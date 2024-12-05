Cedric Tillman Out Again On Thursday
21 hours agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) missed another practice on Thursday and is trending toward missing a second straight game in Week 14 against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tillman suffered the concussion in the Week 12 upset win over the Steelers on Thursday night and was inactive for the Monday night loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The 24-year-old still has two days to make progress through the league's concussion protocol, but the fact that he's still not practicing at all this late in the week isn't a good sign for his availability this weekend. With Tillman out on Monday against a good Denver defense, receivers Jerry Jeudy (over 200 yards) and Elijah Moore (over 100 yards) and tight end David Njoku (two touchdowns) all went off. An encore for the Browns offense will be tough against Pittsburgh, but all three will have more upside if Tillman is out again.
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak