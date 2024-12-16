David Montgomery Dealing With Torn MCL, Could Be Done For The Year
3 weeks agoUpdating a previous report, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) suffered a torn MCL in the Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and could miss the rest of the season, including the playoffs, according to sources. Montgomery is undergoing further testing on Monday and will also receive a second opinion to confirm the injury, but the Lions and fantasy managers are looking at not having Monty the rest of the way. At least in fantasy leagues, which typically end with the championship in Week 17, Montgomery won't be available for the rest of the year. It makes sense now why the 27-year-old only had five carries for four yards in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, adding four catches for 31 yards. Jahmyr Gibbs should now see the lion's share of touches in Detroit's backfield moving forward, with Craig Reynolds spelling him when needed.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
