Jake Ferguson Takes Part In Wednesday's Walkthrough
1 day agoDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) is making progress from his head injury and took part in the team's unofficial walkthrough practice on Wednesday as they prepare for their Monday night battle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. The Cowboys won't release their first official injury report for the week until Thursday, but it's a good sign that the 25-year-old is back on the field in any capacity after missing the last two games due to a concussion he suffered in the Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans. He'll need to completely pass through the league's concussion protocol and be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play on Monday night, though, so Ferguson's Week 14 status remains up in the air, which makes life difficult for his fantasy managers. With Ferguson out the last two games, Luke Schoonmaker has stepped up with eight catches for 88 yards and a score on 10 targets.
Source: Dallas Morning News - David Moore
