Tucker Kraft With A Tough Matchup In Week 14 Against Lions
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft will have his work cut out for him in Week 14 as the Packers travel to Detroit to take on the division-leading Lions. Kraft has been a solidly producing fantasy tight end for much of the season and returned top-12 value at the position last week with a 6-78 line against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Up next are the Detroit Lions, who help Kraft in check in Week 9, to the tune of just four receptions for 34 yards. The Lions have given up the fewest fantasy points per game to the tight end position this season. If you're starting Kraft in fantasy lineups this week, you're hoping for a touchdown as a high-end streaming option.
Source: RotoBaller
