Only Two Targets For Tank Dell Against Miami
3 weeks agoHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell drew only two targets Sunday against Miami, catching both for a total of 26 yards in the 20-12 win. He also ran once for 15 yards, bringing his yardage total to 41 on the day. Dell certainly wasn't alone in having a meager performance, as Houston gained 181 total yards as a team. Unfortunately for managers who started the second-year receiver, fellow receiver Nico Collins caught both of Houston's touchdowns despite finishing with 17 receiving yards on four catches. The Texans face a bigger test in Week 16 when they travel to play Kansas City on Saturday.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN