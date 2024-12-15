Diontae Johnson Expected To Return To Team On Monday
3 weeks agoBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who is suspended for the Week 15 game against the New York Giants due to conduct detrimental to the team, is expected to return to the team's facilities on Monday. Johnson refused to go into the game in the Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles because of his unhappiness with his role in the offense, but the hope is that he'll find his way back into the good graces of the team down the stretch and into the postseason. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Carolina Panthers at the trade deadline in late October, but the Ravens just haven't found a way to implement him into their offense since, as he has just one catch on five targets for six yards in his four games played. Johnson is expected to remain with the team, but for fantasy purposes, he belongs on the waiver wire for the rest of the year.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garofolo
