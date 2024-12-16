Several Teams Inquiring On Luis Castillo
3 weeks agoAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, The Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets are among the teams inquiring about Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo. Rosenthal noted that while the Mariners are not actively searching for a trade partner, they would be eager to do business to improve other aspects of their roster. With their rotation being their strong suit, moving Castillo could bring an impact bat into the Seattle lineup. In addition, Rosenthal noted that if Castillo were to be traded, this could open up some salary for the Mariners to target free agent first baseman Christian Walker, who has been connected to Seattle throughout the offseason. While Castillo's ratios took a slight step down last season, the 32-year-old remains a high-volume starting pitcher who has logged at least 150 innings over the past three seasons and over 175 in the past two.
Source: Ken Rosenthal
