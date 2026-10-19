Hunter Henry Becoming Reliable Red-Zone Weapon for Patriots
Oct 19, 2026, 6:34 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry could be the perfect solution off the waiver wire for fantasy managers struggling with bye weeks going into Week 7 of the 2026 season. Henry caught four of his five targets for 48 yards and his second touchdown in as many weeks in the 26-19 win over the division-rival New York Jets in Week 6 on Sunday, with his score in the fourth quarter proving to be the difference in the game. The 31-year-old veteran and former second-round pick from Arkansas has found the end zone in each of the last two games after going scoreless in the first four contests of 2026. The Patriots' offense has looked better during their three-game winning streak, and receiver A.J. Brown's return from Injured Reserve should open up more space for Henry to operate underneath, especially in the red zone, where he is a big-bodied target for quarterback Drake Maye. Henry has become more attractive in fantasy after scoring in each of the last two weeks, but he should still be considered more of a touchdown/dependent high-end TE2. He is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues and could have a big game this Thursday night on the road against the Chicago Bears to get Week 7 kicked off.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
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Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane Should be a Popular Waiver-Wire Addition
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 6:23 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane returned from Injured Reserve in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns and was productive in just his second NFL game while playing 54% of the offensive snaps, which ranked third among Baltimore's receiving corps behind Zay Flowers and Devontez Walker. Lane did not go off by any means in his first game back from a wrist injury, but he was involved, catching four of his five targets for 40 yards. Only Flowers had more targets (11) from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in the three-point loss to Cleveland. The 22-year-old third-rounder from USC went down with a wrist injury in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts. Lane was a standout during training camp and the preseason and built strong chemistry with both Huntley and starting QB Lamar Jackson, giving the young pass-catcher intriguing fantasy upside. There is a clear path for Lane to take over WR2 duties from Rashod Bateman (shoulder) as the season wears on. Lane will have even more upside once Jackson returns from his ankle injury. He is only rostered in 12% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Blake Grupe Dealing With Torn ACL
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 6:15 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Blake Grupe (knee) suffered a torn ACL in the Week 6 upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and is out for the rest of the year, according to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. The 27-year-old was making his debut with the Rams on Sunday before injuring himself while trying to make a tackle on a special teams kickoff. He was officially placed on Injured Reserve on Monday, so the Rams will have to find their third kicker of the year after starting the season with Harrison Mevis. The Rams signed Grupe off the New York Jets' practice squad after cutting Mevis last week. Before tearing his ACL against Arizona, Grupe made a 44-yard field goal on what will end up being his only kicking attempt of the season. Expect the Rams to work out kickers on Tuesday and decide on an option shortly thereafter as they head into a Week 7 road matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders. It remains to be seen if Grupe will be fully healthy for the start of next season, but his torn ACL certainly will not help his chances of signing with a new team in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Greg Beacham
Jaylin Noel Firmly on the Waiver Radar Following 100-Yard Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 6:07 PM ETHouston Texans second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel has stepped up in the last three weeks as the team's WR2 behind Nico Collins with Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the entire season. Noel had his best game of the season in Sunday's 34-31 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, catching all four of his targets for a team-high 107 yards and his second straight week with a touchdown. The 24-year-old former third-rounder from Iowa State now has 12 catches on 12 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the last three games and is on the rise as a waiver-wire candidate. The one downside to Noel's recent resurgence in the Texans' offense is that they just traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. and appear to be getting Tank Dell (knee) back in Week 7 against the New York Giants for the first time since the 2024 season. Still, Houston's offense is on the rise, and Noel has built strong chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, so he could remain firmly involved in the WR pecking order. Noel is currently rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Josh Jacobs Officially Activated From Exempt List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 5:43 PM ETThe NFL officially activated Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs will get in a full week of practice as he returns to the team, but the Packers have not decided yet whether he will be available to play in Week 7 on Sunday against the division-rival Detroit Lions. The NFL was expected to activate the 28-year-old to begin this week, but fantasy managers should not consider him a lock yet to make his season debut against Detroit. Jacobs won't count against the active roster for another week, which lessens the demand to bring him back right away after just one week of practice. The veteran running back did not play in the first six weeks of the season due to off-the-field issues involving the league's personal-conduct policy. A suspension from the NFL is a possibility, but the good news for Jacobs' fantasy managers is that his time spent on the exempt list in the first six weeks could count towards any future suspension the league hands down. If Jacobs makes his debut in Week 7, he could face snap-count limitations, making him a much riskier starting RB. The three-time Pro Bowler and former first-rounder has four 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his seven NFL seasons, and he has a whopping 28 rushing touchdowns in his two years in Green Bay.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Myles Garrett Will Not Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 5:06 PM ETLos Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) will not practice this week, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Garrett played in the season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia but then landed on Injured Reserve. He will now miss six straight games with his knee injury and will not suit up this Sunday in Week 7 to face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Garrett's next chance to make his return for a struggling Rams team will be on Sunday, Nov. 1, at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 30-year-old's knee was not feeling right after debuting in Week 1, so he had surgery, which is why he is currently on IR. Garrett will need to return to practice with the Rams next week to have any chance of facing the winless Chargers. When healthy, Garrett is one of the top pass-rushers in the league. In his final season with the Cleveland Browns in 2025, Garrett was unstoppable, breaking the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks while adding 60 tackles (43 solo), a league-high 33 tackles for loss, 39 QB hits, and three forced fumbles in 17 starts. Getting both Garrett and Aaron Donald on the field together in 2026 has to be a priority for L.A.'s defensive unit.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Davante Adams Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 5:00 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) has suffered a ruptured hamstring and is expected to miss six to 10 weeks, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. It's a crushing blow for the Rams, who will now be without their number two wideout for a significant stretch of the remainder of the 2026 season. Across six games before the injury, Adams recorded 30 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns on 49 targets. Without him, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua could be in line for a truly monstrous target share. However, removing Adams' downfield presence could shift defensive coverage even more heavily toward Nacua. Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield now becomes a potential waiver wire target for fantasy managers, while tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson could see increased roles as well. Once he returns from Injured Reserve, Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) could be the biggest beneficiary of the Adams injury.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Christian Kirk Won't Return for Monday Night Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 4:58 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers did not activate veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) from Injured Reserve, and he will not play in the Monday night game against the visiting Washington Commanders, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Kirk was trending towards being activated to make his 2026 season debut to close out Week 6 action, but it is not happening. Meanwhile, there is momentum for veteran Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) to play despite the fact that he did not practice all of last week. If Kirk can return to a full practice at some point this week, he could be lined up to come off IR to make his season debut in Week 7 this Sunday against the hosting Atlanta Falcons. Considering that Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) could miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, Kirk could have a substantial role behind Evans in the Niners' passing attack immediately. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should consider adding the former 1,000-yard receiver off waivers this week. Kirk is rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 4:45 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, and there is "lots of optimism" that he will be able to play in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Mason has been sidelined since fracturing his thumb in Week 1, but it appears he is on the doorstep of a return to the field. The 27-year-old recorded 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 before getting injured, and he tallied 758 rushing yards and six scores across 16 games with Minnesota in 2025. Upon his return, Mason will likely split carries with veteran back Aaron Jones Sr. Mason has typically not seen much involvement in his team's passing game throughout his career, which limits his fantasy upside. However, he profiles as the more physical of the two Vikings backs and could emerge as the preferred option on early downs and near the goal line. Once healthy, Mason profiles as a borderline top-24 running back with significant upside should Jones Sr. suffer an injury at any point.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Kevin Seifert
Omar Cooper Jr. Emerging as a Priority Waiver-Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 4:37 PM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had the start of his NFL career delayed after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that led to him being placed on Injured Reserve. However, the 22-year-old returned from IR with a bang in Week 6, recording six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Cooper Jr. nearly had a second touchdown as well, if not for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on fellow Jets wide receiver Tim Patrick that negated the score. The Jets could get back wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) from a finger injury in Week 7, which could impact Cooper Jr.'s playing time. Still, the rookie wideout looks to have an opportunity to establish himself as the WR2 in New York alongside star Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Where available, Cooper Jr. profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 4:28 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that running back Josh Jacobs is "in a pretty good spot" and will practice this upcoming week, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. However, Schneidman also notes that LaFleur said it's "TBD" whether Jacobs can play without being fully ramped up and could see a limited workload if he's able to play in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Jacobs has yet to play in 2026 due to an offseason arrest, which led to him being placed on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List. However, Jacobs is eligible to come off the list as of Monday and will now return to Green Bay. Jacobs has been the Packers' workhorse when available, recording nearly 2,900 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns on over 600 touches since the start of 2024. His workload concerns make him a somewhat risky start in Week 7, but he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers once he's fully back in the swing of things.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Micah Parsons Won't Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 4:25 PM ETGreen Bay Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) will not return to practice this week, according to Andy Herman. The Packers continue to play it slow with Parsons, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his knee in late December last year in his first year with the team. Herman's best guess is that Parsons will make his season debut in 2026 on Thanksgiving Eve against the Los Angeles Rams. The 27-year-old had his sights set on facing his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday night in Week 6, but that did not end up happening. Fantasy managers who have been stashing the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro this year must remain patient. Parsons was on his way to a career year with the Packers in 2025 before his left-knee injury, as he had 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in his 14 games a year ago. He still has the potential to be a game-wrecker for Green Bay's defense later this year if he comes back 100%.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Andy Herman
Romeo Doubs Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 4:18 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is being placed on Injured Reserve due to the shoulder injury he suffered during New England's Week 6 win over the New York Jets, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The 26-year-old will now be sidelined for at least the Patriots' next four games, which run through Week 10. Across six games so far this season, Doubs recorded 14 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets. New England got superstar wideout A.J. Brown back from the IR in Week 6, which briefly bumped Doubs back into the team's WR2 role. With Doubs sidelined, Brown could see an even larger target share than usual. Patriots wide receivers DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III could all see increased usage as well.--Will Brady
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Sean Mannion Will Continue to Call Plays for Eagles Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 4:15 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will continue to call plays, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Sirianni said that "everything's on the table" when it comes to fixing the offense, but the play-caller/coaches is/are not changing. The Eagles were hoping that the move to Mannion as the offensive coordinator would spark an improvement in an offense that constantly stalled last year. There has not been a notable improvement so far through six weeks in 2026, but there is not much that Mannion can do now with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts out for the rest of the season with blood clots. In addition to Hurts' medical condition, the Eagles have been without star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) for the last two games and are down to Dameon Pierce as the starting RB. Under Mannion this year, the Eagles have the third-fewest total yards per game (255.5) and have scored the fourth-fewest points per game (17.7). Things do not figure to get much better until at least Barkley returns to Philly's backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 4:11 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is being placed on Injured Reserve due to a groin issue, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Croskey-Merritt was already ruled out for Washington's Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football and will now miss at least through Week 10. Across five games in 2026, the 25-year-old had recorded 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns while splitting backfield work with veteran Commanders back Rachaad White. Croskey-Merritt's lack of pass-game involvement limited his fantasy upside, but he was largely Washington's preferred option on early downs. With Croskey-Merritt sidelined, Washington's backfield now looks like a true committee between White, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols, whom the team activated from the Injured Reserve on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Kendrick Bourne Earning Targets in Arizona's Revamped Receiving Corps
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 4:10 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has taken on a bigger role since Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade to Houston, which makes him another potential PPR option on the waiver wire. Harrison was held out of Arizona's Week 5 game while the trade was pending, and Bourne has made the most of the two games without him, posting 10 receptions for 117 yards on 16 targets. The 31-year-old followed a 70-yard game against Detroit by catching five of eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. His eight targets were one more than Michael Wilson saw, though Wilson and tight end Trey McBride are still prominent pieces of Arizona's passing attack. Bourne hasn't scored a touchdown this season, which limits his immediate ceiling, but his expanded slot role gives him a clearer path to steady involvement. Rostered in just 19% of Yahoo leagues, he's worth adding in 12-team PPR formats and deeper as a bench receiver with occasional flex appeal. Arizona hosts Denver in Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 4:08 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring), who was listed as questionable for Week 6, is trending towards playing on Monday night against the hosting San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Diggs was unable to suit up in last week's tie to the division-rival New York Giants, but he appears to be trending in the right direction to make his return on Monday night in primetime in the Bay Area after ending the week with back-to-back limited practices. Fantasy managers should have played it safe and kept Diggs sidelined this week with a Monday night game. If he is officially active, it will be bad news for Terry McLaurin and rookie Antonio Williams in Washington's passing game. The 32-year-old Diggs has caught 18 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns in four games so far in his first season in D.C., and if he returns on Monday, it will be the first time that he and McLaurin have worked with quarterback Jayden Daniels since Week 2, when Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Blake Grupe Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 4:01 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Blake Grupe (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, after getting hurt in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Grupe made a 44-yard field goal on his first attempt with Los Angeles before injuring his knee while tackling returner Devin Duvernay on the ensuing kickoff. The 27-year-old had joined the Rams just last week after Harrison Mevis was released, but his debut lasted only one quarter. Without Grupe, Los Angeles failed on a two-point conversion attempt in the second quarter, then punter Ethan Evans kicked an extra point late in the fourth with backup quarterback Stetson Bennett IV serving as the holder. Grupe will miss at least four games, leaving the Rams searching for another kicker after consecutive weeks of special teams problems.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Tank Dell Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:52 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is expected to make his 2026 season debut Sunday against the New York Giants. According to Aaron Wilson, head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Monday that Dell is expected to play, saying, "We'll see Tank out there Sunday vs. the Giants. Very excited to see him back." Dell hasn't played in a regular-season game since suffering a severe knee injury against Kansas City in December 2024, which required multiple surgeries and kept him sidelined throughout 2025. The 26-year-old returned to practice earlier this month and logged consecutive full sessions last Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Houston's Week 6 victory over Jacksonville. His return comes with more competition for targets, especially after the acquisition of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaylin Noel's 107-yard performance against the Jaguars. Dell is worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues, but his initial snap count and involvement will show how quickly he can regain a significant offensive role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
49ers Optimistic That Mike Evans Will Play on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 19, 2026, 3:45 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers want to see how veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) looks during pre-game workouts, but they are optimistic that he will play to close out Week 6 action against the Washington Commanders, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. "My guess is we will see Mike Evans," Schefter said. Evans has been playing through fractured ribs ever since Week 3, and he came out of last week's big divisional win over the Seattle Seahawks with some Achilles soreness. The future Hall of Famer did not practice all week, but he is trending in the right direction as a game-time decision. That should be music to fantasy managers' ears who rolled the dice and left Evans in their starting lineup despite his multiple injuries. Despite consistently being on the injury report since training camp, Evans has not missed a game in his first year with the 49ers and has been productive with 24 receptions, 326 yards, and three touchdowns. The 49ers could also get veteran slot man Christian Kirk (calf) back from Injured Reserve for the first time this season on Monday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Rico Dowdle Remains Part of Steelers' Two-Back Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 19, 2026, 3:40 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle remains firmly in the team's offensive plans, with head coach Mike McCarthy stressing the importance of getting both Dowdle and Jaylen Warren involved. Asked about using the two backs on the field together, McCarthy told Brian Batko, "We really like both running backs a lot, and they need to touch the ball." Dowdle returned from a three-game absence in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay, rushing seven times for 40 yards and catching three passes for nine yards. Warren handled 14 carries for 50 yards and added two receptions for 28 yards, holding his spot as Pittsburgh's featured back. Two-back formations give Dowdle a way to stay involved alongside Warren, though Sunday's 16-to-10 touch advantage backs up the existing hierarchy. Dowdle has some appeal as backfield depth in deeper fantasy leagues, but McCarthy's comments don't necessarily point to a more even split of touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brian Batko