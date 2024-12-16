Packers D/ST Forces Two Turnovers, Seven Sacks In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoThe Green Bay Packers defense and special teams unit was all over the Seattle Seahawks in their 30-13 win in Week 15. The Packers' defense was a force to be reckoned with as they sacked the quarterback combination of Geno Smith and later, Sam Howell a combined seven times and also forced two interceptions. The seven sacks registered by the defense is the second-best output of this season, so if fantasy managers trust this unit against the Seahawks, they are certainly happy with the results. In Week 16, the Packers will head back home to take on the reeling New Orleans Saints, where the Packers D/ST should be universally started given the state of the Saints' offense.
Source: ESPN
