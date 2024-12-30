Romeo Doubs Leads Packers’ Receivers In Week 17 Defeat
1 week agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs led the Packers in targets, receptions, and receiving yards in the Packers' 27-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. Doubs was the Packers' most consistent passing-game option on the afternoon, catching 7-of-11 targets for 58 yards from quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers had the most passing attempts they've had since before their Week 10 bye and Doubs was a big part of that in Week 17. With the Packers' regular season finale in Week 18 where they will host the Chicago Bears, Doubs should be considered a low-end flex option for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN
