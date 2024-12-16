Broncos Defense Comes Up Big Again With Pick-Six, Four Turnovers
3 weeks agoThe Denver Broncos defense/special teams unit showed why they are a top-five fantasy unit in the Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Empower Field. After letting the Colts drive down on their opening possession in the first quarter to score a touchdown, Denver's D stiffened and finished with another impressive showing thanks to four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries), two sacks and another pick-six in the 31-13 win. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor gift-wrapped one of the fumbles by letting go of the ball before crossing the goal line while celebrating. Linebacker Nik Bonitto jumped a trick play to pick off receiver Adonai Mitchell for his second straight game with a pick-six. The Broncos' defense is riding high as a top-five unit, but they'll have a less-than-ideal matchup in Week 16 against a Chargers offense that has taken care of the football all year.
Source: ESPN.com
