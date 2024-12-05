Blue Jays Meet With Corbin Burnes
20 hours agoThe Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have had an in-person meeting with free-agent right-hander Corbin Burnes. The Blue Jays are also in on free-agent outfielder superstar Juan Soto and are looking to make a big splash in free agency yet again this offseason after another disappointing season that finished without a postseason berth. Burnes, 30, is at the top of the free-agent pitching market and turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Baltimore Orioles, so any team that signs him will be forced to give up draft picks. In 32 starts in his first and potentially only season in Baltimore, Burnes was outstanding, posting a 2.92 ERA, which was seventh-lowest among qualified starters in 2024. Despite being on the wrong side of 30 and with his strikeout rate dropping slightly, Burnes is going to be paid long term like the fantasy ace that he is.
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi