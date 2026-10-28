Emeka Egbuka Returns to Individual Drills on Wednesday
Oct 28, 2026, 2:04 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot), who missed the team's Week 7 blowout win over the Panthers, took part in individual drills on Wednesday, but head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he would need to do more on Thursday to progress toward a return. Prior to sustaining a concussion and foot injury, the second-year receiver had topped 14 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, snapping a streak of single-digit outings that dated all the way back to Week 11 of his rookie season. While he is trending toward a Week 8 return, he is by no means a lock to be plugged directly back into lineups, as his two best games of the season came with rookie Jalon Daniels under center, while Baker Mayfield was asked to throw the ball only 11 times in his return from a thumb injury.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Scott Smith
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A.J. Brown Still Trying to Get his Explosiveness Back?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 2:29 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has not looked the same since returning from a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. "Yeah, sometimes. Sometimes I see it, and sometimes I'm pushing through. But none of that stuff really matters. I'm out here, so...," Brown said when asked if he is still trying to get his explosiveness back, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is still searching for his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform and has six receptions on 16 targets for 75 yards in two games since returning from Injured Reserve. He was slightly better in last Thursday night's loss to the Chicago Bears, catching three of his six targets for 48 yards, but fantasy managers are looking for more as we near the halfway point of the 2026 season. The good news for Brown's frustrated fantasy managers is that he should be more effective as he slowly gets back to 100% health. If Brown has another dud this Sunday against the one-win Miami Dolphins, the concerns will only grow for the veteran pass-catcher.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Darren Waller a Low-Level Fantasy Option in Tough Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:27 PM ETCarolina tight end Darren Waller has a very tough test awaiting in Week 8 against Green Bay on Thursday night. The Packers have been one of the toughest matchups for fantasy tight ends so far, and Waller himself hasn't delivered much, so the tight end is a low-level fantasy option for the coming week. Waller was a bit involved across the team's first four games, tallying at least two catches and 28 yards in each contest, but he's managed just one catch across the past two games combined. The reception was a 50-yard touchdown in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, so he still put up a solid fantasy score, but the bigger takeaway is his lack of involvement lately. He slots in 21st among tight ends in our RotoBaller Week 8 projections, showing he is a better option in deeper fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aaron Jones Sr. Will be Absent on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 2:22 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Jones is considered day-to-day after aggravating a pre-existing knee injury. The 31-year-old veteran's injury is not believed to be serious, but it puts his availability in question for the upcoming Week 8 matchup on the road against the division-rival Detroit Lions. Jones was effective as the Vikings' bell-cow back early in the year with Jordan Mason on Injured Reserve due to a thumb injury, but with Mason returning in last week's victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Jones' role took a sharp drop, as he handled a season-low eight rushing attempts for 26 yards and caught his only target in the passing game for no gain. It came after he had a season-high 25 carries for 113 yards and a score in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. If both Jones and Mason are healthy, Jones is going to operate in a backfield timeshare, which will make him a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex option. Fantasy managers should be preparing for the possibility of being without Jones this weekend in Motown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jalen Coker Off Injury Report, Ready for Favorable Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:19 PM ETCarolina wide receiver Jalen Coker spent time on the injury report this week, but he's been cleared to play in Week 8 against Green Bay on Thursday night. Coker was on the injury report with a shoulder ailment, being listed as limited on Monday, but becoming a full practice participant for Tuesday and Wednesday. He's coming off his worst game of the season in Week 7 against Tampa Bay. Coker managed just one reception for nine yards across four targets in that one. He's also delivered three good fantasy showings across his other four appearances, so he's been a pretty steady fantasy option. Green Bay has struggled at times to slow opposing wide receivers, so Coker is set up to bounce back. Of course, Coker is the team's No. 2 wideout behind Tetairoa McMillan, making Coker a better flex-level option in standard leagues. He checks in as WR15 in our RotoBaller Week 8 projections, so the matchup is getting him into most fantasy starting lineups. Now that he's off the injury report, fantasy owners should feel more confident in the young wideout delivering on Thursday night.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DJ Moore Will Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) will return to practice on Wednesday after missing the last two games, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Head coach Joe Brady said it was tough for Moore to sit, but "for him, it was the best thing to do." The Bills will see how Moore responds in practice this week, but it is a good early sign for his availability in a Week 8 clash against the Baltimore Ravens. It is excellent news for Buffalo's offense and for fantasy managers who have been itching to get Moore back into their starting lineups. The 29-year-old former 24th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2018 from Maryland was the Bills' big offseason acquisition in a trade with the Chicago Bears, and he made an immediate impact in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown. However, Moore sprained the AC joint in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions and gave his fantasy managers a donut. If back to full health, Moore should return as one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets this weekend, which will lower both Khalil Shakir's and Keon Coleman's ceiling and floor.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Tetairoa McMillan Lined Up for Good Fantasy Outing in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:09 PM ETCarolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is set up to succeed in the team's Week 8 Thursday night clash against Green Bay. The Packers have struggled a bit to slow opposing fantasy wide receivers this season, even though they've allowed just 208 passing yards per contest. McMillan is coming off a down game against Tampa Bay in Week 7 - he mustered just 40 yards across four receptions and six targets. He's otherwise been a pretty solid fantasy starting option, and he could return to that level thanks to this week's matchup. McMillan could also take on more with wideout Jalen Coker dealing with a shoulder injury, although Coker doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday and was a full practice participant on Tuesday and Wednesday. McMillan sits as WR14 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's another Panther to be starting in all leagues this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ja'Marr Chase Not Present at Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 2:08 PM ETCincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (undisclosed) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, which was unexpected, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Chase did not appear to suffer any sort of injury in the Week 7 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens after catching five of his seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown, his second straight week finding the end zone. We will have more information on why Chase was not on the practice field when it comes out, as well as whether he is questionable to play in Week 8 in a juicy matchup against the one-win Tennessee Titans. If Chase is dealing with an injury that ends up keeping him sidelined this Sunday, Tee Higgins would become quarterback Joe Burrow's go-to target in the passing game. Chase has been as advertised as an elite WR1 again so far in 2026, catching 32 of his 45 targets for 351 yards and five touchdowns through six games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.
Chuba Hubbard Primed for Big Showing in Favorable Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:02 PM ETCarolina running back Chuba Hubbard is set up for success in the team's Week 8 Thursday night game against Green Bay. The Packers have struggled to slow opposing backs so far, allowing 115 rushing yards per contest. Like most of his offensive teammates, Hubbard will be looking to bounce back after a rough showing in Week 7 against Tampa Bay. The RB had just 33 rushing yards on seven attempts, while catching four of his five targets for 27 yards. Hubbard had been over 100 total yards in the three contests before that, so he'll be looking to get back on track in Week 8. While his matchup is favorable, Hubbard will be running behind a couple of new offensive linemen as Taylor Moton (fibula) and Damien Lewis (knee) are each out, so expectations for Hubbard need to be tempered a bit. Hubbard sits ninth among fantasy RBs in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's one to be starting in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Zay Jones Signed To Practice Squad
Jaelan Phillips Ruled Out
Rhamondre Stevenson a Reliable RB2 with Pass-Catching Upside
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 28, 2026, 1:49 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has topped 12 fantasy points in four of seven contests and ranks as the RB17 through seven weeks. Aided by an unlikely 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown to end the first half of the team's Week 7 primetime tilt with the Bears, Stevenson's 204 receiving yards rank 7th among all NFL backs, and his brilliance as a blocker will continue to put him in position to contribute in the passing game. Already a high-upside RB2, he draws a favorable matchup in Week 8, facing a Dolphins defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points above expectation to the position, and he is RotoBaller's RB21 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Young Hoping to Bounce Back Against Packers
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 1:45 PM ETCarolina quarterback Bryce Young will be facing Green Bay on the road on Thursday night to kick off Week 8. The QB struggled in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, completing just 14-of-27 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing two interceptions - he rushed once for nine yards and was sacked five times. The Panthers scored just 13 points in what ended as a 30-point loss, and the offense managed just 266 total yards. Things won't get any easier against the Packers, who have been tough on quarterbacks this season. Young's test is even tougher after the team placed right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve. The Panthers' offense will also be without guard Damien Lewis (knee). Young is slotted 15th among quarterbacks in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's a better deep-league option in Week 8. He's skippable in standard leagues if you have other options to try instead.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
KC Concepcion Jr. Emerging as a Safe Weekly Play
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 28, 2026, 1:37 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has seen at least six targets in five of his last six games, and in a Week 7 win over the Titans, a season-high 13 opportunities led to 152 total yards and a WR10 fantasy finish. His 30 receptions through seven weeks trail only Carnell Tate among first-year players, and while he lacks the touchdown upside of teammate Denzel Boston, he has emerged as a focal point of an ascending Cleveland offense. Concepcion now offers a reliable fantasy floor, particularly in full-PPR formats, and he is RotoBaller's WR36 ahead of a Week 8 divisional matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington a Valuable WR1 Option Now Past His Bye
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 28, 2026, 1:24 PM ETWhile Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has topped double-digit fantasy points in only one of his last three outings, he was the recipient of 19 targets in the two games heading into Jacksonville's Week 7 bye, and he still ranks as the fantasy WR14 by points per game. After a late-season breakout in 2025, Washington has squarely emerged as the number one option in a deep receiving corps, and as trade rumors continue to swirl around teammate Brian Thomas Jr., his value to one of the league's most explosive offenses has been all but cemented. The fourth-year receiver has WR1 upside for the remainder of the season and is RotoBaller's WR10 ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the floundering Colts.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant an Important Stash as He Nears a Return
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 28, 2026, 1:15 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) last played in the team's Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, exiting that game with an ankle injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, but he will be eligible to return following Denver's Week 8 divisional matchup with the Chiefs. With teammate Jaylen Waddle (chest) aggravating an existing injury in a Week 7 win over the Cardinals, Bryant becomes an even more important stash and a priority pickup wherever he's shaken loose. The second-year player had topped 40 receiving yards in three of his first four outings of 2026 and could see an expanded role if Waddle's injury lingers. With the Broncos scheduled for a Week 10 bye, they could opt to slow-play Bryant's return, but fantasy managers who can afford to wait should look to make room for the talented young playmaker.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Returning to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 1:00 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) will return to practice on Wednesday, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and has missed each of the team's last two games despite having the Week 5 bye to heal. In the 26-year-old's absence, wideout Xavier Worthy has been operating as KC's WR1, but they would love to get Rice back for their Week 8 divisional showdown in Denver against the Broncos. In the season-opening win over the Broncos, Rice caught both of his targets for just 19 yards, but he also found the end zone for his only touchdown of the 2026 season. In Weeks 2 and 3, he was more productive, going over 80 receiving yards in wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. If Rice continues to make progress this week and is cleared to play in Denver, he could be matched up against top cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who could be ready to return from a multi-game absence due to an ankle injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Carnell Tate Won't Practice Due to Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:44 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) will not practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State picked up a shoulder injury in the Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and could be up in the air to play in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, depending on the severity of his injury. We should have a better idea by Friday if his shoulder injury is serious enough to keep him out this weekend. Tate caught five of his seven targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns. If he cannot play against Cincy, Wan'Dale Robinson and Elic Ayomanor would be young quarterback Cam Ward's top passing-game targets in a plus matchup. In his first year in the NFL, Tate has become the WR1 for Tennessee's struggling offense, catching 34 of his 51 targets for 413 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and one touchdown in his first seven NFL games. Tate's volume has made him a WR2 on a weekly basis.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Josh Downs Requests Trade From Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:37 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is requesting a trade, sources tell Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Colts traded Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, and Downs wants to be next to go before the Nov. 10 deadline. Despite Alec Pierce (heel) being on Injured Reserve since Week 3, the 25-year-old Downs has not taken advantage of a bigger role in Indy's passing game this year, catching just 26 of his 46 targets for 307 yards (11.8 yards per catch) and no touchdowns in seven games played. He had just two grabs on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A receiver-needy NFL team will likely take a shot on the former third-rounder from North Carolina, but a trade out of Indianapolis will not guarantee that Downs will bounce back for fantasy managers who continue to hold him. In addition to Downs, veteran wideout Keenan Allen and star running back Jonathan Taylor could be dealt as the Colts sell off assets for draft capital following their 2-5 start.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Braelon Allen to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:26 PM ETThe Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reports that New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (undisclosed) will be limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Allen has served as the Jets' RB1 in each of the last four weeks with starter Breece Hall sidelined with a quadriceps injury, and he has rewarded fantasy managers who have started him, carrying the ball 72 times for 357 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown while adding 11 receptions on 15 targets for 64 yards through the air. It is unclear what Allen is dealing with after carrying the ball 17 times for 104 yards while catching six of his seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but his limited showing puts him on track to be ready to play in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hall, meanwhile, will also be limited on Wednesday, potentially putting him on track to make his return this weekend. If Hall is active against the Raiders, the 22-year-old Allen will be much harder to trust as a fantasy starter in New York's backfield, but he will still be a viable handcuff for Hall's managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall missed a fourth straight game in the Week 7 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but a return to a limited practice in the first session of Week 8 preparation is potentially a sign that the 25-year-old will return this Sunday to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, backfield mate Braelon Allen will also be limited with an undisclosed injury. If neither Hall nor Allen is able to play this weekend, which seems unlikely, Isaiah Davis would be the next man up in New York for lead-back duties. Allen has been a must-start in fantasy football leagues with Hall sidelined for the last four weeks, but if Hall returns against the Raiders, he will become a shaky RB3/flex option. Hall has averaged a measly 3.2 yards per carry with 163 yards and one rushing touchdown in his three games played in 2026, but when fully healthy, he is the Jets' unquestioned RB1 after recording his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 16 starts last year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt