Ranking: 24 (⇑18)

I'm higher than most on Louisville this year. Upon losing one-and-done Mikel Brown Jr. to the NBA, the Cardinals dominated the portal.

Louisville brought in former Oregon star Jackson Shelstad, North Carolina legacy Seth Trimble, and the versatile Karter Knox from Arkansas. NCAA Tournament hero Alvaro Folgueiras comes in from Iowa. Flory Bidunga comes in from Kansas after a really good 2025-26 season.

Louisville even added De'Shayne Montgomery from Dayton and Gabe Dynes from USC to bolster the depth. Reclassified five-star Obinna Ekezie could be a force if Folgueiras or Bigunga struggle.

5. Illinois

2026 Final Ranking: 6 (⇑1)

Illinois is fresh off a Final Four run and returns the entire frontcourt. Star David Mirkovic returns, along with key pieces Andrej Stojakovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, and Jake Davis. Illinois brought in Stefan Vaaks from Providence to replace Keaton Wagler. Top-25 recruit Quentin Coleman will replace Kylan Boswell.

The frontcourt will be like last year, except with more experience. The Illini need Coleman to be Wagler and Vaaks to be the scorer that he was at Providence last year.

4. Michigan State

2026 Final Ranking: 8 (⇑4)

This was ridiculous! 😱 Jeremy Fears Jr. connects with Coen Carr on the long @MSU_Basketball reverse alley-oop. 📺: FOX https://t.co/lhdPwRq6ym — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 8, 2026

The Big Ten once again has the elite playmaker coming into the season. Jeremy Fears Jr. returns to lead the Spartans. He was neck-and-neck with Purdue legend Braden Smith in assists last year and scored 15.3 points per game on top of that. Veterans Coen Carr, Jordan Scott, and Cam Ward are back in East Lansing this year.

Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke adds size in the middle. Kaleb Glenn, who transferred from FAU last year but didn't play due to injury, averaged 12.6 points off the bench for the Owls in 2024-25. Touted recruits Jasiah Jervis and Carlos Medlock Jr. will initially add depth, but could crack the starting lineup.

3. Duke

2026 Final Ranking: 4 (⇑1)

Duke has taken a different approach this year. They retained veterans Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba II. Duke added elite scorer John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont to round out the starting five, at least at the beginning of the season.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is a potential top pick in the 2028 NBA Draft. It's expected that he will start at some point this season. Cayden Boozer is also still around even though his twin is now in the NBA. Duke lacks a National Player of the Year candidate this year after winning two straight, but this could be the deepest team in Durham since Jon Scheyer took over.

2. Connecticut (34-6)

2026 Final Ranking: 2 ⇔

The National runners-up from 2026 lost legend Alex Karaban and key cog Tarris Reed Jr. The entire backcourt returns with Silas Demary Jr., Braylon Mullins, and Jayden Ross holding down the fort until Solo Ball can return. Ball was thought to seek a medical redshirt, but with the five-for-five deal passing, he can play when he's able to return from wrist surgery. That should be sometime in early 2027.

UConn brought in Duke's Nik Khamenia and Seton Hall's Na'jai Hines to replace Reed and Karaban. How well those two do up front will be the deciding factor in how close UConn gets to cutting down the nets again. The backcourt is legit.

1. Florida

2026 Final Ranking: 17 (⇑16)

This may seem strange to some because I spent a lot of time last year ragging on Florida being overrated. Judging by the NCAA Tournament result, I wasn't completely wrong. Since we have no barometer for 2026-27 yet, we're just going by roster. Florida retained a lot of talent and welcomed back an old friend.

Boogie Fland, Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu all started on last year's teams, and all decided that the NBA can wait. Denzel Aberdeen, who began his career at Florida before transferring to Kentucky last year, comes back to help his old team make a run. This team is so good that Urban Klavzar is on the bench. As far as returning talent goes, no one can match Florida.

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