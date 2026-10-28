Bryce Young Hoping to Bounce Back Against Packers
Oct 28, 2026, 1:45 PM ETCarolina quarterback Bryce Young will be facing Green Bay on the road on Thursday night to kick off Week 8. The QB struggled in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, completing just 14-of-27 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing two interceptions - he rushed once for nine yards and was sacked five times. The Panthers scored just 13 points in what ended as a 30-point loss, and the offense managed just 266 total yards. Things won't get any easier against the Packers, who have been tough on quarterbacks this season. Young's test is even tougher after the team placed right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve. The Panthers' offense will also be without guard Damien Lewis (knee). Young is slotted 15th among quarterbacks in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's a better deep-league option in Week 8. He's skippable in standard leagues if you have other options to try instead.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Emeka Egbuka Returns to Individual Drills on Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 28, 2026, 2:04 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot), who missed the team's Week 7 blowout win over the Panthers, took part in individual drills on Wednesday, but head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he would need to do more tomorrow to progress toward a return. Prior to sustaining a concussion and foot injury, the second-year receiver had topped 14 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, snapping a streak of single-digit outings that dated all the way back to week 11 of his rookie season. While he is trending toward a Week 8 return, he is by no means a lock to be plugged directly back into lineups, as his two best games of the season came with rookie Jalon Daniels under center, while Baker Mayfield was asked to throw the ball only 11 times in his return from a thumb injury.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Scott Smith
Chuba Hubbard Primed for Big Showing in Favorable Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:02 PM ETCarolina running back Chuba Hubbard is set up for success in the team's Week 8 Thursday night game against Green Bay. The Packers have struggled to slow opposing backs so far, allowing 115 rushing yards per contest. Like most of his offensive teammates, Hubbard will be looking to bounce back after a rough showing in Week 7 against Tampa Bay. The RB had just 33 rushing yards on seven attempts, while catching four of his five targets for 27 yards. Hubbard had been over 100 total yards in the three contests before that, so he'll be looking to get back on track in Week 8. While his matchup is favorable, Hubbard will be running behind a couple of new offensive linemen as Taylor Moton (fibula) and Damien Lewis (knee) are each out, so expectations for Hubbard need to be tempered a bit. Hubbard sits ninth among fantasy RBs in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's one to be starting in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Zay Jones Signed To Practice Squad
Jaelan Phillips Ruled Out
Rhamondre Stevenson a Reliable RB2 with Pass-Catching Upside
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 28, 2026, 1:49 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has topped 12 fantasy points in four of seven contests and ranks as the RB17 through seven weeks. Aided by an unlikely 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown to end the first half of the team's Week 7 primetime tilt with the Bears, Stevenson's 204 receiving yards rank 7th among all NFL backs, and his brilliance as a blocker will continue to put him in position to contribute in the passing game. Already a high-upside RB2, he draws a favorable matchup in Week 8, facing a Dolphins defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points above expectation to the position, and he is RotoBaller's RB21 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Emerging as a Safe Weekly Play
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 28, 2026, 1:37 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has seen at least six targets in five of his last six games, and in a Week 7 win over the Titans, a season-high 13 opportunities led to 152 total yards and a WR10 fantasy finish. His 30 receptions through seven weeks trail only Carnell Tate among first-year players, and while he lacks the touchdown upside of teammate Denzel Boston, he has emerged as a focal point of an ascending Cleveland offense. Concepcion now offers a reliable fantasy floor, particularly in full-PPR formats, and he is RotoBaller's WR36 ahead of a Week 8 divisional matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington a Valuable WR1 Option Now Past His Bye
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 28, 2026, 1:24 PM ETWhile Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has topped double-digit fantasy points in only one of his last three outings, he was the recipient of 19 targets in the two games heading into Jacksonville's Week 7 bye, and he still ranks as the fantasy WR14 by points per game. After a late-season breakout in 2025, Washington has squarely emerged as the number one option in a deep receiving corps, and as trade rumors continue to swirl around teammate Brian Thomas Jr., his value to one of the league's most explosive offenses has been all but cemented. The fourth-year receiver has WR1 upside for the remainder of the season and is RotoBaller's WR10 ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the floundering Colts.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant an Important Stash as He Nears a Return
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 28, 2026, 1:15 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) last played in the team's Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, exiting that game with an ankle injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, but he will be eligible to return following Denver's Week 8 divisional matchup with the Chiefs. With teammate Jaylen Waddle (chest) aggravating an existing injury in a Week 7 win over the Cardinals, Bryant becomes an even more important stash and a priority pickup wherever he's shaken loose. The second-year player had topped 40 receiving yards in three of his first four outings of 2026 and could see an expanded role if Waddle's injury lingers. With the Broncos scheduled for a Week 10 bye, they could opt to slow-play Bryant's return, but fantasy managers who can afford to wait should look to make room for the talented young playmaker.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Returning to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 1:00 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) will return to practice on Wednesday, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and has missed each of the team's last two games despite having the Week 5 bye to heal. In the 26-year-old's absence, wideout Xavier Worthy has been operating as KC's WR1, but they would love to get Rice back for their Week 8 divisional showdown in Denver against the Broncos. In the season-opening win over the Broncos, Rice caught both of his targets for just 19 yards, but he also found the end zone for his only touchdown of the 2026 season. In Weeks 2 and 3, he was more productive, going over 80 receiving yards in wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. If Rice continues to make progress this week and is cleared to play in Denver, he could be matched up against top cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who could be ready to return from a multi-game absence due to an ankle injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Carnell Tate Won't Practice Due to Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:44 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) will not practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State picked up a shoulder injury in the Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and could be up in the air to play in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, depending on the severity of his injury. We should have a better idea by Friday if his shoulder injury is serious enough to keep him out this weekend. Tate caught five of his seven targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns. If he cannot play against Cincy, Wan'Dale Robinson and Elic Ayomanor would be young quarterback Cam Ward's top passing-game targets in a plus matchup. In his first year in the NFL, Tate has become the WR1 for Tennessee's struggling offense, catching 34 of his 51 targets for 413 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and one touchdown in his first seven NFL games. Tate's volume has made him a WR2 on a weekly basis.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Josh Downs Requests Trade From Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:37 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is requesting a trade, sources tell Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Colts traded Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, and Downs wants to be next to go before the Nov. 10 deadline. Despite Alec Pierce (heel) being on Injured Reserve since Week 3, the 25-year-old Downs has not taken advantage of a bigger role in Indy's passing game this year, catching just 26 of his 46 targets for 307 yards (11.8 yards per catch) and no touchdowns in seven games played. He had just two grabs on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. A receiver-needy NFL team will likely take a shot on the former third-rounder from North Carolina, but a trade out of Indianapolis will not guarantee that Downs will bounce back for fantasy managers who continue to hold him. In addition to Downs, veteran wideout Keenan Allen and star running back Jonathan Taylor could be dealt as the Colts sell off assets for draft capital following their 2-5 start.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Braelon Allen to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:26 PM ETThe Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reports that New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (undisclosed) will be limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Allen has served as the Jets' RB1 in each of the last four weeks with starter Breece Hall sidelined with a quadriceps injury, and he has rewarded fantasy managers who have started him, carrying the ball 72 times for 357 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown while adding 11 receptions on 15 targets for 64 yards through the air. It is unclear what Allen is dealing with after carrying the ball 17 times for 104 yards while catching six of his seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but his limited showing puts him on track to be ready to play in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hall, meanwhile, will also be limited on Wednesday, potentially putting him on track to make his return this weekend. If Hall is active against the Raiders, the 22-year-old Allen will be much harder to trust as a fantasy starter in New York's backfield, but he will still be a viable handcuff for Hall's managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall missed a fourth straight game in the Week 7 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but a return to a limited practice in the first session of Week 8 preparation is potentially a sign that the 25-year-old will return this Sunday to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, backfield mate Braelon Allen will also be limited with an undisclosed injury. If neither Hall nor Allen is able to play this weekend, which seems unlikely, Isaiah Davis would be the next man up in New York for lead-back duties. Allen has been a must-start in fantasy football leagues with Hall sidelined for the last four weeks, but if Hall returns against the Raiders, he will become a shaky RB3/flex option. Hall has averaged a measly 3.2 yards per carry with 163 yards and one rushing touchdown in his three games played in 2026, but when fully healthy, he is the Jets' unquestioned RB1 after recording his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 16 starts last year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Emeka Egbuka in Non-Contact Jersey in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 12:10 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot), who missed the Week 7 blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday, is in a non-contact jersey for the start of Wednesday's practice, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. None of Tampa's wideouts really took advantage of Egbuka being out last weekend, with Tampa's ground game and their defense doing all the heavy lifting against the Panthers. Tez Johnson led the team with just two catches for 33 yards and his first touchdown of the season. The Bucs will likely need a better passing-game effort from quarterback Baker Mayfield in a Week 8 divisional clash against the Atlanta Falcons, so hopefully Egbuka will be able to clear the league's concussion protocol and return after a one-game absence. His presence at Wednesday's practice, likely in a limited role, is a good start to the week. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on the 24-year-old's status through Friday, but if he is cleared to return, he will be a must-start in most fantasy leagues as Mayfield's top receiving target.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Tyler Goodson Has Locked Down Dallas' Backup Running Back Job
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 12:08 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson has solidified his position as the primary backup to Javonte Williams, with Malik Davis (hip) remaining on injured reserve. Goodson handled a season-high 10 carries for 38 yards in Monday's 38-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, while Williams dominated with 25 attempts for a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown. Despite the increased carries, Goodson played just 14 offensive snaps (21%) and wasn't targeted, leaving him with minimal standalone fantasy value, and he has accumulated 72 rushing yards on 21 carries this season. His depth-chart position remains secure, and he would be first in line for additional rushing opportunities if Williams were sidelined, giving him meaningful contingent upside. That makes him one of the more appealing handcuff stashes, worth rostering in 12-team leagues and deeper, particularly for managers holding Williams, ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Trending Toward Questionable Status, With Hope for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:58 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) aggravated his existing injury near his left shoulder on a botched reverse against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, getting tackled for a 12-yard loss. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported that Waddle's availability will depend on his practice participation ahead of Week 8, and Denver has not yet issued an official game designation. Even if cleared, he carries additional fantasy risk after failing to exceed 48 receiving yards in any of his five games since Week 2. He is expected to be listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Mike Klis of 9News, but there remains hope he will play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Klis
Jonathan Taylor Has Not Asked Out of Indianapolis
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:50 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor remains the centerpiece of the Colts' rushing attack, recording 587 yards and eight touchdowns on 140 carries through seven games, and he has not requested a trade, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, according to Mike Chappell. The clarification comes after Indianapolis traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Tuesday, following the Week 7 firing of general manager Chris Ballard. Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Taylor, although ESPN's Adam Schefter indicated Tuesday that Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon prefers to keep him. Nelson's departure still represents a significant change to the offensive line supporting his workload. The 27-year-old signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August that keeps him under contract through 2028, giving Indianapolis little contractual urgency to move him before the November 10 trade deadline.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Chappell
Savion Williams Has Quietly Locked In 40 Snaps a Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:42 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams has played 40 offensive snaps in each of his two games since returning from injured reserve, with his snap share increasing from 53% to 60%. He caught all three targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions and added four rushing yards on two carries, for two-game totals of seven receptions, 79 yards and 13 rushing yards that show versatility in Green Bay's offense. His role could grow Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers if Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is unable to play, as he was listed as a non-participant on Green Bay's estimated injury reports Monday and Tuesday, putting his Week 8 availability in question. Williams is worth a speculative stash in leagues with at least 14 teams, with his streaming appeal depending on Golden's availability. Golden commanded 12 targets against the Lions, although Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft would likely remain the primary receiving options if he sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Hasn't Cracked 30 Yards in Five Straight Games
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:31 AM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has one of his strongest reasons to stay rostered in Lamar Jackson's potential Week 8 return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expecting the quarterback back against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews has failed to reach 30 receiving yards in five consecutive games, and the slump began before Jackson suffered his ankle injury in Week 4. He is expendable in 10-team leagues when a better tight end is available, and managers in standard 12-team formats should consider benching him another week before deciding, though he remains worth holding in deeper leagues and tight-end-premium formats. Andrews caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, for season totals of 26 receptions, 204 yards and one touchdown. His playing time declined to 38 offensive snaps (57%), down from 72% against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, and he averaged six targets over his first five games but has received just seven across his past two appearances.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Wan'Dale Robinson Gets Outsnapped as Tennessee's Rotation Shifts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 11:15 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson logged 38 offensive snaps (60%) in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns while Carnell Tate and Elic Ayomanor each played 56 snaps and drew seven targets. Robinson can be dropped in 10-team leagues and is expendable in most 12-team formats, particularly outside full PPR, while managers in 14-team PPR leagues can retain him as receiving depth, although Tennessee's Week 9 bye makes that decision less appealing. He also failed to capitalize on Calvin Ridley's (hip) absence in the loss, catching four of six targets for just seven yards. His snap share has fallen from 75% in Week 5, and he has converted 13 targets into just seven receptions for 29 yards over his past two appearances. His 43 targets through seven games suggest he remains involved in the offense, but those opportunities have yielded only 205 yards at 7.1 yards per reception.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller