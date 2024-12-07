Aidan O'Connell Cleared From Illness, Will Start Against Buccaneers
4 days agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (illness) missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but he returned to a full practice on Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. In his first start since returning from a fractured thumb, O'Connell surprised in the Week 13 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. While we aren't saying that O'Connell is on the QB1 map, he does have an exploitable matchup on his hands on the road this weekend. The Buccaneers defense has allowed the third-most passing yards per game this year and the most fantasy points to the position on a weekly basis in 12 games this year. His top wideout, Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is questionable but is expected to play. Consider O'Connell a low-end QB2 with upside this weekend in fantasy.
Source: ESPN.com - Paul Gutierrez
Source: ESPN.com - Paul Gutierrez