Calvin Austin III In The Concussion Protocol
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (concussion) is in the league's concussion protocol after suffering a concussion in the Week 13 win over the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Austin is now up in the air to be available to play in Week 14 when the team takes on the division-rival Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old scored for the second straight week on Sunday against the Bengals before suffering his head injury, finishing with two catches for 29 yards. The previous week, he caught all three of his targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Cleveland. If he's cleared by an independent neurologist later this week to play on Sunday, Austin will be a boom/bust WR4/flex, at best, for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. If Austin is out in Week 14, it will open up more snaps for Van Jefferson as the WR2 behind George Pickens in Pittsburgh.
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
