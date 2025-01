Share: Link copied to clipboard!

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Chicago Cubs are acquiring infielder Vidal Brujan from the Miami Marlins in exchange for first baseman Matt Mervis . Brujan began his big league career with the Tampa Bay Rays before moving to Miami last summer. Across a hefty 227 games at the Triple-A level, the infielder held a strong .272/.357/.451 line with 243 total hits and 89 stolen bases. However, the 26-year-old was never able to see that production translate to the major leagues as he posted a poor .189/.261/.270 slash line across 201 games at the major leagues. He swiped only 14 bags and hit five long balls. Brujan could compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster but will likely spend most of the summer at Triple-A, given his struggles in the majors.