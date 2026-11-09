NHL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand Ahead of Week 7? (2026)

November 9, 2026

Andy's NHL power rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 7 of the 2026-2027 season. Where does each NHL team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

Another week of NHL action is in the books, which means it's time to update our power rankings. While there wasn't a major trade this week like there has been throughout much of October, the top contenders are starting to pull away from the bottom half of our rankings.

Below, we will look at each of the 32 teams' previous weekly production and highlight some of the storylines across the league.

Where did we go wrong? Let's dive in!

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No. 32 - Vancouver Canucks

Rankings Last Week - 32

To little surprise, the Vancouver Canucks remain in the basement of our power rankings. The Canucks played a three-game slate in Week 6 and lost all three in regulation. They began the week with a 5-4 loss to the Ducks before traveling to Western Canada, where they fell to the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver enters Week 7 with a league-low seven points. They have now won just one game in their last 10 contests and carry a tough -32 goal differential.

No. 31 - Chicago Blackhawks

Rankings Last Week - 31

The Chicago Blackhawks remain in the No. 31 spot. The Hawks had a four-game slate in Week 6 but had a gauntlet of matchups and took four straight regular-season losses. The Hawks faced many of the top teams in the sport, including the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Colorado Avalanche.

Their worst loss came on Saturday to the Canes (9-2). Chicago enters Week 7 with a 4-13-1 record and, like Vancouver, has won only one game in their last 10.

No. 30 - Philadelphia Flyers

Rankings Last Week - 26

The Flyers ended last weekend with an impressive victory over the Mammoth and have slowly begun to turn the corner. However, they regressed in Week 6, dropping all three games and managing only one point (on Sunday in their loss to the Flames).

They lost regulation games to the Rangers and Wild by a combined 7-4 score. Philadelphia has stumbled to a 4-10-4 record, but their 4-5-1 record in their last 10 suggests they have made progress. They will open Week 7 on Monday in Vancouver.

No. 29 - Los Angeles Kings

Rankings Last Week - 30

The Kings continued their home stand in Week 6 with a short two-game slate. They opened Week 6 with a dominant 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. In this contest, Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin both scored four points. However, they were unable to build on that win as they fell to the surging Penguins on Saturday night.

This brought Los Angeles to a 5-8-2 record. While they have only earned 12 points, their -7 GD suggests better days could be ahead, as that places them towards the middle of the pack.

No. 28 - Pittsburgh Penguins

Rankings Last Week - 25

The Penguins continued to dip in our rankings. Pittsburgh had a busy four-game slate and managed to pick up only two points out of their eight possible. They began the week with regular-season losses to two of the league's top teams (the Golden Knights and Bruins) before embarking on a Western trip.

They took down the Kings on Saturday but fell back into the loss column again to the Ducks on Sunday. Pittsburgh now holds a 3-6-1 in their last 10 and sit just one point above the Flyers in the basement of the East.

No. 27 - Columbus Blue Jackets

Rankings Last Week - 29

The Blue Jackets entered the week on a two-game skid but began to find their footing in Week 6. They began the week earning four points over their first two games, taking the Colorado Avalanche down in regulation (7-2) and the Dallas Stars (2-1) in a shootout. However, the Sabres snapped their streak 5-2 on Friday.

While they still sit at 7-8 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, veteran Cam Talbot has begun to lead their resurgence. Talbot has won each of his last four starts while holding a 1.69 GAA and a .942% SV%.

No. 26 - San Jose Sharks

Rankings Last Week - 24

The Sharks took a major step back in Week 6. Despite having an exciting young core, this team appears headed toward another disappointing season. Over a four-game stretch, the Sharks dropped all possible eight points, falling to four Western Conference teams in regulation by a combined 17-6 score.

San Jose is now riding a five-game losing streak and has posted a rough 3-7 record in their last 10 games.

No. 25 - Detroit Red Wings

Rankings Last Week - 21

Detroit opened the week with an impressive 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers but was unable to carry this momentum. Over the final three games of the slate, the Wings took three straight regulation losses to the Lightning, Golden Knights, and Avalanche by a combined 10-3 score.

They remain one of the most inconsistent teams in the NHL, with a 7-8-3 record and a 4-5-1 record in their last 10. A name to watch is second-year forward Emmitt Finnie, who has tallied 11 points through 18 games (seven goals).

No. 24 - St. Louis Blues

Rankings Last Week - 19

After moving up in our rankings last week, the Blues faced some regression in Week 6. Over their three-game slate, the Blues dropped all three contests (two in regulation) and quickly saw their improvement wiped away in the standings. They now hold a 4-5-1 record in their last 10 games and an overall 7-8-2 record.

The Blues will return home top in Week 7 to host the Red Wings on Tuesday night. Since going point-less in each of his first four games, Robert Thomas has tallied 12 points over his last 13 games.

No. 23 - Winnipeg Jets

Rankings Last Week - 28

The Jets took a major tumble in last week's rankings but enjoyed a much-improved showing in Week 6. After losing each of their last nine games (eight in regulation), the Jets swept the board in Week 7, earning all six points, with two of the victories coming in regulation. They opened the week with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Canadiens.

In their final two games, they took down the Canucks (6-2) and needed a Mark Scheifele buzzer-beater to defeat the Bolts on Sunday evening. The Jets still sit in the bottom half but are on the up after a three-game win streak.

No. 22 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Rankings Last Week - 16

The Leafs continue their inconsistent start to the season. Toronto has yet to find a middle ground in our rankings, as they continue to have inconsistent showings over the first month. This week was no different as they dropped all three of their games in regulation to the Mammoth, Canadiens, and Devils.

This came after a much-improved finish to October over the last two weeks. The Leafs went 5-5 in their last 10 and remain below average. While he has not had a dominant start to his NHL career, former first overall pick Gavin McKenna has scored four goals over his last 11 (seven points) and could be turning the corner after his slow start.

No. 21 - New York Islanders

Rankings Last Week - 18

The Islanders had a short slate in Week 6. After not taking the ice since last Saturday (in all of the Oilers), they returned to the rink on Thursday night to host the Carolina Hurricanes. They would fall to the reigning champions 5-3. However, Semyon Varlamov stood on his head, stopping 34 of the 38 shots he saw.

On Saturday, they fell back in the loss column, losing to the Devils in overtime. The Islanders carry a 4-3-3 record in their last 10. They haven't been overly impressive, but they continue to stack points in the logjam of the middle of our rankings.

No. 20 - New York Rangers

Rankings Last Week - 23

After losing to the Edmonton Oilers last week, the Rangers bounced back in Week 6, going 3-0 over their three-game slate. They opened the week with a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues and stayed hot on Thursday, taking down their Metropolitan Division rivals, the Flyers (3-2).

They ended the week with a 4-3 victory in Seattle. The Blue Shirts hold a 4-5-1 record in their last 10 but are on the better side of this slump and will look to stay hot on Monday with a rematch against the Oilers.

No. 19 - Calgary Flames

Rankings Last Week - 20

The Flames remain one of the most surprising teams early on. They had a busy four-game stretch in Week 6 and did not disappoint, posting a 2-1-1 record. They began the week with a 2-01 victory over the Sharks before taking two straight losses to the Kraken (in overtime) and later the Ducks (in regulation).

They ended the week with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Flyers to bring their record to 7-9-1. They carry a strong 6-3-1 record in their last 10 and will play the final leg of a three-game home stand on Wednesday against the Rangers.

No. 18 - Washington Capitals

Rankings Last Week - 17

Washington only took the ice twice in Week 6 and posted a 1-1 record in two tough matchups. They began the week with a home tilt against the Dallas Stars and fell 6-5 in regulation. In this contest, both netminders struggled, allowing six goals on just 22 combined shots against. However, they rebounded well in their second game, taking down the Florida Panthers (4-3).

Washington carries a solid 9-6 record with a 6-4 record in their last 10 games. However, an area of concern has been netminder Logan Thompson, who holds an .888% SV% through 11 outings.

No. 17 - Nashville Predators

Rankings Last Week - 22

Nashville capped last week with an upset victory over the Lightning and continued climbing in Week 6. The Predators had a three-game slate and picked up all six points, pushing their streak to four games. They opened their week with an impressive 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes before taking down the Avalanche and Blues.

The Predators now boast an 8-4-5 record and a strong 6-2-3 record in their last 10 games of action. They will spend all of Week 7 out on the West Coast.

No. 16 - Anaheim Ducks

Rankings Last Week - 27

The Ducks needed a productive week to begin climbing out of the bottom of the Western Conference. After ending last Sunday with a victory over the Senators, they pushed their win streak to five games at the conclusion of Week 6. The Ducks began the week with a trip to Western Canada, where they took down the Canucks, Flames, and Oilers.

They ended the week back home, beating the struggling Penguins 5-2. Anaheim now holds a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games. A major reason for their turnaround has been Cutter Gauthier, who has put 13 pucks in the back of the net over his last six contests.

Cutter Gauthier is on another level! 🔥 That's now 11 goals in his last six games! https://t.co/b3gcLUxj1X — NHL (@NHL) November 9, 2026

No. 15 - Buffalo Sabres

Rankings Last Week - 15

The Sabres enjoyed a dominant effort last week, but the surge came to a screeching halt Wednesday night when they fell to the Senators (2-1) on their home ice. However, they got back in the win column on Friday night (5-2) over the Blue Jackets, thanks to a three-point night from breakout blue-liner Owen O'Power.

They ended their week on Sunday night with a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights. While the Sabres still have yet to fully hit their stride, a 5-3-2 record in their last 10 suggests they have begun to make progress.

No. 14 - Seattle Kraken

Rankings Last Week - 13

Seattle had only two games on their schedule and posted a 1-1 record. They began their week with a rematch against the Calgary Flames, who took them down to 1- 1 last week. Seattle got some revenge, picking up two points in a 2-1 overtime victory. In this contest, Joey Daccord led the way, stopping 235 of the 26 shots he saw.

In their second contest, Seattle fell 4-3 to the Rangers. While they ended the week on a loss, Seattle continues to surprise in the early going, sitting with a 9-6-1 record.

No. 13 - Utah Mammoth

Rankings Last Week - 12

Utah had a mixed bag in Week 6, posting a 1-1-1 record. They ended the week with a tough loss to the Flyers but quickly got back on track, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Canada. They continued their road trip to Montreal on Thursday, where they took a 5-4 overtime loss, before falling in regulation to the Senators.

Their hot start is now in the rearview mirror as they carry a 10-7-1 record and are tied with the Predators in the Central Division. Starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka remains a major concern, with a rough .853% SV% over his last 10 games.

No. 12 - Florida Panthers

Rankings Last Week - 10

After a quiet slate last week, the Panthers had a full schedule in Week 6, appearing in four games. The Cats struggled with inconsistency, ending the week 1-3 and taking a slight dip in our rankings. They opened the week with a loss to the Wings on Monday but took down the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Over the final two games, the Panthers fell to the Capitals and Bruins both on the road. Florida has now posted a 5-5 record in their last 10 but will face the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in hopes of snapping the skid.

No. 11 - Colorado Avalanche

Rankings Last Week - 14

The Avalanche pushed their win streak to three games to open the week, taking down the Chicago Blackhawks (5-2) on Monday night. However, they took a step back over their next two games, falling to the slumping Blue Jackets (7-2) and later the surging Predators (3-2) in overtime on Thursday.

Fortunately, they ended the week back in the win column, shutting out the Red Wings (4-0). While they have yet to recapture their stride from last season, they hold a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 and continue to slowly climb to the top of the Western Conference.

No. 10 - Ottawa Senators

Rankings Last Week - 11

After capping off last week's action with a 6-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, the Senators took care of business in an abbreviated Week 6 slate. Over two games, the Sens did their job, picking up all four possible points as they continue to emerge as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

They grabbed the week with a 2-1 victory over the Sabres before taking down the Mammoth (4-2) on Saturday night. Despite a modest +4 GD, the Senators enter Week 7 with an 11-6-1 record.

No. 9 - Dallas Stars

Rankings Last Week - 8

Dallas began the week by extending their Eastern trip, taking down the Capitals in D.C. 6-5. Star winger Jason Robertson led the way in this victory, posting a hat trick. However, they lost a shootout to the Blue Jackets on Thursday, the final day of their trip.

They returned home on Saturday, defeating the slumping San Jose Sharks (4-3). The Stars now boast a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 and have jumped into the No. 2 spot in the Central Division.

A NATURAL HAT TRICK IN ONLY 5:20?! Take a bow, Jason Robertson! 👏 https://t.co/9PPTC2N1yn — NHL (@NHL) November 4, 2026

No. 8 - Vegas Golden Knights

Rankings Last Week - 7

The Golden Knights continued their trip on the East Coast on Monday, traveling to Boston to face the heavyweight Bruins. They pushed it to a shootout but were unable to pick up the extra point. However, the Golden Knights got back on track when they took down the Penguins (3-2), Red Wings (2-1), and Sabres (4-1) to end the trip.

They will open Week 7 back home on Wednesday night when the Utah Mammoth come to town. Forward Mitch Marner has been one of the most consistent scorers this season, tallying 18 points through 16 contests and serving as the backbone of this offense.

No. 7 - Tampa Bay Lightning

Rankings Last Week - 5

The Bolts ended last week with a loss to the Predators on Halloween night but wasted little time to return to form in Week 6. Over a busy four-game slate, the Lightning picked up six points and began the week with three straight wins before falling to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

In their victories, they took down the Red Wings, Blackhawks, and Wild by a combined 12-6 score. They enter Week 7 with a 6-2-2 record over their last 10 contests, but the overarching story remains Nikita Kucherov's trade request. However, that has not affected his play, as he turned in three two-point+ efforts in all but one of his last four games.

No. 6 - New Jersey Devils

Rankings Last Week - 9

The New Jersey Devils are looking like serious contenders. They went 4-for-4 in a four-game stretch in Week 6, picking up all the points. While the option wasn't the greatest, they opened the week with a 4-3 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers. Later in the week, they took down the Blues, Islanders, and Maple Leafs.

The Devils have now won eight of their last 10 games and hold an overall 12-5 record. While the Hurricanes are the class of the Metropolitan Division, the Devils have established themselves as the clear No. 2.

No. 5 - Montreal Canadiens

Rankings Last Week - 6

Montreal surged up our rankings last week, and it looks like one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They began the week with an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets but ended the week with two straight victories, taking down the Mammoth and Maple Leafs by a combined 9-6 score.

Montreal has not lost a regular-season game in their last 10 (8-0-2 record) and remains near-perfect on the road, posting a 6-1-1 record. They will look to stay hot on Tuesday in a marquee matchup against the Wild.

No. 4 - Edmonton Oilers

Rankings Last Week - 2

The Oilers began the week with an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils (4-3) and couldn't find their footing when they fell to the Ducks (5-4) on Thursday. However, the powerhouse of the Pacific Division got back in the win column to end Week 6 with a 4-2 victory over the league's worst club, the Canucks.

Despite the modest week, Edmonton still sits at 12-3-3, trailing Minnesota for the most points in the Conference. They received a major boost to their lineup as netminder Devon Levi returned from the IR and picked up the victory over the Canucks.

No. 3 - Minnesota Wild

Rankings Last Week - 4

Minnesota was riding a five-game point streak entering Week 6 and pushed it to six games on Tuesday night when they marched into Philadelphia and took down the Flyers (4-2). They would pick up another dominating victory on Friday, this time against the struggling Sharks (4-1).

While they didn't end the week with a win, they continued to stack points, falling to the Bolts in overtime. The Wild sit with the second-most points in the Western Conference and a sharp 6-1-3 record in their last 10.

No. 2 - Boston Bruins

Rankings Last Week - 3

Boston is emerging as the clear No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins swept the board in dominating fashion this week, picking up all six possible points over their three-game slate. Their first victory came in a shootout when they took down the Golden Knights (3-2) on Monday, but they didn't need the extra frame in their other two games.

On Thursday, they embarrassed the Penguins and then took down the Panthers 4-1. Boston holds a dominant +27 GD and has lost just two games in regulation over their last 10.

No. 1 - Carolina Hurricanes

Rankings Last Week - 1

The No. 1 team opened the week with a surprising loss to the red-hot Nashville Predators on Tuesday night but wasted little time finding their footing. They would end the week with two straight victories, taking down the Islanders and Blackhawks by a commanding 14-5 combined score.

The Hurricanes now sit as the only team in the entire NHL to have hit the 30-point mark and boast a dominant +33 GD. Once again, they remain the clear favorite to lift the cup in the early summer.