Vidal Brujan Acquired By Chicago
2 weeks agoAccording to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Chicago Cubs are acquiring infielder Vidal Brujan from the Miami Marlins in exchange for first baseman Matt Mervis. Brujan began his big league career with the Tampa Bay Rays before moving to Miami last summer. Across a hefty 227 games at the Triple-A level, the infielder held a strong .272/.357/.451 line with 243 total hits and 89 stolen bases. However, the 26-year-old was never able to see that production translate to the major leagues as he posted a poor .189/.261/.270 slash line across 201 games at the major leagues. He swiped only 14 bags and hit five long balls. Brujan could compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster but will likely spend most of the summer at Triple-A, given his struggles in the majors.
Source: Jeff Passan
