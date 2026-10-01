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Should I Drop Chris Godwin Jr.? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 4 (2026)

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Chris Godwin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Chris Godwin Jr. for fantasy football Week 4? Is Chris Godwin Jr. a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Chris Godwin Jr. in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Undoubtedly one of the most disappointing late-round draft picks in fantasy football this season, at least relative to expectations, was Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. Reports out of training camp about his performance were very positive.

Instead of getting at least a WR3/flex level starting fantasy player out of Godwin, he's been one of the most disappointing players drafted by the fantasy football dorks like the person writing this article. He has just 10 catches on 11 targets so far this year.

He hasn't scored a touchdown; he hasn't eclipsed double-digit PPR fantasy points in any game this season, and he hasn't helped anyone win any of their matchups so far this year. So is it time to drop the player that once looked like a league-winning late-round draft pick a few seasons ago? Let's dive in.

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Should I Drop Chris Godwin Jr. in Fantasy Football?

It might be a good idea to hang on to him for at least a few more weeks. The Buccaneers offense is just a shadow of what it used to be. There are several reasons for this. For starters, they no longer have elite offensive-minded coach Liam Coen running the offense. He's the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars now.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield had a monster season with Coen designing the plays and schemes -- Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in 2024. It was by far the best season of his career, and it showed up in the stat sheet when you compared it to his other seasons.

Coen's now leading one of the best offenses in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and has transformed that team into a playoff contender. What a shock that is! Tampa Bay's offense has never recovered.

Godwin is also 30 years old, and though he looked impressive just two seasons ago, he no longer has that coveted Liam Coen Slot Receiver role that's dynamite for fantasy football. Mayfield also looks far worse than usual, even without Coen.

Godwin may be dead in the water for some time, if not the rest of the season. We should wait and see how much potential this offense has, but Mayfield's right shoulder injury from last season could be severely hampering his production, and could mean we never see this offense return to what it was.

For now, Godwin should remain on the bench as the Buccaneers will turn to Jalon Daniels while Mayfield is on the shelf with a thumb injury.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris is set up well to get a nice target share moving forward. Things aren't going as planned for the Chargers offense -- wide receiver Ladd McConkey is dealing with potentially fractured ribs, and WR Quentin Johnston is back to his butterfinger ways. He hasn't improved from last season.

It looks like he's actually regressed. Harris led his team in targets and receiving yards in Week 3, hauling in six of his seven looks for 76 yards. Ambiguous pass-catcher rooms are often a source of fantasy value, and Harris is the best healthy pass-catcher the team has right now.

Another intriguing name is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (knee). He tore his ACL last season, and is still trying to recover from that injury. After Week 3, he was dealing with "fluid and soreness" in that knee, but ended up playing in the game and making a highlight catch.

Miami's WR room is depleted of talent, and was before the season started and before injuries started hitting its players. Bell could become a key cog in this offense, low-upside as it may be.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Chris Bell, Tre' Harris, Malik Washington. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Chris Bell, Tre' Harris, Malik Washington. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Chris Bell, Tre' Harris, Malik Washington:

Chris Bell
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Bell
vs
Brian Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Kendre Miller
Chris Bell
vs
Tre' Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
vs
Darren Waller
Chris Bell
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Chris Bell
vs
Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Bell
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Bell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chris Bell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre' Harris
vs
Brian Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Ted Hurst
Tre' Harris
vs
Chris Bell
Tre' Harris
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre' Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre' Harris
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tre' Harris
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre' Harris
vs
Darren Waller
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre' Harris
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre' Harris
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Washington
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Malik Washington
vs
Kalif Raymond
Malik Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Rachaad White
Malik Washington
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
vs
Jaylen Wright
Malik Washington
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Washington
vs
Tyler Higbee
Malik Washington
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Malik Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson

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