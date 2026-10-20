Jaleel McLaughlin Offers Short-Term Waiver Wire Appeal
Oct 20, 2026, 11:00 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Jaleel McLaughlin is worth considering on the waiver wire following an expanded role in Sunday's win over Baltimore. With Quinshon Judkins (ankle) inactive and Dylan Sampson (knee) still sidelined, McLaughlin rushed nine times for 41 yards and caught four passes for 14 yards. He led Cleveland's backfield with a 61.9% snap share and ran 24 routes, creating some short-term fantasy appeal. McLaughlin is rostered in just 10% of leagues, but his Week 7 value against Tennessee will depend on the availability of Judkins and Sampson, who could both return.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Malik Washington Remains an Appealing Waiver-Wire Option
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 20, 2026, 10:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington remains an intriguing waiver wire option coming out of the team's Week 6 bye. Washington has caught at least five passes in three consecutive games, including six receptions for 43 yards against Cincinnati in Week 5. The 25-year-old has totaled 23 catches for 262 yards through five games, establishing himself as a reliable target for quarterback Malik Willis. Washington is listed at just 41% rostered in RotoBaller's Week 7 waiver rankings. The potential return of Caleb Douglas (ankle) creates some uncertainty, but Washington offers useful fantasy depth ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jets.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tanner McKee Offers Waiver-Wire Appeal With Starting Opportunity
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 20, 2026, 10:44 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee is worth considering on the waiver wire, with Jalen Hurts expected to miss the remainder of the season due to blood clots. McKee completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Carolina, although Philadelphia struggled offensively. The Eagles host Dallas in Week 7, presenting a favorable matchup against a Cowboys defense that ranks 30th in total defense and allows 26.5 points per game. McKee offers potential streaming value and longer-term quarterback depth, although Philadelphia's offensive struggles and his limited rushing upside temper expectations.--Ryan Pederson
Source: NFL.com
Kaelon Black Remains a High-Upside Waiver-Wire Handcuff
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 20, 2026, 10:31 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black remains a high-upside handcuff after rushing eight times for 34 yards in Monday's win over Washington. Black handled 26.8% of the team's rushing attempts, up from his 21.1% average share during Weeks 2-5. Christian McCaffrey remains the clear lead back, limiting Black's immediate fantasy value. However, the rookie has established himself as San Francisco's primary backup and could inherit a substantial workload if McCaffrey misses time. Black is rostered in just 28% of Yahoo leagues, making him an appealing stash for fantasy managers seeking high-upside running back insurance.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Remains a Viable Waiver-Wire Streaming Option
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 20, 2026, 10:23 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to make a case for a waiver-wire pickup after Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay. Rodgers completed 33 of 49 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, marking his fourth straight game with multiple touchdown passes. The veteran has thrown 12 touchdowns through six starts, providing consistent fantasy production over the past month despite offering little as a runner. Rodgers faces New Orleans in Week 7 and remains a viable streaming option for fantasy managers seeking quarterback help, although his limited rushing upside caps his ceiling.--Ryan Pederson
Source: NFL.com
Savion Williams Offers Waiver-Wire Upside After Promising Return
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 20, 2026, 10:11 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams is worth a look on the waiver wire after making an immediate impact in Sunday's win over Dallas. Returning from injured reserve, Williams played 40 of Green Bay's 75 offensive snaps and totaled 41 yards on six touches, including a 15-yard reception on the opening drive. Head coach Matt LaFleur praised Williams for providing a spark and said the team needs to find ways to get him the ball. While Christian Watson and Matthew Golden remain the primary receiving options, Williams' early involvement makes him an intriguing stash heading into Week 7 against Detroit.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Sports Illustrated — Bill Huber
Antonio Williams a Good Stash with Bigger Role Ahead
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 20, 2026, 9:57 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams has gotten off to a strong start to his rookie season, and the third-round pick from Clemson could be in for even more work following his Week 7 bye week. In the first half of the team's Week 6 loss in San Francisco, star receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) appeared to suffer a significant injury, and if he is out as expected, Williams would likely get even more targets and chances to make an impact. In that Week 6 loss to the Niners, Williams led all the Commanders' receivers with a 67% snap share on Monday Night Football and has played over 65% of snaps in each of his last three games. He has multiple catches in each of his six games this season, totaling 18 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown. He had a season-high eight targets against the Colts in the one game McLaurin missed earlier this season, and the team will give the rookie a long look and plenty of chances to prove his role on the team moving forward after the Commanders' disappointing 1-4-1 start to the season. Williams is worth rostering in nearly all formats given his projected increase in workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas a Smart Add from the Waiver Wire after His Bye Week
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 20, 2026, 9:47 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) looked strong throughout the offseason and preseason and had a good showing in Week 1 against the Raiders, with five catches for 94 yards. It looked like the third-round pick from Texas Tech was in line to possibly be the Dolphins' No. 1 WR, but he sustained an ankle injury that forced him to leave Week 2 and miss the last three games before the team's Week 6 bye. Douglas was a limited participant in Monday's practice, though, which is a positive sign that he'll be back on the field soon. The team's passing offense has struggled without him, and Malik Willis could rely on him heavily if he's back on the field in Week 7 against the Jets. Douglas has a very high ceiling based on his potential volume, so adding him before he makes his return is a smart strategy that could pay off, helping you get ahead of the potential rush if he returns to his role as the team's top receiver.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Worth Stashing in Two-QB Formats
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 20, 2026, 9:39 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is expected to return to practice this week after missing three games with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. Mayfield has been replaced by rookie Jalon Daniels, who would start again this week against the Carolina Panthers if Mayfield needs another week to recover. The fact that Mayfield is returning to the practice field is a sign of progress for the veteran, and he'll be a midrange QB2 in superflex formats when he is ready to get back on the field. After a disappointing season last year, he struggled to an 0-3 start while posting 615 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions before his injury. He would be in a potential revenge spot against the Panthers this week if he's able to make it back, and he does have upside in this offense when he's healthy.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyreek Hill Still a Stash in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 20, 2026, 9:31 AM ETFree agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill is still recovering from his multi-ligament, season-ending knee injury in 2025. While no signing is imminent, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, his goal is still to join an NFL team "in the immediate future." Every week with new injuries at the position, Hill has more potential teams interested, although the Chiefs still seem like the best fit given his history of success in the offense and their need at receiver. He still appears to be a ways away, but if you have an available bench spot in a deep league, he does offer a high ceiling down the road, depending on which team he joins and how large a role he steps into.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Is a Solid Stash from the Waiver Wire
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 20, 2026, 9:21 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White got into the end zone on Monday Night Football against San Francisco, finishing with a team-high seven carries for 27 rushing yards and adding four catches for 30 receiving yards and his touchdown. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) sidelined, White led the backfield timeshare, playing 69% of snaps compared to just 18% for Jeremy McNichols and 10% for Austin Ekeler. He and the Commanders have a bye in Week 7 before returning on Sunday Night Football for a matchup with the Eagles in Week 8. If Croskey-Merritt is out, White is a strong FLEX option, and he will likely remain the preferred third-down option even after Croskey-Merritt returns. If he's available in your league and you need running back depth down the road, stashing him going into the bye week is a very solid strategy to consider.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 20, 2026, 9:13 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) was forced to leave Monday night's win over the Commanders after aggravating his Achilles injury. He is also playing through broken ribs, but after the game, coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team is optimistic that Evans will play on Sunday against the Falcons. Before leaving on Monday, Evans caught three of his five targets for 94 yards. With a Week 8 bye week just around the corner, the team could opt to be cautious with Evans in Week 7, and he would have 19 days to recover if he returns to action in Week 9. Whether it costs him a game or not remains to be seen, but it doesn't seem like it's a major issue or a long-term concern at this point. Watch his practice reports closely, and if he plays against Atlanta, he'll be a solid WR2 in the 49ers' productive offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: Michael David Smith
Mike Evans Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 20, 2026, 1:30 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) has been dealing with Achilles tendonitis, head coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. The injury bothered Evans throughout practice this past week, and while he was active for Monday Night Football against the Commanders, he aggravated the ailment mid-game and was unable to finish the contest. The good news is the team has confirmed that Evans' Achilles is intact and he shouldn't need any additional testing. The bad news is that Shanahan wouldn't commit to Evans' status for Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. As Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports noted on Monday night, since the 49ers have a Week 8 bye, the team could reasonably use that to buy Evans extra time for his recovery. If he returns to action in Week 9, he will have missed just one game while getting 19 days to recover. When he does get back on the field, Evans will rank as a strong fantasy WR2 while operating in a very dominant 49ers offense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Nick Wagoner
Ryan Flournoy a Strong Streamer Despite No. 3 Spot on Depth Chart
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 20, 2026, 1:25 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has seen his fantasy production increase in each of the last three weeks, putting him on the fantasy football radar as a potential WR3/flex streamer going forward. The Cowboys haven't played great this season, but their passing game has been a bright spot with its ability to support three fantasy-relevant receivers. Flournoy has been able to rack up 36.7 PPR points over his last three games despite consistently operating behind both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. With that in mind, the 26-year-old is a safe bet to finish as a top-48 fantasy receiver every week, and his upside is even higher if Lamb or Pickens miss time or if the Cowboys have a favorable matchup. Managers in all 12+ team leagues should look to add Flournoy off waivers, especially as bye weeks and injuries continue to mount at the wide receiver position across the NFL.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields a Top Waiver-Wire Target as Volume Surges
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 20, 2026, 1:18 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields was held to just two catches in Week 6, but his overall volume has allowed him to emerge as one of the most appealing waiver wire targets in fantasy football. Most notably, Fields handled a 94% snap share with eight targets on Sunday. Both of those marks set new career highs for the rookie, giving him significant fantasy football intrigue going forward. Fields is the clear No. 2 receiver option behind Malik Nabers, and as long as the Giants continue to play from behind in most games, he should continue to handle a very large snap and target share. He has WR3/flex upside going forward, regardless of whether the Giants proceed with Jameis Winston or J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson a High-End Handcuff as Receiving Role Grows
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 20, 2026, 1:14 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson continues to generate some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues, especially after catching two of three targets for 18 receiving yards in Week 6. Although Johnson is averaging just 4.5 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, his respectable target total can't be ignored. Even more intriguing than his target share, though, is his role as the handcuff behind Kenneth Walker. Walker has been exceptional in a workhorse role this season, ranking as the overall RB2 with 24.0 touches per game. If Walker were to ever miss time, those would be enormous shoes to fill, leaving Johnson in an immediate fantasy-relevant role. He's a mere stash for now, but he has the potential to be a weekly top-24 running back in the event that Kansas City's primary running back suffers an injury. As a result, Johnson is an intriguing waiver wire target in 12+ team leagues, especially for fantasy managers who already have Walker on their rosters.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 20, 2026, 1:08 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) is feared to have suffered a "significant" injury during Monday's Week 6 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Dan Quinn told JP Finlay of NBC Sports. This aligns with immediate concerns, as a replay on the broadcast showed that McLaurin seemed to suffer a graphic knee injury near the end of the first quarter. McLaurin was placed in an air cast and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Fans and fantasy managers will now hold their breath, and there seems to be a very real chance that McLaurin is done for the season. That's terrible news for the Commanders, who are 1-4-1 and are at their best only when McLaurin is on the field. His absence should lead to more volume for Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams, who are both now on the fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: JP Finlay
Mike Evans' Achilles is Intact, But Expected to Miss Time
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 20, 2026, 12:50 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) seemed to avoid a serious injury during Monday's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. Evans exited early with an Achilles issue, but head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified postgame that the veteran pass catcher was simply experiencing the same soreness that he dealt with earlier in the week, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Shanahan added that Evans isn't expected to undergo any additional testing. Although Evans won't be subjected to additional testing (even as a precaution), his status for Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons is uncertain. Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports is reporting that Evans' Achilles is intact, but he will miss a little time. San Francisco has a Week 8 bye, so it would make sense for the Niners to hold him out until Week 9. If that's the case, Evans would have 19 days to recover while missing just one game. The 49ers avoided the worst-case scenario here, but Evans' injury is the latest in a long list of ailments plaguing the team's wide receivers. San Francisco was already without Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), Christian Kirk (calf), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) on Monday night.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Nick Wagoner
Kyle Monangai Estimated as DNP on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 11:18 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) was listed as a non-participant in the team's walkthrough practice on Monday. The participation is an estimation. Monangai might be a long shot to return with a short turnaround in Week 7 on Thursday night at home against the New England Patriots. The 24-year-old second-year back has missed the last two games with thumb and turf-toe injuries, so he will need to return to the practice field on either Tuesday or Wednesday to have a shot at playing this week. D'Andre Swift unsurprisingly led Chicago's backfield in the Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons and scored two rushing touchdowns, but he was not very efficient on the ground and had only three more carries than Roschon Johnson, who had 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 34 yards. Swift had just 44 rushing yards on his 16 carries while catching four passes for 26 yards. If Monangai misses a third straight game in Week 7, Johnson will be a worthy RB3/flex option in deeper fantasy leagues against New England at Soldier Field. Monangai should be stashed in the majority of fantasy leagues while he works through his two injuries, as he has 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 60 rushing attempts through the first four games of his sophomore campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications
Marquez Valdes-Scantling to Join Steelers' Practice Squad
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 19, 2026, 10:43 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign veteran free-agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad. The veteran wideout is expected to begin on the practice squad and work his way onto the active roster. The 32-year-old hasn't done much lately, with 142 total receiving yards over the last two seasons combined. This is noteworthy because Valdes-Scantling and quarterback Aaron Rodgers played together in Green Bay earlier in their careers. They may recreate some of that magic in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are in desperate need of wide receivers right now, so it might not take him too long before he joins the active roster.--Andy Webb
Source: Jordan Schultz
Brian Robinson Remains a Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 19, 2026, 10:38 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson saw his smallest workload of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Robinson rushed the ball twice for one yard, while hauling in two receptions for nine yards in the loss. There was a stretch of play where Robinson carried the ball 10 or more times for three straight weeks. His role in the backfield has taken a hit in recent weeks, but Robinson remains someone worth stashing in fantasy formats. He's a top handcuff because he's the primary backup to Bijan Robinson. Also, the Falcons have been using Robinson quite a bit despite having an elite starting running back. The 27-year-old is hopeful for better results against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference