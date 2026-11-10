November 10, 2026

Koby Hanson provides his favorite players to target with prop bets tonight (Tuesday, 11/10) in DraftKings King of the Court contest. Turn five bucks into a big payout by finding the right player to bet on every week this season!

Finally, a King Of The Court slate without Luka Doncic! We also don't have to worry about Victor Wembanyama either, who is having an incredible start to his season as well. It's nice to see the bets get spread out a little more, which gives us a chance to focus on more options around the league rather than the chalk option just taking the cake like he did multiple times last year and already once this year. We didn't have KOTC last week due to Election Day, which tells me this is going to be a Tuesday promo every week. Hopefully we can get off to a great start and smack one here.

With plenty of options, I'll narrow it down to five spots, including two of the more popular options on the slate, plus a few pivots I'm considering. If you are looking for any other bets or DFS help, make sure to check out the RotoBaller Premium Discord where I and other writers will be in there chatting about the upcoming slate and any updates that might pop up along the way!

In this article, I will provide my favorite picks for the DraftKings King of the Court contest on Tuesday, November 10th. And don't forget to grab a RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

How King of the Court Works

King of the Court has quickly become very popular amongst DraftKings users. It involves picking who you believe will be the player with the highest PRA (Points/Rebounds/Assists) total for the night. You don't even have to win the prop bet to win the KOTC! You simply have to make a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the player who finishes as the leader in PRA.

There are a few ways to go about it; a lot of people will take the chalk and take the small bonus bets they get with it (since you have to split the pot with hundreds of thousands of other bettors). Or if you are like me, you like to get a little different, and that can lead to some big payouts!

I hit a few of these last season, including the game where Bam Adebayo went for 83 points! That led to me landing over 1k in bonus bets!

DraftKings King of the Court Picks: The Chalk

All odds are current as of 7:00 AM and courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 42.5 Points and Assists (-122)

This is our replacement for Luka this week. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this year, even though the Heat haven't been the powerhouse most thought they would be so far.

Tonight, they get a decent matchup against a pretty poor Utah Jazz team. The Jazz are scrappy and keep games close, but haven't quite figured out a way to finish the job. The Heat are 10-point favorites in this one, and they have the highest implied team total on the slate.

Giannis is averaging just over 45 PRA a game this year, and has four games of 49 PRA or more. The Jazz have been solid against forwards to start the season, but the best power forward they have faced has been Zion, and he dropped 23 points on them in both meetings. They've been forced to play a lot smaller this year with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic out. Lauri Markkanen is also questionable for this one, while Utah's top scorer, Keyonte George, has already been ruled out.

Giannis likely runs through this team, and if the Jazz can keep it close, I'd be surprised if Giannis didn't finish with close to 50. But if the Heat win too easily, perhaps Giannis doesn't play his full allotment of minutes, and that's why we have pivots!

DraftKings King of the Court Picks: The Pivots

When you are going after players such as Luka or Giannis, you definitely have a higher probability of hitting, but everyone else is taking them, too. It makes it likely that the payout will be quite minimal. So having other options in great spots, and hoping they pop off while guys like Luka maybe have a bit of a low-key game, is ideal when trying to go for as big of bonus bets as possible!

Karl-Anthony Towns over 12.5 Rebounds (-130)

The big thing we have to worry about here is the blowout potential. This game has the highest spread on the slate, with the Knicks as massive 15.5-point favorites. However, the Bucks have only had two games this season where they lost by 25 points or more, so they have kept games relatively close.

The big thing I want to focus on here is the center position. The Bucks haven't been able to stop centers all season long, allowing the fifth-most points and rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage at 32.3%, highest of his career — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 9, 2026

KAT is averaging nearly 14 rebounds a game, and if he can continue to up the scoring, he's going to be a serious threat to finish as the slate leader in PRA. Towns is averaging 1.19 PRA/min this season, which trails only Giannis and Jayson Tatum on this slate.

KAT is in one of the best matchups on the slate, and the Bucks are going to have a hard time stopping him with a frontcourt that consists of Myles Turner, who looks disinterested in playing basketball this season.

Jayson Tatum over 33.5 Points and Assists (-116)

There are certainly some fun storylines surrounding this game with Jaylen Brown and Paul George facing the teams that traded them for each other this offseason. But more than anything, it's a really great matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders and one of the few games on this slate that is guaranteed to be competitive until the final seconds.

The 218-point total is the lowest on the board, but the level of competition here is sure to bring out some ceiling performances from a few of the superstars involved.

While Jaylen Brown has to share usage with three other stars in Philly, Jayson Tatum is the clear alpha dog in Boston. His 35.1% usage rate trails only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo on this slate. He also has the second-best PRA/min rate (behind Giannis) at 1.21.

Tatum has played fewer than 30 minutes in Boston's last two games, which turned into blowouts. But I think we'll see him play minutes in the mid-to-upper 30s tonight in this spotlight game. He leads the team in assists, averaging over seven per game, and while his rebounds are down a bit this year, we know he has double-digit upside in boards. In fact, he has 10.4 boards per game against the Sixers over his last ten meetings with them.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 38.5 Points and Assists (-106)

I don't know that I can really consider this a sneaky pivot, but I would be doing everyone a disservice not putting SGA up here. This OKC Thunder team has stayed competitive even while down a few guys, and this matchup is solid. This should be one of the closer games on the slate, and with SGA locked into a huge usage role right now, it's going to be hard to avoid. The Blazers have some solid guys on defense, but have struggled against the guard position.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER OVER THE LAST 2 GAMES: 42 PTS - 4 REB - 8 AST - 5/11 3PM

43 PTS - 3 REB - 8 AST - 4/8 3PM BACK-TO-BACK 40+ POINT GAMES THE MVP IS COOKING. 🔥 https://t.co/20XToffrpK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 5, 2026

Luka Doncic went for 53, Devin Booker for 33, and Jamal Murray for 35, all against Portland within the last four games. The rebounds and assists have been a bit lackluster this year for SGA, which hurts his chances a bit and may have people going to other spots. But he is averaging about eight combined rebounds and assists a game this season. If he can drop close to 40 points again, he is going to be right up there with the rest of them.

Devin Booker over 26.5 Points (-111)

For the final spot, I'm rolling with a guy who is on a heater in the scoring department lately. As I mentioned, he had 33 against Portland not too long ago. He also had 30 points against Orlando and scored 32 in just 29 minutes last night against the Spurs in a blowout. Booker has four games of 30+ points, and his best game was 43-7-7 against the Warriors.

Now he gets another great matchup against the Clippers, in what should be a close matchup with a high-scoring game.

The Clippers have been giving up the fifth most points to opposing PGs this season, and big games have come from Jeremiah Fears and Immanuel Quickley most recently. If those guys can do it, just imagine what Booker can do to this team. Booker hasn't done much in terms of rebounds this season, which is why he will be looked at as a solid pivot option. He is also seeing close to 35 minutes a game.

Booker will continue being the primary scorer until the likes of Jalen Green or Miles Bridges step up a bit more, but for now, expect 30+ from Booker in points alone.

NBA Betting Tools & Resources

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Thanks for reading, RotoBallers, and good luck if you are tailing our bets tonight!

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