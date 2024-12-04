Teams Prefer Michael Soroka As Back-End Starter
2 days agoMost teams interested in free-agent right-hander Michael Soroka prefer him as a back-end starting pitcher with front-line potential and not as a reliever despite his better numbers in a relief role with the Chicago White Sox in 2024, according to league sources. The 27-year-old finished as the runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves. But since then, Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon twice and threw only 46 innings from 2020 to 2023. Between the rotation and bullpen in 2024 with the White Sox, he posted a 4.74 ERA in 79 2/3 innings. Soroka had a 6.39 ERA with 24 K's and 24 walks in 43 2/3 innings as a starter but posted a 2.75 ERA with 60 K's and 20 walks in 36 innings of relief. The difference was his heavy reliance on his four-seam fastball as a reliever. If he continues that usage and earns a starting role somewhere, he could be a sleeper to watch in fantasy.
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal
