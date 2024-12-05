Tyler Higbee Making Good Progress, Practicing In Full
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) was listed as a full participant in the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday. Higbee, who has yet to play in 2024 due to tears in his ACL and MCL in his right knee in a playoff game on Jan. 14, also put in a full practice session last Friday. However, he's not expected to be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list by Saturday in order to make his season debut on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The Rams aren't going to rush the 31-year-old veteran back, but he could make his debut next week and be eased in versus the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 next Thursday night. Once Higbee does return, we wouldn't recommend him for starting fantasy lineups as he works alongside Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson. With receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp eating up most of the targets, Rams tight ends have had little production.
Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio - Adam Caplan
