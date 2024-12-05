Juwan Johnson On The Week 14 Injury Report
2 days agoNew Orleans Saints tight ends Juwan Johnson (foot) and Foster Moreau (shoulder) were listed on the Week 14 injury report after both were limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The statuses of both Johnson and Moreau become more important for the final five games of the regular season after No. 1 TE Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In last Sunday's loss to LA, Johnson caught a season-high-tying five passes on a season-high seven targets for 36 yards after reaching the end zone for the second time this year in the previous game against the Cleveland Browns. Both Johnson and Moreau should be available this weekend against the New York Giants, but Johnson will be the TE to target in New Orleans as a touchdown-dependent streamer with six teams on bye in Week 14.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
