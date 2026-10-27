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NHL Best Bets: Top Player Props & Novig Market Picks (Tuesday, 10/27/26)

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Tage Thompson - NHL DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Hockey

Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday, 10/27/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

We went 2-for-4 on Thursday and are aiming to return to the win column tonight. The 11-game slate offers several promising matchups, while others are best avoided. I have identified a few strong opportunities for this evening.

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, here are some of the top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday's games.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 11:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Anaheim Ducks (-1.5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (45%)

Normally, I avoid backing teams in their first home game after a long road trip, especially when a West Coast squad returns from the East. But the Ducks, desperate after a 1-3 road swing, have the perfect opponent in Vancouver.

The Canucks have stumbled out of the gate in spectacularly bad fashion. We all expected them to struggle, but this is a new low: they've allowed at least 3 goals in every road game and have scored no more than 2 themselves.

Meanwhile, the Ducks' home offence looks unlucky, with just 0.67 goals for per 60 minutes but an expected rate of nearly 3. This matchup screams positive regression is coming—or else Joe Quenneville's job is on the line. There is no middle ground here, LOL.

Boston Bruins (Moneyline) at Carolina Hurricanes (38%) 

Continuing with teams playing their first home game after a long road trip, the red-hot Bruins are coming to Raleigh to take on the defending Cup champs, who are fresh off a 5-game-in-7-days western road trip where they went 3-2.

This is one of the few times you’ll see me pick against Carolina. The Bruins’ road stats are solid, and they’re 4-2 in six road games so far, so this will be a great measuring-stick game to see if their start is legit or if they maybe took advantage of a "softer schedule" to start the season.

Feel free to pivot to the Bruins +1.5 in this game as well, in order to maximize your return on investment.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get A FULL YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Tage Thompson (BOS) Anytime Goal (40%) at San Jose Sharks

I have Thompson as my fourth overall player for tonight's DFS slate, and that is not really a surprise against a Sharks team that has given up at least 3 goals in 6 of its last 7 games.

Their goaltending has been shaky so far, with Askarov, who is supposed to be the future, off to a tough start; his save percentage is only .882, and his goals-saved-above-expected is -0.9. His save percentage on high-danger shots is among the league's worst at 0.702, which is exactly where Thompson should find himself tonight.

Thompson is among the league leaders in shots with 46 but has only 5 goals to his name so far; this is a perfect spot for him to score goal number 6, and maybe 7, wink, wink.

Seth Jones (FLA) OVER 0.5 Assists at Winnipeg Jets (45%)

Assists, or as we call them at Rotoballer, "Apples," are an interesting prop bet for NHL fans.

Chasing defensemen who can snag us an "Apple" has become my latest obsession, and it fits perfectly with DFS strategy.

Let's see if we can keep rolling here tonight with Seth Jones of the Florida Panthers.

One of the keys to this prop is finding defensemen who not only shoot the puck but are also on the top power play unit for their team, and Jones checks both boxes for us here tonight; he has 11 "apples" in his last seven games, along with 21 shots in those seven games.

Winnipeg also allows the 5th most shots to defensemen in the NHL. The other aspect of picking defensemen that I haven't mentioned yet is Ice time, as we all know Ice time leads to opportunity, and Jones routinely plays more than 23 minutes per game.

 

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

 

NHL Prop Parlay

Here’s tonight’s parlay with the plays I like for tonight’s slate; as always, mix and match to see what works for you.

If every leg hits, we are going to 28.5x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

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