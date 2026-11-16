Skyy Moore's Ankle Injury Not Considered Serious
Nov 16, 2026, 8:09 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver/kick returner Skyy Moore's ankle injury that he suffered in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings is not considered serious, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Packers were cautious with him on Sunday after he recently returned from Injured Reserve. With the Packers' bye coming in Week 11, the 26-year-old Moore should be ready to return on Thanksgiving Eve in Week 12 when the Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Before leaving Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Moore was not targeted at all on offense. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Western Michigan by the Kansas City Chiefs has failed to live up to expectations as an offensive threat in his four-plus years in the NFL, catching 55 passes for 616 yards and one touchdown in 59 games played (11 starts). Moore continues to be more of a special teams asset as a returner in Green Bay, and he will not be on the fantasy football radar coming out of the Packers' Week 11 bye. In his first six games with the team in 2026, Moore has only seven receptions on 14 targets for 35 yards and no scores.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
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Vikings Expect T.J. Hockenson to Progress for Sunday Against 49ers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 7:54 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that the team expects tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) to progress for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Wrist and chest injuries kept Hockenson sidelined in the team's big win on Sunday over the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, but it sounds like the 29-year-old will have a shot to return after just one game missed. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status from Wednesday through Friday to get a better feel for his availability this weekend. The former first-rounder from Iowa has been on the TE1/2 borderline so far in 2026 in his eighth year in the league, averaging 8.5 half-PPR points per game, which ties him with the Buffalo Bills' Dalton Kincaid for the TE12 overall in terms of average fantasy points per contest. He has caught 35 of his 44 targets for 328 yards (9.4 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in eight games played. The addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins should only boost Hockenson's rest-of-season fantasy outlook, too, once he returns from his injuries. In Hockenson's absence in Week 10, Gavin Bartholomew caught three of his four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Cousins' first game back with the Vikings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Kyle Monangai "on Track" to Return in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 7:44 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) returned to practice on Monday and is "on track" to return from more than a month in the team's Week 11 game this Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. In addition to a toe injury, Monangai has missed Chicago's last five games with turf toe, and he has not played since seeing a career-high 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-12 win over the New York Jets on Oct. 4. Monday's session was Monangai's second practice in more than a month. "The time off definitely helped, but I mean it's going to be there," Monangai said. "Offseason I'll heal it. That will be for then. It's something I can manage now. The time off was needed, though, for sure. I feel in a much better spot than I was a month ago." Plates and orthotics inside of his cleats will help the 24-year-old second-year back manage his turf-toe injury for the rest of the season, but it remains to be seen if he will be as explosive as he was before the injury, when he produced 324 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 60 carries (5.4 yards per attempt) in four games to begin the year. Getting Monangai back will be a big boost for the Bears' ground attack, which is already in good hands with D'Andre Swift leading the charge. Monangai will likely have snap-count restrictions if he returns this weekend, but when healthy, he has proven to be a nice power back with RB3/flex appeal in fantasy football leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Geno Smith's Tests Reveal No Major Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 7:24 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle), who dealt with ankle and head injuries in the team's Week 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, underwent tests on Monday that did not reveal anything major, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Smith, whose ankle is the biggest concern, will continue to be evaluated through the week, but so far, everything looks good. The 36-year-old took a hard hit against Buffalo and was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday before eventually returning, only to injure his ankle and be ruled out for the rest of the contest. He finished the day 13-for-21 passing for just 148 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Head coach Aaron Glenn told the media on Monday that if Smith is cleared later this week of any physical issues, he will make the start on Sunday on the road in Los Angeles against the Chargers in Week 11. Rookie Cade Klubnik saw the first snaps of his NFL career against Buffalo and initially gave the offense a little jolt with his legs, but he ultimately finished 11-for-20 passing for 137 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. The Jets will stick with Smith, who has looked much better in 2026 than he did with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, if he is healthy. If Smith is active against the Chargers, he will continue to be a midrange QB2 option for fantasy managers this weekend against a Chargers defense that has been middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing signal-callers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Sione Vaki Remains a Deep-League Handcuff at Running Back
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 7:13 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki had one of his better all-around games this year in the team's 35-10 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Munich, Germany, totaling 45 scrimmage yards on seven touches while watching lead back Jahmyr Gibbs dominate with 252 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 29 total touches. Vaki played 25% of the offensive snaps and carried the ball six times for 28 yards (4.7 yards per carry) while catching his only target for a 17-yard gain. While not seeing much volume -- 36 carries for 163 yards and eight catches for 81 yards behind the workhorse Gibbs -- the former fourth-rounder from Utah has been efficient with his limited opportunities in Detroit's backfield, averaging a career-high 4.5 yards per carry and 10.1 yards per reception in nine games played in his third year in the NFL. Vaki does not have any standalone fantasy value as long as Gibbs is healthy, but he remains a deep-league handcuff option at RB for managers who are lucky enough to have Gibbs on their roster. If anything were to happen to Gibbs, Vaki would be in line for a massive boost in volume in one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. Right now, Vaki is only rostered in 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Quentin Johnston Worth a Look With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 6:57 PM ETLike most of the Los Angeles Chargers' offense this year, fourth-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston has not been a reliable asset for fantasy football managers. The 25-year-old former first-rounder from TCU enters Monday night's Week 10 road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with only 13 receptions on 30 targets for 260 yards and one touchdown in seven games played. Johnston has caught just one pass in three of the last four games and in four of his seven games so far this year, so his ceiling and floor have been incredibly low, with quarterback Justin Herbert having very little time to get rid of the football in 2026. The numbers have not been pretty, but Johnston does have a career-high 20.0 yards per catch and has recorded at least 40 receiving yards in four of his last five games. Fellow pass-catcher Ladd McConkey (back) will sit out for a second straight game on Monday night in Baltimore, which could open the door for Johnston to make some noise after he caught one of his four targets for a season-high 58 yards and his first touchdown of the year in last week's blowout loss to the Houston Texans. If the Chargers can ever get things going on offense, Johnston will likely be the one to deliver, especially if McConkey continues to battle injuries this year. The big-play wideout is trending up as a deep-league waiver-wire pickup with the Chargers' schedule finally softening in the coming weeks. Johnston is rostered in 32% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ja'Kobi Lane More Intriguing With New QB in Town
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 6:47 PM ETDespite not drawing a single target in the Thursday night blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has become more intriguing off the waiver wire heading into the Monday night contest against the winless Los Angeles Chargers to close out Week 10 action. The 22-year-old had the third-most offensive snaps (32) against the Jaguars behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but he did not draw a single look from undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano, who was making his first career start with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on Injured Reserve. Lane was drawing rave reviews in training camp this summer and was setting himself up to take over the No. 2 WR role in Baltimore from Bateman before missing time with an injury. Between his injury and injuries to Jackson at QB, Lane has failed to get off the ground in his first five games in the NFL, catching only nine of 14 targets for 89 yards. He is still searching for his first trip to paydirt. Most of Lane's fantasy appeal in 2026 is as a dynasty/keeper stash, but with veteran QB Jacoby Brissett now in town and set to take over as the Ravens' starter under center on Monday night against the Chargers, Lane's single-league fantasy value may not be completely lost. He is a deep-league flier off the waiver wire and is currently only rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Will Shipley Designated to Return From Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 5:49 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles designated running back Will Shipley (foot) to return from Injured Reserve by opening his 21-day practice window on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia in the team's Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been on IR ever since, but if he looks good in practice this week, he could have a chance to be officially activated and play this Sunday in Week 11 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Tank Bigsby (abdomen) also remains on IR, but if Shipley is activated before Bigsby, he would be in line to serve as the direct backup to starter Saquon Barkley, potentially making him a desperation flex option in the deepest of PPR fantasy football leagues. The 24-year-old Shipley, a fourth-rounder in 2024 from Clemson, had 20 rushing attempts for only 57 yards (2.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown in the first five games of the year, adding five catches on his eight targets for 31 yards in the passing game. Right now, Barkley is the only RB the Eagles have on their active roster, with Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue on the practice squad. Mitchell had a season-high 11 carries for 34 yards on Nov. 1 against the division-rival Washington Commanders with Barkley battling hamstring and back issues, but he had just three carries for six yards and three catches for 20 yards in the Week 9 loss to the division-rival New York Giants.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Giants Work Out Veteran Running Back Antonio Gibson
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 5:39 PM ETThe New York Giants had veteran running back Antonio Gibson in for a workout on Monday, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Gibson has not played in the NFL at all this year and was released by the New England Patriots back in February while still rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2025 campaign. The 28-year-old former third-round pick in 2020 by the Washington Football Team out of Memphis is apparently fully recovered now and is attempting to latch on with a team as RB depth. The Giants are seeking more reinforcements in their RB room after releasing Najee Harris and placing Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on Injured Reserve. Right now, second-year back Cam Skattebo is New York's clear RB1, with Devin Singletary backing him up, and Greg Desrosiers serving as the RB3. Before tearing his ACL last year, Gibson had 25 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown while adding two receptions for six yards on three targets. In his six seasons in the NFL, he has averaged 4.2 yards per carry for 3,287 yards and 24 touchdowns, but he has fallen off the radar in fantasy football leagues since rushing for 18 touchdowns in his first two seasons with Washington in 2020 and 2021.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Browns Haven't Discussed Deshaun Watson's Future
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 5:30 PM ETWhen asked if he and general manager Andrew Berry have had a discussion about quarterback Deshaun Watson's future in Cleveland on Monday, Browns head coach Todd Monken said they "have not," according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "That's a question really for Andrew, but we have not had discussions about really most of our roster, we have not had discussions about moving forward," Monken added. The 31-year-old Watson has not been perfect by any stretch in his return to action in 2026 following a torn Achilles that caused him to miss all of last year, but he has gone 6-3 in his nine starts, throwing for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. Watson has been a middling QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues; he has not thrown a touchdown in the last four games, and he also leads the NFL with 37 sacks taken, but he led another inspiring comeback win over the Houston Texans in Week 10. The five-year, $230 million contract that the Browns signed him to in March of 2022 has been a massive overpay for a player who did not play over seven games from 2022 through 2025, and it is still unlikely at this point that he will factor into the organization's future. For now, he remains the Browns' starter going into their Week 11 bye, but if the wheels fall off at any point, Monken might not hesitate to throw Shedeur Sanders in there for more upside.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Hollywood Brown Clears Waivers, Free to Sign Elsewhere
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 5:21 PM ETFormer Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown cleared waivers on Monday and is free to sign elsewhere, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Despite the Eagles dealing with injuries to both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), the team waived Brown last Thursday. The 29-year-old former first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 from Oklahoma only appeared in four games for the Eagles this year before being waived, catching five of his eight targets for 63 yards and no touchdowns. In 16 games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, Brown was much more productive, posting a 49-587-5 line in his second year in KC. Hollywood could latch on with a receiver-needy team for the second half of the 2026 campaign, but he will be a long shot to find fantasy relevance again. In Philly, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper could have an even higher target share in the Eagles' banged-up offense if Smith and Wicks continue to miss more time as they come out of their Week 10 bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
49ers Hope Mike Evans Will Return to Practice this Week
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 5:00 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers are hopeful that star wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) will return to practice this week, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Evans has been sidelined since Week 6 by an Achilles injury, but it appears he could have a chance to return in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings. The 33-year-old has battled nagging injury issues throughout 2026 but has been highly productive when on the field, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. Evans has some more target competition than before he got injured, as the 49ers added wide receiver Keenan Allen at the trade deadline. Still, Evans profiles as the team's clear WR1 and could now be closer to full health after multiple weeks on the sidelines. If active, Evans profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers even in a very tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Will Brady
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Konata Mumpfield Could Be Worth Stashing Through His Bye Week
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:48 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has played a very limited role in his team's offense for most of the 2026 season. However, with Rams wideouts Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) both currently on Injured Reserve, Mumpfield recorded three catches for 81 yards on four targets in his team's Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford only needed to throw 26 passes in his team's win over Arizona, but Los Angeles may be forced into more pass-heavy game scripts coming out of its Week 11 bye. After the bye, the Rams will face the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. If Adams and Nacua remain out for all or most of those games, Mumpfield could get opportunities to produce. In deeper fantasy leagues, Mumpfield may be worth stashing in a bench spot.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson Is a Speculative Week 11 IR Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 4:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) enters the Week 11 bye on injured reserve. The Rams have until Nov. 25, when they host the Green Bay Packers, to activate him and keep him eligible to play this season. Sean McVay has said the Rams could activate Ferguson while he continues to recover. Ferguson hurt his hamstring two days after his practice window opened Nov. 4, and McVay said Nov. 11 that the injury would probably cost him at least a couple of weeks. The Rams listed him as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated report. He missed Thursday and Friday practices and was ruled out against the Arizona Cardinals. Rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues, Ferguson is a speculative stash in 12-team PPR leagues with an open injured reserve slot. He caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against the New York Giants with Puka Nacua inactive. Nacua and Davante Adams are now on injured reserve. Against Arizona, the Rams targeted tight ends seven times, with Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen catching two of Matthew Stafford's three touchdown passes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer a Waiver-Wire Target Amid Potential Role Expansion
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:35 PM ETAcross 10 games so far in 2026, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has recorded 41 catches for 404 yards and a touchdown on 49 targets. While the 25-year-old has already set career-highs in both receptions and receiving yards, his production has been capped while sharing the field with Raiders superstar tight end Brock Bowers (ankle). However, Bowers suffered an ankle injury during the team's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and could now be facing missed time. If Bowers is sidelined, Mayer could emerge as the top short-area target for Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. While fantasy managers should not expect explosive upside from Mayer, he may be a very valuable player in PPR-scoring formats and could be worth a look on the waiver wire heading into Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Easton Stick Promoted to Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:27 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed quarterback Easton Stick to the active roster from the practice squad, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) suffered a foot sprain in Tampa Bay's Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears and was reportedly in and out of a walking boot during the team's Week 10 bye. Stick's promotion to the active roster could be an indication that the Buccaneers are preparing for Mayfield to be unavailable for their Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. It's been an injury-ravaged season for Mayfield, who also missed three games earlier this year with a thumb injury. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels would be Tampa Bay's quarterback against Detroit if Mayfield is inactive. Across five games (three starts) in 2026, Daniels has completed 61.2% of his pass attempts for 502 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions.--Will Brady
Source: Fox Sports - Greg Auman
Brock Bowers Considered Day-to-Day, but Still Battling "Significant" Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:20 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is being considered day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury during the Raiders' Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per Sam Warren of The Athletic. Per Warren, Kubiak said that Bowers' injury is "not as bad as we thought, but it's still a significant injury." It's not entirely clear what to take from Kubiak's comments, but it appears fantasy managers may have avoided the worst-case scenario of a season-ending ailment for Bowers. The star tight end has been dominant when healthy in 2026, recording 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns on 72 targets across eight games. His status for the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos appears to be up in the air coming out of the team's loss to Seattle on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
David Njoku Activated from IR Ahead of Monday's Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:10 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (leg) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Njoku has been sidelined since Week 2 with a fibula injury, but it appears he will make his return against Baltimore. Across two games before getting injured, Njoku recorded six catches for 67 yards on eight targets. Upon his return, Njoku is expected to split playing time with fellow Chargers tight ends Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden. Njoku has been a productive pass-catcher at earlier points in his career, but between his long injury layoff, questionable playing time outlook, and the Chargers' offensive question marks, the veteran tight end is tough to trust in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Luther Burden III Back at Practice After Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 4:01 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was back on the practice field Monday as the team returned from its Week 10 bye, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Burden left Chicago's 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. hit him on a catch with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Head coach Ben Johnson confirmed the concussion after the game. The Bears host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Soldier Field and have yet to announce whether Burden has cleared the concussion protocol. Burden caught seven of nine targets for 97 yards on 34 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay, including a 56-yard touchdown from Caleb Williams in the first quarter. He has caught 26 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns over his last four games and leads Chicago with 49 catches, 644 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions this season. Through nine games, he's doubled the two touchdown catches he had in 15 games as a rookie and is eight yards shy of last year's receiving total.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Courtney Cronin
Kyle Monangai Returns to the Practice Field on Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 3:45 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai said Monday that he plans to protect his toe with plates and other equipment in his shoe, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. He has missed five games with turf toe since the Oct. 4 win over the New York Jets. Monangai said he didn't initially realize how severe the injury was and spent about a week in a walking boot. The Bears listed him as a nonparticipant on their estimated Wednesday report and Thursday's practice report in Week 9. He was limited on Nov. 6, his first practice since hurting his toe and thumb, and was inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as questionable. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 8 that Monangai was expected back after the bye for Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints. Half of Monangai's 60 carries this season came against the Jets, when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. D'Andre Swift ran 86 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns over the five games Monangai missed.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Courtney Cronin
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Eligible to Return From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 3:30 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is eligible to come off injured reserve for Week 11. Head coach Dan Quinn said Washington is still deciding whether he's ready to practice, according to Tashan Reed. The Commanders placed Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve Oct. 19 and have played four games without him heading into their Nov. 23 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. General manager Adam Peters told 106.7 The Fan on Nov. 6 that the team hoped to have him back for that game. Croskey-Merritt aggravated the injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants, when he ran for a season-high 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Croskey-Merritt started Washington's first five games, rushing for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries. He led Washington with 805 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns as a rookie. Rachaad White had 29 carries through Week 5 and has since rushed 36 times for 157 yards. White had 12 touches on 36 offensive snaps in Thursday's 24-21 win over the Giants. Austin Ekeler had 13 touches on 30 snaps, including four catches for 26 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tashan Reed