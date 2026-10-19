Oct 19, 2026, 5:06 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) will not practice this week, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Garrett played in the season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia but then landed on Injured Reserve. He will now miss six straight games with his knee injury and will not suit up this Sunday in Week 7 to face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Garrett's next chance to make his return for a struggling Rams team will be on Sunday, Nov. 1, at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 30-year-old's knee was not feeling right after debuting in Week 1, so he had surgery, which is why he is currently on IR. Garrett will need to return to practice with the Rams next week to have any chance of facing the winless Chargers. When healthy, Garrett is one of the top pass-rushers in the league. In his final season with the Cleveland Browns in 2025, Garrett was unstoppable, breaking the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks while adding 60 tackles (43 solo), a league-high 33 tackles for loss, 39 QB hits, and three forced fumbles in 17 starts. Getting both Garrett and Aaron Donald on the field together in 2026 has to be a priority for L.A.'s defensive unit.