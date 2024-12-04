Hyeseong Kim Has Officially Been Posted
2 days agoKorean infielder Hyeseong Kim has officially been posted the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization on Wednesday. Starting on Thursday, any major-league team willing to pay the Heroes' release fee and any supplemental fees can negotiate a contract with Kim. The deadline to sign him to an MLB deal will be 5 pm ET on Jan. 3 of 2025. The soon-to-be 26-year-old middle infielder isn't going to break the bank like right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto did with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, but he should receive plenty of interest for teams looking for middle-infield help. He is a slick defender on the infield and makes plenty of contact at the plate, although his power is lacking. In 127 games in the KBO with the Heroes in 2024, Kim slashed a strong .326/.383/.458 with 11 home runs and 30 stolen bases.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
