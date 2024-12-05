CeeDee Lamb To Be Limited On Thursday
21 hours agoDallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) will be limited in practice on Thursday because his shoulder is still bothering him. Lamb was held out of the team's unofficial walkthrough practice on Wednesday but will upgrade to limited for the first official practice of the week as the Cowboys prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Week 14. The 25-year-old aggravated his shoulder injury in the Thanksgiving Day win over the division-rival New York Giants and finished with a disappointing 39 yards on only two receptions. It doesn't seem like Lamb is in much danger of missing Monday night's contest, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status over the next two days. If Lamb is available in Week 14, he'll be a must-start against one of the worst defenses in the league.
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
