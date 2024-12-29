Marquez Valdes-Scantling Active Against Raiders
1 week agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) is officially active for Sunday's contest against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. Valdes-Scantling was listed as questionable on the final injury report on Friday, but he will suit up and could lead the team in targets in a plus matchup with Chris Olave (concussion) staying on Injured Reserve for another week. With MVS active, rookie Mason Tipton will be a healthy scratch. The 30-year-old Valdes-Scantling was not active in the loss to the Green Bay Packers last Monday night. He had a stretch from Weeks 10-13 where he caught seven passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns on 10 targets, but that was never really sustainable for fantasy managers, especially after quarterback Derek Carr broke his hand and gave way to rookie Spencer Rattler. MVS is a boom/bust, desperation flex play in Week 17 in fantasy lineups.
Source: SI.com - John Hendrix
