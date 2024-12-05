Alexander Mattison Stays Limited In Thursday's Practice
17 hours agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) was listed as limited for the second consecutive day in practice on Thursday. Meanwhile, fellow RB Zamir White (quadriceps) missed practice again and looks likely to miss his third straight game. Ameer Abdullah, who has been the Raiders' lead back the last two games with both Mattison and White unavailable, was added to the Week 14 injury report with a foot injury but practiced in full. It's looking like Mattison has a decent shot at returning against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, while White is facing an uphill battle. The 26-year-old Mattison took over lead-back duties from the struggling White earlier this season, but even if Mattison returns this weekend, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him share more work with both Abdullah and rookie Sincere McCormick, who has averaged almost six yards per carry the last two weeks.
Source: FOX 5 Vegas - Kevin Bolinger
Source: FOX 5 Vegas - Kevin Bolinger