Broncos Waive Josh Reynolds On Tuesday
3 days agoThe Denver Broncos waived wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hand) on Tuesday as they head into their bye week, according to the team. Reynolds has been on Injured Reserve since Week 5 and had his 21-day practice window opened ahead of the team's Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He has been practicing over the last three weeks and looked ready to return from his hand injury, but now he'll be on the open market and will be looking to latch on with another team with the 2024 campaign in the home stretch. Before his injury, Reynolds caught 12 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in five games in Denver, back when rookie quarterback Bo Nix was struggling to move the offense consistently. With Reynolds now out of the picture for the rest of the year, it's good news for rookies Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. and Lil'Jordan Humphrey behind WR1 Courtland Sutton.
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla